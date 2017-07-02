Twitterati lambast Donald Trump after he posts spoof video of him punching CNN

President Donald Trump continued his attack against CNN and suggested to rename it as FNN. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President Donald Trump continued his attack against CNN and suggested to rename it as FNN. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The battle between Donald Trump and the US press is not new. And the POTUS has been pretty open about his dislike and reservations against certain media organisations and has unabashedly slammed them in the past. However, what he did this Sunday, is being termed as a ‘new low’ and has turned Twitter, his favourite online platform, into a wrestling ring, quite literally.

Launching a scathing attack against the CNN, Trump posted an earlier video of him from a WWE match where the POTUS can be seen thrashing a man being pushed to the grounds, whose head has been replaced with CNN’s logo. Calling CNN “fraud news,” he wrote, “I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN!”

The video he tweeted is originally from WrestleMania 23 match hosted way back in 2007. Trump competed against WWE chief Vince McMahon during a staged “battle of the billionaires” fight where each chose one wrestler to represent them.

I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

“The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won … the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media,” Trump said on in another tweet.

….the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

The TV baron-turned-politician earlier in the week attacked MSNBC’s Brzezinski and Scarborough. Claiming that “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!” His ‘derogatory remarks’ about the press even received criticism from Republicans.

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Soon CNN replied to Trump’s tweet and even asked Twitter, why his account won’t be suspended for such ‘harassment’.

“The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary.” – @SHSanders45 6/29/17 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 2, 2017

CNN statement responding to the president: “We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.” pic.twitter.com/Gn1YRA2DRG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017

Twitterati too slammed the President and few users also highlighted how the video he posted was not an original. The spoof video had been shared on Reddit a few days back and it seems it somehow grabbed Trump’s attention and he shared it on Twitter.

Regardless what you think of CNN, there is no justification for government threats against media. — Ines Helene (@inihelene) July 2, 2017

Live shot of the inside of Trump’s head all the time pic.twitter.com/sHogcddlT9 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 2, 2017

This is Trump tweeting as the leader of our country and encouraging violence. Things are getting worse and worse. Be woke and #resist http://t.co/kBCAxeIb8E — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) July 2, 2017

I used to think there was no way Trump would try to incite a Second Civil War if he thought he was about to go down. Now I’m not so sure. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 2, 2017

best to just resign and go live in a pasture somewhere — cx (@cxcope) July 1, 2017

I’m not sure that this really counts as “Making America Great Again” …#SundayMorning — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) July 2, 2017

Why do you hate Kim-Jong Un. He’s exactly like you. He wants to suppress all press criticism too. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) July 2, 2017

Sad to watch the presidency devolve into a joke, — val broeksmit (@BikiniRobotArmy) July 2, 2017

America, stand against this. Trump is going to end up getting a media person killed w/this incitement to violence. Maybe then, he’ll stop. http://t.co/IGM0fThtt5 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 2, 2017

The president is spending Independence Day weekend attacking the only profession protected by the Bill of Rights cool cool cool cool cool co — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) July 2, 2017

Meme game like this is why you won sir. — Gab (@getongab) July 2, 2017

And @realDonaldTrump wonders why more and more people are questioning his mental health. http://t.co/0dfg6QhNAy — John Aravosis (@aravosis) July 2, 2017

Threatening a beating = crime (assault). If I affixed trump’s face to a man being beaten and posted it, Secret Service would pay me a visit http://t.co/1w97stPB1e — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) July 2, 2017

That’s cool—we can rename things? ‘Cause I’ve been calling you “Bigot-Bully Babyman” for a while & I think it’s getting traction. — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) July 2, 2017

I can’t believe we elected a fourth grader. — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) July 1, 2017

Still ranting away like an unhinged paranoid loon, I see. http://t.co/HlF0gykqPc — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 1, 2017

Change your name to Mr. Fake President or Mr. Fraud President! That’d be truthful. — Melanie Griffith (@MelanieGriffith) July 1, 2017

Reddit users are celebrating the President of the United States using their video showing him tackling/punching CNN http://t.co/FOWyLd8dwv pic.twitter.com/VKYhxv1x3V — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 2, 2017

The anti-CNN video Trump tweeted showed up on a Reddit thread 4 days ago… http://t.co/0LiYgKvjdf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd