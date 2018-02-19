  • Associate Sponsor
Twitterati cheer Gus Kenworthy kissing partner at Winter Olympics; LGBTQ community lauds ‘THIS VISIBILITY’

Tweeple too couldn't keep calm and many lauded American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy for fighting the stigma against people belonging to the LGBTQ community and ruled, "Love is Love" and thanked him for the "visibility". The photo and clip from the Winter Games is now going viral.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 19, 2018 8:30 pm
American skier Gus Kenworthy shared a tender moment with his boyfriend, Matt Wilkas. (Source: Gus Kenworthy/ Twitter)
A celebration of love is always special but some can make history. And that’s what many feels happened when American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy kissed his partner Matthew Wilkas at the Winter Olympic Games 2018 on live television. The 26-year-old American athlete finished last in the slopestyle on Sunday (February 18), but won million hearts around the globe. As TV crews and shutterbugs thronged at the bottom of the slopes, their beautiful moment together was captured and it quickly went viral.

And ever since then, not just members of the LGBTQ community but even others have been hailing it as a landmark moment in the history of Olympics. Kenworthy too couldn’t believe that the moment was captured by photographers and went on to be aired and wrote an emotional post on Twitter on Monday. “Didn’t realise this moment was being filmed yesterday but I’m so happy that it was. My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN!” Kenworthy tweeted sharing their adorable photo.

Tweeple too couldn’t keep calm and many lauded him for fighting the stigma against people belonging to the LGBTQ community and ruled, “Love is Love” and thanked him for the “visibility”. Fellow Olympian and gay American figure skater too was moved by the moment and wrote in reply: “Wow okay I just whimpered to myself ‘so beautiful'”.

“The only way to change perceptions, break down barriers, break down homophobia is through representation,” he told reporters after the kiss. “And that is definitely not something I had as a kid. I definitely did not see a gay athlete at the Olympics kissing their boyfriend,” he added.

However, this is not the first time gay athletes celebrated their love at Olympics. During the 2016 Rio Games, British racewalker Tom Bosworth proposed to his boyfriend Harry Dineley and it was celebrated by all. But for the first ever same-sex proposal at the Olympics, was when Olympic rugby sevens venue worker Marjorie Enya asked Brazil player Isadora Cerullo to marry her during the Rio Games.

