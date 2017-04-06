Syrian father bury lifeless twins: “What will it take for the world to respond?”

Abdul-Hamid Alyousef cries as he holds his twin babies who were killed during a suspected chemical weapons attack, in Khan Sheikhoun town, in the northern province of Idlib, Syria. (Alaa Alyousef via AP) Abdul-Hamid Alyousef cries as he holds his twin babies who were killed during a suspected chemical weapons attack, in Khan Sheikhoun town, in the northern province of Idlib, Syria. (Alaa Alyousef via AP)

A suspected chemical attack in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun killed at least 72 people, of which many were children. Abdel Hameed Alyousef was one of those who lost his children and his wife to the attack. A video of him putting his children to rest has spread on social media with people expressing anger and sadness at the sight of Abdel burying his two lifeless children, while telling them goodbye.

The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm. He stroked their hair and choked back tears, mumbling, “Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye” to their life less bodies. Abdel also lost two of his brothers, two nephews and a niece, as well as neighbors and friends. “I couldn’t save anyone, they’re all dead now,” he said.

I clicked “Syria”, which is trending, only to see children the ages of my own dead and/or dying. Absolutely horrific, even more as a father. — Tabor Hill (@StonewallTabor) April 4, 2017

The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, stroked their hair and choked back tears, via @seldeeb http://t.co/fmpWnlcWVJ #Syria — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) April 5, 2017

No father should ever have to bury his twin babies because they died of a chemical attack. #syria — Jarrid Wilson (@JarridWilson) April 5, 2017

Images of babies convulsing after chemical weapon attack in #Syria will stay with you forever. What will it take for the world to respond? — Jamila Rizvi (@JamilaRizvi) April 5, 2017

I can’t stop sharing these until people understand the reality of what happened in #Syria today. Horrific. Inhumane. #StandWithSyria http://t.co/RU1ukgKD75 — Becky Carroll (@beckycarroll7) April 5, 2017

I just can’t bear these visuals of the father with his dead twins. Such unspeakable horror. But the world needs to see #Syria #horror http://t.co/1sQXwpC4Tb — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) April 6, 2017

My heart breaks for this father 💔 He lost his 9 mnth-old twins, his wife & his entire family in the sarin gas attack http://t.co/vPsg7hnL0H pic.twitter.com/mwvF1SUDWz — سيف الله (@BirdsOfJannah) April 5, 2017

He cradled his infant twins and said “Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye” to their lifeless bodies. #SyriaChemicalAttack http://t.co/bLxzEp4myd — Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) April 6, 2017

