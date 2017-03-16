Internet’s in love with the BBC interview kid; hails her the ‘Queen’ and ‘President of earth’

Trending News

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 16, 2017 12:47 pm
After the epic BBC interview showing a bubbly four-year-old making a ‘guest appearance’ on her father, Robert E Kelly’s live interview went viral, the family shot to unprecedented fame. While the political science professor wondered if he would ever be called again for an interview by the channel, the world has, in fact, fallen in love with Marion, his adorable four-year-old. “She was in a hippity hoppity mood,” Kelly had said about Marion, whose Internet fame reached a new high after their first public conference at Pusan National University in South Korea.

Twitterati loved the four-year-old and the ‘can’t care less’ face she had during the conference as she held a lollipop in her mouth. Her pink-framed glasses got its share of attention too. From wishing her to become the “President of the earth” to declaring her “queen”, Netizens clearly did not have enough of the cute little girl, with a ‘tiny one-sided pony’.

Here are some of the reactions that the cute, little girl garnered on social media.

