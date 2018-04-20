Twitterati realise their whole childhood was a lie after finding out Barbie has a last name

Many quickly turned to the Internet to validate this information and well, ended up digging up a rather fascinating Wikipedia page of the doll. (Source: File Photo) Many quickly turned to the Internet to validate this information and well, ended up digging up a rather fascinating Wikipedia page of the doll. (Source: File Photo)

Almost like making a joke of many people’s childhood, Barbie’s official Twitter account shared a picture of our favourite doll with her siblings, with the caption: “Happy #SiblingsDay, from the Roberts sisters!” In case, it still has not dawned on some of you yet, then, yes, many Internet users have been losing it ever since they saw the tweet because this is the first time they have been told that Barbie has a surname and it is Roberts. Soon after, the micro-blogging site was amok with tweets of people who wondered why it took so long for them to know this vital piece of information, while others were quick to resort to jokes. Others quickly turned to the Internet to validate this information and well, ended up digging up a rather fascinating Wikipedia page of the doll.

One of the Twitter users made it easier for everyone else and shared Barbie’s full name — Barbara Millicent Roberts (yes, she has a middle name too!) Others found it too hard to believe that her surname was not “Doll or Girl”. “I demand to see a birth certificate,” “I’m uncomfortable with this information,” tweeted the others, while another Twitter user (with Roberts as surname) claimed being related to the doll.

This is the tweet from Barbie’s official handle that started it all.

Here are some other responses it garnered thereafter.

Barbara Millicent Roberts — get with it people! — Lillee Jean (@RealLilleeJean) April 11, 2018

hol up. barbie has a LAST NAME? pic.twitter.com/sepOxNw6fm — jackie summers (@jackiesummers34) April 11, 2018

I demand to see a birth certificate — Kirbie D (@kirbiev) April 13, 2018

Barbie, you got a last name? pic.twitter.com/wGRyKFYuLd — Dora Milaje (@BreLaRose) April 11, 2018

@RankinAmber I’m related to Barbie I guess — Mason Roberts🐉 (@MasonRobertsMMA) April 14, 2018

Since when did you have a last name? pic.twitter.com/fwM0DXnTOE — S. (@LegitDirection) April 11, 2018

I’m uncomfortable with this information pic.twitter.com/5gECuZq6in — love, kaitlin 🌼 (@ayyy_bibii) April 14, 2018

Barbie has a last name??? — 🥀 I N A I 🥀 (@HEAVENNHIDING) April 15, 2018

How many of you knew this already? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

