When your phone freezes at the most AWKWARD time EVER! Twitterati have some fun

Haven’t we all at some point of time faced a phone freeze? A state where for some inexplicable reason our phone goes into a ‘trance-like’ situation and stops responding. Whether it occurs while clicking a picture or during a video chat or just randomly, such situations have often happened to many of us, sometimes leaving the phone owner and those around in peals of laughter.

Well, all good things must be shared, and the good people of Twitterverse truly believe in the concept, which is probably why so many people have simply been posting awkward photos of screen freezes on the micro-blogging site.

From funny to spooky, many such pictures flooded social media. Interestingly, most Netizens did not seem to have an issue with their phone hanging and some were even pleased. Here, check out many such pictures that were shared online:

Okay this is my last panicked Undertale post… but like my phone froze on the most terrifying blurred image I’ve ever seen. (Also yes.. that is Undyne and Alphys in the background.. I.. hmmmmighthaveaproblem) pic.twitter.com/yJkbtYwZmP — Limited Edition Holiday LiZz (@LiZzBeltz) December 13, 2017

My phone froze and honestly I’m not complaining pic.twitter.com/TNbsWoUUw0 — Caity R 🌐 (@caityaye) December 3, 2017

My phone froze at the spookiest time. #MBMBaM pic.twitter.com/2LwgGliJra — Cass Reid (@ThisisCassReid) December 12, 2017

my phone froze and this was the last thing I saw pic.twitter.com/Ooickm6Mrz — 🐝kam (@kcvrtiss) December 11, 2017

My phone froze on this pic and I’m not upset pic.twitter.com/ENtOk1Tr15 — Maddy (@makesmesomaddy) December 8, 2017

my phone froze like this. great. guess who’s dying tonight boys pic.twitter.com/5iOY6e71gV — merry chipmas (@alveolates) December 10, 2017

It is quite amusing to note how even a mundane and frustrating thing like a frozen phone screen can be converted into something interesting and humourous. So, the next time you find yourself in a similar situation, don’t let it pull you down. Instead, take inspiration from these guys and share a laugh.

