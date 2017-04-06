Trending News

Syrian father bury lifeless twins: “What will it take for the world to respond?”

The chemical attack killed at least 72 people.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 6, 2017 11:29 am
syria, syria chemical attack, syria father, syria twins, twins father syria, syria attack video, twitter reacts, syria attack, indian express,world news Abdul-Hamid Alyousef cries as he holds his twin babies who were killed during a suspected chemical weapons attack, in Khan Sheikhoun town, in the northern province of Idlib, Syria. (Alaa Alyousef via AP)

A suspected chemical attack in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun killed at least 72 people, of which many were children. Abdel Hameed Alyousef was one of those who lost his children and his wife to the attack. A video of him putting his children to rest has spread on social media with people expressing anger and sadness at the sight of Abdel burying his two lifeless children, while telling them goodbye.

The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm. He stroked their hair and choked back tears, mumbling, “Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye” to their life less bodies. Abdel also lost two of his brothers, two nephews and a niece, as well as neighbors and friends. “I couldn’t save anyone, they’re all dead now,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 06: Latest News