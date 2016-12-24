Twitterati unforgiving as Donald Trump’s dig at ‘A-list celebs’ for not performing at his inaugural ceremony backfires

Donald Trump is miffed as all top performers turn down requests to be part his inaugural ball. Superstar Celine Dion too recently turned down an offer to perform. Donald Trump is miffed as all top performers turn down requests to be part his inaugural ball. Superstar Celine Dion too recently turned down an offer to perform.

Donald Trump has won the US presidential elections and is all set to become the next president of the United States, but not all is going well for the President-elect arranging his inauguration ceremony. According to multiple reports, many star performers have declined Trump’s invitation to perform at the inaugural ball on January 20, 2017. When President Barack Obama took charge, Beyoncé had performed at the ceremony, both his terms.

According to a report by the Vanity Fair and the Wrap, superstar Celine Dion too recently turned down an offer to perform. Other popular and famous performers like Kiss, Elton John, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Andrea Bocelli and Garth Brooks – all have declined the offer to perform at Trump’s swearing-in day’s ball.

Miffed by such reports and star brigade not agreeing to be part of the ceremony, Trump took to Twitter to express his anger. The billionaire businessman on the micro-blogging site wrote, “The so-called “A” list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

As soon as Trump shared his views, tweeple could not take it anymore; they started trolling and slamming the President-elect and some even called him “the child president”!

According to the Wrap, the Republican’s inauguration has been a tough sell to people in the show business industry, as many of the acts who turned down the high-profile assignment did so out of not wanting to ‘normalise’ Trump’s reign as president.

Many stars openly supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and hence Trump’s dig at “A” list celebrities is quite evident. From Ketty Perry to Beyoncé to JK Rowling—all pitched their support for Clinton even after she was defeated in the November 8 election.

The so-called “A” list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

As of now, the Trump-brigade has only managed to secure performances by 16-year-old opera star and America’s Got Talent alumna Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Radio City Rockettes.

With less than a month away from the D-day, people are not sure who will be performing at the ceremony, but till then the ‘salty’ tweet from the President-elect has kept Netizens busy trolling.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

@realDonaldTrump the Child President — Mike Denison (@mikd33) December 23, 2016

“tixs,” for those not “in the know,” is short for “ticketses.” http://t.co/OdMvCBdMwR — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 23, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump If you weren’t our next president, your extreme pettiness would be highly amusing — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) December 23, 2016

Hard to process that the next president is both a conscienceless threat to the republic and also a heartbreakingly weak & sad broken soul http://t.co/1m8pYBlVy2 — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 23, 2016

Isn’t it great to wake up each morning to another profound message from the soon to be POTUS ? http://t.co/aBnlg9osGr — annette dittert (@annettedittert) December 23, 2016

This is the type of shit you post online after nobody RSVPs to your Facebook invite. pic.twitter.com/bpGw7kdzkU — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 23, 2016

All the cool kids were like, totally BEGGING to come to my birthday but I was like “No thanks, I only want my cousin Theodore, and the cat.” http://t.co/TQvlPmXIBi — Carina MacKenzie (@cadlymack) December 23, 2016

@realDonaldTrump what’s it like being the only president to have the raging insecurity of a tween in the awkward phase? pic.twitter.com/l89AlOjWZo — Adam Mordecai (@advodude) December 23, 2016

@realDonaldTrump You won dude. You can’t bitch for the next 4 years. Or 2. We’ll see. — Matty Granger (@reverendmatty) December 23, 2016

@octobermidnight @GSickone I’m not going to make fun of someone whose brain could possibly be made of sand. Its not fair. — Matty Granger (@reverendmatty) December 23, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump Baby, if you keep tossing around these vague, self-aggrandizing claims people might start thinking you’re full of baloney. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) December 23, 2016

@realDonaldTrump Spreading disinformation once AGAIN. Accept the fact that high-profile individuals do not WANT to attend your inauguration! — Ron Pragides (@mrp) December 23, 2016

@realDonaldTrump You need to stay off Twitter, pal. This is what you deem important, when half the world is crumbling around us. Clueless. — Jeremy Pond (@JeremyPond) December 23, 2016

“I didn’t want those stupid-heads at my party ANYWAY! They’re all stupid and they smell like poop!” http://t.co/UHSMOUe2Np — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) December 23, 2016

@realDonaldTrump No need to lie. It’s okay no one wants to come to your party. We’ve all been there. I mean, not those of us with friends. — Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) December 23, 2016

@realDonaldTrump I hope David Blaine performs and makes you disappear — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 23, 2016

