Twitterati lose their mind over tallest building hanging from an asteroid!

"Yeah I work in the asteroid building..."

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:March 30, 2017 7:10 pm
floating skyscraper, hanging skyscraper, skyscraper hanging from space, skyscraper asteroid, skyscraper hanging from asteroid, skyscraper suspended from space, design news, architecture news, latest news, viral news, indian express The proposed building is said to be the tallest building ever made on Earth and will be called Analemma Tower. (Source: Clouds Architecture Office)

We have often seen ads of tall skyscrapers with claims of a house that would let you ‘live-closer-to-the-sky’, but can you imagine living suspended from the sky? Literally! Yes, a New York-based design firm has unveiled plans of doing exactly this — suspending the world’s tallest building from the space down to Earth, hanging it from an asteroid!

Yep, you read that right, and so far, it’s not a joke.

Clouds Architecture Office revealed their futuristic plans to build the tallest skyscraper in the world, but building it upright on the ground would have been too clichéd and just mundane. So, the team designed their building which they plan to call Analemma, whose foundations will be fixed into an orbiting space asteroid. The proposed tower will be hung by various cables from an asteroid 31,068 miles away from Earth and the building will be left floating in the air.

(Source: Clouds Architecture Office)

The ambitious architects also don’t want to be deterred by any limitations — be it about height or geographical. As it will be suspended mid-air, they expect that ground height restrictions will not be applicable. Furthermore being attached to an orbiting structure the building will travel between northern and southern hemisphere every day in a shape of ‘8’ — very similar to the experience of a pendulum. The lowest and slowest point while orbiting will be over Manhattan, where residents will able of exit the building via parachutes!

“Harnessing the power of planetary design thinking, it taps into the desire for extreme height, seclusion and constant mobility,” say the designers,” a report by the Telegraph, UK quoted the designers. “The lower end of the tower, closest to the planet surface, would be given over to offices, and above that would be an agricultural area, with sleeping quarters approximately two-thirds of the way up,” it added.

The plans also reveal that the construction of the tallest building will take place in Dubai, however, after completion it will be transferred to New York. (Source: Clouds Architecture Office)

Though the quirky idea seems quite impossible, the company added that NASA has scheduled an asteroid relocation mission for 2021, “which aims to prove the feasibility of capturing and relocating an asteroid.”

The architects further elaborated that suspended building would be powered using space-based solar panels, which would be constantly exposed to sunlight. For water, it would have a “‘semi-closed loop system’ filtering and recycling supplies while replenishing them with condensate captured from clouds and rainwater”. Analemma Tower’s designer Ostap Rudakevych told CNN that the skyscraper could be made of durable and lightweight materials such as carbon fibre and aluminium. It would be made in fragments “constructed anywhere in the world” and all transported to its final location.

Twitterati were stunned with the details of this mind-boggling project and while few passed it as fake news, many were excited, and others lost it completely. Take a read:

