Twitterati lambast Donald Trump after he posts spoof video of him punching CNN

The mock video that Donald Trump posted was a direct lift from Reddit and people have been even slamming him of plagiarism. Many ruled that he was directly inciting violence against the press and called it sad that he choose 'the Independence Day weekend attacking the only profession protected by the Bill of Rights'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 2, 2017 10:45 pm
donald trump, cnn, trump attack media, trump punch cnn video, donald trump wee video, trump press attack, cnn reaction trump punching, world news, usa news, indian express President Donald Trump continued his attack against CNN and suggested to rename it as FNN. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The battle between Donald Trump and the US press is not new. And the POTUS has been pretty open about his dislike and reservations against certain media organisations and has unabashedly slammed them in the past. However, what he did this Sunday, is being termed as a ‘new low’ and has turned Twitter, his favourite online platform, into a wrestling ring, quite literally.

Launching a scathing attack against the CNN, Trump posted an earlier video of him from a WWE match where the POTUS can be seen thrashing a man being pushed to the grounds, whose head has been replaced with CNN’s logo. Calling CNN “fraud news,” he wrote, “I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN!”

The video he tweeted is originally from WrestleMania 23 match hosted way back in 2007. Trump competed against WWE chief Vince McMahon during a staged “battle of the billionaires” fight where each chose one wrestler to represent them.

“The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won … the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media,” Trump said on in another tweet.

The TV baron-turned-politician earlier in the week attacked MSNBC’s Brzezinski and Scarborough. Claiming that “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!” His ‘derogatory remarks’ about the press even received criticism from Republicans.

Soon CNN replied to Trump’s tweet and even asked Twitter, why his account won’t be suspended for such ‘harassment’.

Twitterati too slammed the President and few users also highlighted how the video he posted was not an original. The spoof video had been shared on Reddit a few days back and it seems it somehow grabbed Trump’s attention and he shared it on Twitter.

