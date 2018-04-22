‘Sweetest thing ever’: Twitterati love Texas teen who took his mom to prom as a date!

Photos of the teenager with hhis mom is going viral winning hearts on Twitter. (Source: @joeamoreno8/ Twitter) Photos of the teenager with hhis mom is going viral winning hearts on Twitter. (Source: @joeamoreno8/ Twitter)

In a heartwarming gesture, a boy took his mom to his senior prom as a date. A senior student of Collegiate High School in Texas, Joe Moreno, went to the gala with his mom, Venessa Moreno, who had actually missed her own. Taking to Twitter, he shared the photos of him and his mom and Tweeple loved his beautiful gesture, lauding him.

ALSO READ | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau posed for a photograph with high school students and made them very happy

“My mom had me at the age of 17 she dropped out of high school to focus on giving me her all. Last night I gave her the prom night she never had,” he wrote while sharing two photos. Moreno was seen in a suit with a red bow-tie, gleaming with joy as he stood beside his mother who was seen flaunting a beautiful corsage for the prom.

ALSO READ | Someone called this girl fat, but her boyfriend’s priceless reaction won hearts all over

The tweet went viral with over 1.8 lakh likes and 32,000 retweets.

My mom had me at the age of 17 she dropped out of high school to focus on giving me her all. Last night I gave her the prom night she never had. pic.twitter.com/obsGzYxX8K — Joe Angel⁶𓅓 (@joeamoreno8) April 14, 2018

One person even asked how it happened as many schools don’t allow people over 21 years to attend proms. To which the young man replied, “I asked personally and told them my story.”

I asked personally and told them my story — Joe Angel⁶𓅓 (@joeamoreno8) April 16, 2018

The tweet won thousands of hearts online and even turned many emotional. “This is the sweetest thing ever. Your mom did a beautiful job raising you to be a gentleman,” remarked one user. “That’s the cutest most respectful thing a man can do. Your momma raised you right, despite her being young and what people probably told her,” wrote another.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: How far will you go to win a date? This guy skydived to ask a girl out for prom!

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

This melts my heart, truly.

What a good man and son.

You and your Momma look fabulous.

I know she has to be proud of the good hearted man she’s raised.

Sending mad props to you both. I’m so glad you got to share this moment together. Yall have made a lifelong memory. pic.twitter.com/KC3iwfKgKu — Ava Rice (@AvaBrice79) April 19, 2018

Joe, I am totally touch by your story. In life a man could have many girlfriends or wives in a lifetime BUT you only have one mom. This was a very valuable and noble thing in which you did for your mom and it is proof that your mom has taught you well, every1 should ❤️their mom — DJRockingRayH (@DJRockingRayH) April 18, 2018

How sweet! I know your mama will cherish that memory the rest of her life. That was very noble of you ❤ — Brandi Lovett (@blovett81) April 17, 2018

My 16years old son is born for the most happiness in my life when I’am 17 : your promess to your lovely mom makes me crying… LOVE for tou two from a french mother ! 💖 — Sunlight in Speculum (@Sunny_Speculum) April 17, 2018

You’re awesome and that is a brilliant idea. You are so blessed with your mom and you are really a blessing to her. 💞👍❤ — Mariela Chiara (@AleiramAraihc) April 16, 2018

This is the sweetest thing ever. Your mom did a beautiful job raising you to be a gentleman. ❤️ — Sarah Gentile (@smg3oh3) April 16, 2018

Dude.. that’s the cutest most respectful thing a man can do. Your momma raised you right, despite her being young and what people probably told her. 💕 pic.twitter.com/Oaq75tOTaa — •♡jenay♡• (@jcjjcjjcjjcj) April 16, 2018

You couldn’t have made a better choice. And mama looks amazing baby. — Crown♚Skin (@Kay_LeVenge) April 16, 2018

If you didn’t tell me she was your mom, I deadass would’ve just thought she was your date, that was nice of you to take your mom to prom homie, mad respect ✊🏾 — Ssj5 (@LucidBoy23) April 15, 2018

Bless your heart omg ❤️😫 pic.twitter.com/sN4VuLHEFo — Kelsey 🤦🏼‍♀️🍷 (@SnelseyGlenn) April 15, 2018

pic.twitter.com/R6csMIhq7V — r i c k y 🥀 (@RickyCuellar13) April 15, 2018

Later, he uploaded more photos after his first tweet went viral. He shared more photos of him and his date taken in the photo booth.

Some additional photos pic.twitter.com/ERQuET5CLH — Joe Angel⁶𓅓 (@joeamoreno8) April 14, 2018

“She’s really shocked about all of this,” Moreno was quote by Caller Times on all the attention he’s received. “She loved it. She really appreciated me creating that memory for her,” the report added.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd