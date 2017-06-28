Twitterati have a field day after Dutch PM gifts Narendra Modi a cycle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the bicycle gifted to him by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, Netherlands . (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the bicycle gifted to him by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, Netherlands . (Source: PTI)

#ModiTrumpMeet inundated all of social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday (June 27), but it is the former’s visit to Netherlands that is now keeping the Internet busy. Even as the people on social media, especially Twitter, were trying to wrap their heads around Mark Rutte, the Dutch PM’s ‘mind-boggling’ welcome tweet to Modi, pictures of the Indian PM posing and laughing away on a cycle went viral.

The Netherlands premier gifted Modi the cycle, pictures of which are now doing the rounds of the Internet complete with hilarious captions. And yes, there were references to the recent defeat of Samajwadi Party (whose party symbol is a .. guess what?) in the UP elections.

Check out some of the funniest captions the photos have resulted in on the micro-blogging site.

Aaj kal Paav Zami par ni rukte mere..??#ModiInNetherlands pic.twitter.com/ZTGZQOcWOf — Romana Raza (@RomanaRaza) June 28, 2017

modi looks like a kid who got cycle on his bday and cant wait to make other kids jealous lmao http://t.co/YAH6sPiqfT — Singha (@heisenjit) June 28, 2017

Modi explaining to @markrutte how he took over the cycle from @yadavakhilesh in UP http://t.co/uwfiuLiVJZ — Anoop Chathoth (@anoopc) June 28, 2017

This is how BJP sat over Samajwadi Party. pic.twitter.com/41AsTRvuZ8 — Nishchay Luthra (@Madan_Chikna) June 28, 2017

Clearly, the Internet was far from calm as Modi seemed all excited (like a little kid, as one Twitter user said) to pedal away and show-off his new cycle to his friends. But that some Internet users related it all the way back to the UP elections which BJP won over Akhilesh Yadav and Congress’ alliance is something!

Here are other pictures from PM Modi’s meeting with Rutte, Netherlands PM, that is going viral.

Modi: Ek bottle imported scotch chahiye to bataana… Raees ko Bol doonga! pic.twitter.com/2jrQ4eRlEk — Main Teja Hoon (@Main_Teja_hoon) June 28, 2017

Jab tu chota tha tab, lollypop khata tha,chhoti chadi pehnta tha, badhi shararat karta tha..! pic.twitter.com/PNz2BDHdwt — Parth (@Chaotic_Gamerr) June 28, 2017

But it all began with the Netherlands PM’s tweet to PM Modi. While some hailed it as the perfect comeback to Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Exasperating farrago of distortions..’, others were quick to roll out the memes!

If that’s not enough Modi foreign visit memes for you today, then here are samplers of how the Internet hilariously interpreted Modi hugging Trump.

When he can keep a conversation going, is a feminist and isn’t afraid to get into a relationship. #ModiMeetsTrump pic.twitter.com/CV998dBzNP — Isha Jalan (@Jalanisha) June 27, 2017

Trump: Ok bye Modi, USA will miss you Modi: Mose yeh, ik moh na chhoote.. pic.twitter.com/0hVRvIoFqx — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 28, 2017

