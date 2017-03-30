Twitterati lose their mind over tallest building hanging from an asteroid!

The proposed building is said to be the tallest building ever made on Earth and will be called Analemma Tower. (Source: Clouds Architecture Office) The proposed building is said to be the tallest building ever made on Earth and will be called Analemma Tower. (Source: Clouds Architecture Office)

We have often seen ads of tall skyscrapers with claims of a house that would let you ‘live-closer-to-the-sky’, but can you imagine living suspended from the sky? Literally! Yes, a New York-based design firm has unveiled plans of doing exactly this — suspending the world’s tallest building from the space down to Earth, hanging it from an asteroid!

Yep, you read that right, and so far, it’s not a joke.

Clouds Architecture Office revealed their futuristic plans to build the tallest skyscraper in the world, but building it upright on the ground would have been too clichéd and just mundane. So, the team designed their building which they plan to call Analemma, whose foundations will be fixed into an orbiting space asteroid. The proposed tower will be hung by various cables from an asteroid 31,068 miles away from Earth and the building will be left floating in the air.

The ambitious architects also don’t want to be deterred by any limitations — be it about height or geographical. As it will be suspended mid-air, they expect that ground height restrictions will not be applicable. Furthermore being attached to an orbiting structure the building will travel between northern and southern hemisphere every day in a shape of ‘8’ — very similar to the experience of a pendulum. The lowest and slowest point while orbiting will be over Manhattan, where residents will able of exit the building via parachutes!

“Harnessing the power of planetary design thinking, it taps into the desire for extreme height, seclusion and constant mobility,” say the designers,” a report by the Telegraph, UK quoted the designers. “The lower end of the tower, closest to the planet surface, would be given over to offices, and above that would be an agricultural area, with sleeping quarters approximately two-thirds of the way up,” it added.

Though the quirky idea seems quite impossible, the company added that NASA has scheduled an asteroid relocation mission for 2021, “which aims to prove the feasibility of capturing and relocating an asteroid.”

The architects further elaborated that suspended building would be powered using space-based solar panels, which would be constantly exposed to sunlight. For water, it would have a “‘semi-closed loop system’ filtering and recycling supplies while replenishing them with condensate captured from clouds and rainwater”. Analemma Tower’s designer Ostap Rudakevych told CNN that the skyscraper could be made of durable and lightweight materials such as carbon fibre and aluminium. It would be made in fragments “constructed anywhere in the world” and all transported to its final location.

Twitterati were stunned with the details of this mind-boggling project and while few passed it as fake news, many were excited, and others lost it completely. Take a read:

oh sure, giant asteroid-tethered floating skyscrapers is something we’ll be building for real in the near future http://t.co/aUlRJ29VLh — Lyric (@pixelpynk) March 30, 2017

@elementnumber46 an asteroid isn’t going to just magically stay locked in orbit when you’ve got gravity constantly pulling on the building — jess :: Maybe Dog (@homomculus) March 29, 2017

No. Stop. Structural engineering doesn’t go on holiday when you hang an implausible building off an asteroid. Why are these pictures “news?” pic.twitter.com/hmGYZ1wSV7 — Michael Brown (@MJIBrown) March 29, 2017

This sounds like they want an asteroid to crash into earth brought to you by a building http://t.co/0t2V2wurKl — bruno margs (@Meowgaret) March 29, 2017

We want to hang a building from an orbiting asteroid, yet we still can’t listen to YouTube while our phone screen is locked. 🤔 http://t.co/1Cmn1yS7jh — RAW-B (@robbiewimer) March 30, 2017

That asteroid “skyscraper”… What would happen if everyone in the building jumped up and down all at once? Human extinction? #TYTLive — 🇪🇸Gaby Mérida🇺🇸 (@ThatSpanishLady) March 29, 2017

Questions

1. How do you get in/out the building

2. What happens if the asteroid drifts away

3. What happens if asteroid falls towards earth http://t.co/OHRQ3glNCW — Sasha Barkov stan (@AaronEkdad) March 29, 2017

okay wait, so let’s say this isn’t a joke. just pretend. is the asteroid then supposed to circle the planet with the building in tow? http://t.co/r4Ry3ltAJb — Emilio (@EmilioEmm) March 29, 2017

North America cant fix potholes and we expect a whole building being held up by an asteroid? http://t.co/JRzPVJqXTW — Xannah Montana (@GuapamoIe) March 29, 2017

Architects: Yo lets build a building in space

NASA Scientists: Yea lets catch an Asteroid & attach it so it can hang above Earth pic.twitter.com/zYkEtVFFEA — Akeem (@__ARS1) March 29, 2017

Oh no big deal, that’s just a building hanging from an asteroid in the sky. http://t.co/CVTFNiotVL — sjkingsley (@sjkingsley) March 30, 2017

Go to bed somewhere above Ecuador and wake up near Cuba? Analemma Tower-the building hanging from an asteroid.http://t.co/p7zV3q77qd — FAWWI1 (@FAWWI1) March 30, 2017

“Yeah I work in the asteroid building…” http://t.co/ZNdW7CiTj8 — shayne (@shayne_jones13) March 29, 2017

THIS BUILDING HANGING FROM AN ASTEROID IS ABSURD.. WELCOME TO THE ANALEMMA TOWER AND ITS HALF HOUR ELEVATOR RIDES http://t.co/IGzWFsYC0R — Michael Lemons (@lemondrop110) March 29, 2017

and wtf are we gonna do with it?😂😂 i ain’t walking into no upside down hanging, half space, half earth building💀 http://t.co/tqXcjXN96D — mamí (@elisam_920) March 29, 2017

@RachelFeltman …How is delta-V from building’s drag not going to cause asteroid to de-orbit eventually? — Chris Bohn (@DocBohn) March 29, 2017

A hanging building?? On an asteroid?? Wow!! http://t.co/F9EqggayP2 — Sheila Marie Godoy (@smp_godoy) March 29, 2017

Building hanging from an asteroid. Even if unfeasible it’s a pretty cool concept! http://t.co/tvmTEyAxrL — Albert Miquel (@AlbertMiquel) March 29, 2017

There are ppl workin on building a skyscraper to hang from an asteroid but we still can’t figure out healthcare & equality issues. http://t.co/j4SpnxcfC0 — AUDREY (@helloitsaudrey) March 29, 2017

