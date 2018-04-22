‘Sweetest thing ever’: Twitterati love Texas teen who took his mom to prom as a date!

Follow Us:
Sunday, April 22, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 22, 2018 8:31:24 pm
Photos of the teenager with hhis mom is going viral winning hearts on Twitter. (Source: @joeamoreno8/ Twitter)
In a heartwarming gesture, a boy took his mom to his senior prom as a date. A senior student of Collegiate High School in Texas, Joe Moreno, went to the gala with his mom, Venessa Moreno, who had actually missed her own. Taking to Twitter, he shared the photos of him and his mom and Tweeple loved his beautiful gesture, lauding him.

“My mom had me at the age of 17 she dropped out of high school to focus on giving me her all. Last night I gave her the prom night she never had,” he wrote while sharing two photos. Moreno was seen in a suit with a red bow-tie, gleaming with joy as he stood beside his mother who was seen flaunting a beautiful corsage for the prom.

The tweet went viral with over 1.8 lakh likes and 32,000 retweets.

One person even asked how it happened as many schools don’t allow people over 21 years to attend proms. To which the young man replied, “I asked personally and told them my story.”

The tweet won thousands of hearts online and even turned many emotional. “This is the sweetest thing ever. Your mom did a beautiful job raising you to be a gentleman,” remarked one user. “That’s the cutest most respectful thing a man can do. Your momma raised you right, despite her being young and what people probably told her,” wrote another.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

Later, he uploaded more photos after his first tweet went viral. He shared more photos of him and his date taken in the photo booth.

“She’s really shocked about all of this,” Moreno was quote by Caller Times on all the attention he’s received. “She loved it. She really appreciated me creating that memory for her,” the report added.

