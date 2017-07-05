Twitterati laud woman for tweeting out photo of pervert who groped her

Even as there were people who were lauding her for her presence of mind and her courage to stand up to him, it was shocking that many men thought she was exaggerating and “over-reacting”. (Source: Knockoutxo/Twitter) Even as there were people who were lauding her for her presence of mind and her courage to stand up to him, it was shocking that many men thought she was exaggerating and “over-reacting”. (Source: Knockoutxo/Twitter)

In spite of countless people sloganeering about women’s safety, there are still a lot of women who continue to be molested and sexually assaulted on a daily basis. So was Krystal Olsen from New York. But instead of shrivelling up in fear, Olsten did something that has not just made her an overnight Internet celebrity, but also an inspiration for men and women around the world. Not only did she drag guy who groped her derrière out and get him arrested, but also shared his picture on Twitter, teaching him a lesson HE WILL NEVER FORGET.

Posting his picture on Twitter, she wrote — “This guy grabbed my ass, I dragged him out in a chokehold, he slammed me into a wall. And is crying like a b*tch when he got arrested.” The tweet went viral in no time and there were people from everywhere writing to Olsten, who was reportedly bartending in New York, at the time of this incident.

Check out some of the reactions her post garnered on Twitter.

The best part is that you literally stood there taking this photo of him. So priceless. 🙌🏻 — Atheists (@atheists_music) July 1, 2017

a womans world is always be prepared to fight 😑

ive got a similar story – i tried to kill him w a beer bottle then a bouncer saved him — i Am🦄 (@cynthiarf_says) July 2, 2017

Well, this guy thought she overreacted. SURE THING.

Poor boy. You don’t think you’ve overreacted? — Tommy ‘Guru’ Allan (@TomBoxingAsylum) July 1, 2017

I have a hard time agreeing that’s an assault — Tommy ‘Guru’ Allan (@TomBoxingAsylum) July 1, 2017

Which got a prompt reply.

Groping someone without consent is literally the definition of sexual assault. — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) July 1, 2017

It’s beyond disturbing to me that so many Guys do not understand what sexual assault is. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) July 2, 2017

HOLY FUCK ARE YOU OKAY? Shout out to you for defending yourself. Proud of you — Meredith Malinofsky (@mmalinofsky) July 1, 2017

You are awesome and I want my daughter to grow up to be just like you. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 2, 2017

Even as there were people who were lauding her for her presence of mind and her courage to stand up to him, it was shocking that many men thought she was exaggerating and “over-reacting”. Though these men were promptly schooled in response by other people, as Brianna Wu, a Twitter user rightly observed — “It’s beyond disturbing to me that so many Guys do not understand what sexual assault is.”

