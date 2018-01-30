Modern slang gets a historical spin! FOMO is now ‘Feeble Old Monarch Out’

Love words and history? Then you’d love this too. (Source: Talia Lavin/Twitter) Love words and history? Then you’d love this too. (Source: Talia Lavin/Twitter)

The English language has evolved over the period of time and so has our vocabulary. Thanks to WhatsApp and the Internet, we have a whole new – and ever evolving and increasing – list of words and abbreviations that have now become the norm in everyday conversations. Just when you thought that you have a grip on “LOL” and “LMAO”, Twitterati have decided to give all these acronyms a historical twist to make our lives a little more interesting. These guys have used the currently popular list of English acronyms to describe events (mostly non-events actually) from the 15th century Wars of the Roses.

You think we are kidding? Absolutely not!

Recently, a couple of Netizens took to social media to showcase their love for historical incidents by giving modern-day slang acronyms an ancient historical twist. The original wars – between 1455 and 1487 – were fought for the control of the Throne of England between supporters of two houses, the House of Lancaster, and the House of York.

It’s as an ode to the wars that Twitter user Talia Lavin started a thread suggested – for all those parents confounded with the use of acronyms such as BRB, BYOB, CYA, LOL – that these words could actually have a connection to the ancient wars that ultimately led to Henry Tudor winning the throne and Richard III losing at Bosworth Field.

Check these tweets out here:

has your child secretly been talking online about the Wars of the Roses? LMAO- Let Margaret of Anjou Out BRB- Bosworth, Remember Bosworth BTW- Beautiful Tudor Wenches CYA- Calais Yorkist Again LOL – London O’ercometh Lancastrians know the signs! — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) January 27, 2018

BYOB: Break York Or Bust

ICYMI: In Cornwall, Yorkist Might Increases

AFAIK: Assorted Fair Advisors for the Infant King — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) January 27, 2018

SMDH: Seeking My Damn Horse — Michele Banks (@artologica) January 27, 2018

FOMO: Feeble old monarch out

ROFL: reinstate old fart later

NSFW: not safe from Warwick — Michele Banks (@artologica) January 27, 2018

TTYL – Tudor topples York, Loser — Michele Banks (@artologica) January 27, 2018

ROFL – Red Ones For Lancashire. http://t.co/UzmNz8W7Qm — Nathan (@paperclipracket) January 27, 2018

FOMO – fear of monarchic overreach

O RLY – oh, Richard loves Yorks

WTH – What the Henry — kate_dc (@kate_dc) January 27, 2018

PITA: Princes in tower assassinated

YMMV: Yorkist monarchs mighty violent — Michele Banks (@artologica) January 27, 2018

IKR: I’m King Richard — Michele Banks (@artologica) January 27, 2018

While this is a worth proposal, it could be possible that we Indians might find some Mahabharata connection as well. After all, PITA could be code word for Bheeshm Pitamaha. Do you have some more suggestions? Tell us in the comments below.

