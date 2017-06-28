Latest News

Twitterati have a field day after Dutch PM gifts Narendra Modi a cycle

Clearly, the Internet was far from calm as Narendra Modi seemed all excited (like a little kid, as one Twitter user said) to pedal away and show-off his new cycle to his friends.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 28, 2017 2:22 pm
pm modi, modi in netherlands, pm modi in netherlands, pm modi cycle in netherlands, modi cycle, pm modi dutch pm, indian express, indian express news Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the bicycle gifted to him by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, Netherlands . (Source: PTI)
#ModiTrumpMeet inundated all of social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday (June 27), but it is the former’s visit to Netherlands that is now keeping the Internet busy. Even as the people on social media, especially Twitter, were trying to wrap their heads around Mark Rutte, the Dutch PM’s ‘mind-boggling’ welcome tweet to Modi, pictures of the Indian PM posing and laughing away on a cycle went viral.

The Netherlands premier gifted Modi the cycle, pictures of which are now doing the rounds of the Internet complete with hilarious captions. And yes, there were references to the recent defeat of Samajwadi Party (whose party symbol is a .. guess what?) in the UP elections.

Check out some of the funniest captions the photos have resulted in on the micro-blogging site.

Clearly, the Internet was far from calm as Modi seemed all excited (like a little kid, as one Twitter user said) to pedal away and show-off his new cycle to his friends. But that some Internet users related it all the way back to the UP elections which BJP won over Akhilesh Yadav and Congress’ alliance is something!

Here are other pictures from PM Modi’s meeting with Rutte, Netherlands PM, that is going viral.

But it all began with the Netherlands PM’s tweet to PM Modi. While some hailed it as the perfect comeback to Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Exasperating farrago of distortions..’, others were quick to roll out the memes!

If that’s not enough Modi foreign visit memes for you today, then here are samplers of how the Internet hilariously interpreted Modi hugging Trump.

 

