Follow Us:
Friday, April 20, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Twitterati realise their whole childhood was a lie after finding out Barbie has a last name

After Barbie's surname was so casually revealed on Twitter, people on the Internet were amok with posts by people who wondered why it took so long for them to know this vital piece of information, while others were quick to resort to jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2018 9:39:04 pm
barbie, barbie surname, barbie has a surname? barbie full name Twitter, Barbie Twitter latest, Barbie latest tweets, Indian Express, Indian Express News Many quickly turned to the Internet to validate this information and well, ended up digging up a rather fascinating Wikipedia page of the doll. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Almost like making a joke of many people’s childhood, Barbie’s official Twitter account shared a picture of our favourite doll with her siblings, with the caption: “Happy #SiblingsDay, from the Roberts sisters!” In case, it still has not dawned on some of you yet, then, yes, many Internet users have been losing it ever since they saw the tweet because this is the first time they have been told that Barbie has a surname and it is Roberts. Soon after, the micro-blogging site was amok with tweets of people who wondered why it took so long for them to know this vital piece of information, while others were quick to resort to jokes. Others quickly turned to the Internet to validate this information and well, ended up digging up a rather fascinating Wikipedia page of the doll.

One of the Twitter users made it easier for everyone else and shared Barbie’s full name — Barbara Millicent Roberts (yes, she has a middle name too!) Others found it too hard to believe that her surname was not “Doll or Girl”. “I demand to see a birth certificate,” “I’m uncomfortable with this information,” tweeted the others, while another Twitter user (with Roberts as surname) claimed being related to the doll.

This is the tweet from Barbie’s official handle that started it all.

Here are some other responses it garnered thereafter.

How many of you knew this already? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now