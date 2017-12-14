Devalued Degree

When your phone freezes at the most AWKWARD time EVER! Twitterati have some fun

All good things must be shared, and the good people of Twitterverse truly believe in the concept, which is probably why so many people have simply been posting awkward photos of screen freezes on the micro-blogging site. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 14, 2017 7:21 pm
frozen phone, twitter reacts to phone freeze, phone freeze pictures, phone freeze posts, Twitter reactions, indian express, Indian express news Ever had a ‘frozen screen’ situation with your phone? (Source: ThisisCassReid/Twitter)
Related News

Haven’t we all at some point of time faced a phone freeze? A state where for some inexplicable reason our phone goes into a ‘trance-like’ situation and stops responding. Whether it occurs while clicking a picture or during a video chat or just randomly, such situations have often happened to many of us, sometimes leaving the phone owner and those around in peals of laughter.

Well, all good things must be shared, and the good people of Twitterverse truly believe in the concept, which is probably why so many people have simply been posting awkward photos of screen freezes on the micro-blogging site.

From funny to spooky, many such pictures flooded social media. Interestingly, most Netizens did not seem to have an issue with their phone hanging and some were even pleased. Here, check out many such pictures that were shared online:

It is quite amusing to note how even a mundane and frustrating thing like a frozen phone screen can be converted into something interesting and humourous. So, the next time you find yourself in a similar situation, don’t let it pull you down. Instead, take inspiration from these guys and share a laugh.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 14: Latest News