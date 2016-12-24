Trending News

  • Twitterati unforgiving as Donald Trump’s dig at ‘A-list celebs’ for not performing at his inaugural ceremony backfires

Twitterati unforgiving as Donald Trump’s dig at ‘A-list celebs’ for not performing at his inaugural ceremony backfires

Famous performers like Kiss, Elton John, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Andrea Bocelli and Garth Brooks - have all declined the offer to perform at Trump's swearing-in day's ball.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: December 24, 2016 2:56 pm
Donald Trump, Trump, Trump inauguration, trump inauguration ball, trump inauguration performance decline, donald trump trolled, artist decline trump inauguration performance, world news, viral news, indian express Donald Trump is miffed as all top performers turn down requests to be part his inaugural ball. Superstar Celine Dion too recently turned down an offer to perform.

Donald Trump has won the US presidential elections and is all set to become the next president of the United States, but not all is going well for the President-elect arranging his inauguration ceremony. According to multiple reports, many star performers have declined Trump’s invitation to perform at the inaugural ball on January 20, 2017. When President Barack Obama took charge, Beyoncé had performed at the ceremony, both his terms.

According to a report by the Vanity Fair and the Wrap, superstar Celine Dion too recently turned down an offer to perform. Other popular and famous performers like Kiss, Elton John, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Andrea Bocelli and Garth Brooks – all have declined the offer to perform at Trump’s swearing-in day’s ball.

Miffed by such reports and star brigade not agreeing to be part of the ceremony, Trump took to Twitter to express his anger. The billionaire businessman on the micro-blogging site wrote, “The so-called “A” list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

As soon as Trump shared his views, tweeple could not take it anymore; they started trolling and slamming the President-elect and some even called him “the child president”!

According to the Wrap, the Republican’s inauguration has been a tough sell to people in the show business industry, as many of the acts who turned down the high-profile assignment did so out of not wanting to ‘normalise’ Trump’s reign as president.

Many stars openly supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and hence Trump’s dig at “A” list celebrities is quite evident. From Ketty Perry to Beyoncé to JK Rowling—all pitched their support for Clinton even after she was defeated in the November 8 election.

As of now, the Trump-brigade has only managed to secure performances by 16-year-old opera star and America’s Got Talent alumna Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Radio City Rockettes.

With less than a month away from the D-day, people are not sure who will be performing at the ceremony, but till then the ‘salty’ tweet from the President-elect has kept Netizens busy trolling.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

Have something to add to this story? tell us in comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 24: Latest News