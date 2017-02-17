Twitterati have hilarious responses to British PM Theresa May’s weird facial expression while meeting school children

The British prime minister met the school kids and people could not ignore her weird expressions. (Source: Twitter) The British prime minister met the school kids and people could not ignore her weird expressions. (Source: Twitter)

Would you like going back to school now? Well, most adults might feel a little nostalgic, and a few may enjoy getting away from all the workload. But the idea of homework might still upset many. But what exactly forced British Prime Minister Theresa May to twitch her face in disgust or put her off is hard to tell, when she visited children at a school.

The British PM was at Captain Shaw’s primary school in Bootle, Cumbria, while she was visiting Copeland, where a by-election is taking place. The PM spent some time interacting with school kids and the pictures were shared online. However, what caught the attention of the netizens were her peculiar expression. The pictures show the children showing her toys. But it seems the PM was not pleased.

As soon as the pictures were shared online, people could not ‘unsee’ it. Within a few hours, it turned into a viral meme with hundreds captioning it and a few even attempted a photoshop battle.

Well, political leaders around the world often visit schools and colleges and interact with students, and we have mostly come across funny and hilarious pictures. Be it former POTUS Barack Obama or Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, or our very own PM Modi who have been photographed many times pulling ears and nose of children, presenting the world with happy moments. But certainly, nothing has been as entertaining as the expressions of May.

Check out few reactions here.

My niece looks at dinosaurs the same way Theresa May looks at children pic.twitter.com/3MBPQ6McTK — Chad England (@ChadEngland) February 16, 2017

The only thing with the current government that I can relate to, is Theresa May’s face when she’s around children — shut up Mike (@Fingha) February 16, 2017

Children: “I’m looking forward to working as an engineer in any of the 28 EU countries”

“Me too”

Theresa May… pic.twitter.com/bhsVKP5wvb — Andrew Phillips (@atmphillips) February 16, 2017

Theresa May went to school & got petrified as the children were probably curious about Brexit and the EU. Here’s my caption contest theme: pic.twitter.com/y5vbXz9aKt — Huxley48’ers (@Huxley48ers) February 15, 2017

I think this pic of Theresa May is actually Betsy DeVos when she forgets to drink her unicorn blood in the morning before “helping children” pic.twitter.com/WkOt5UgQbM — Joshua Johnson (@mrjtweeter) February 16, 2017

“What do you mean they don’t pay fees?” She has such a good way with children, Theresa May. pic.twitter.com/vjYZ7ETVxA — Karl Waters (@detlin808) February 16, 2017

me when a child shows me something (📷 @gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/vjh6yZblom — Esther Webber (@estwebber) February 15, 2017

That’s Theresa May been caught stealing the life force of a child again. Pack it in, Theresa! pic.twitter.com/Ss8xUwhC6G — Stephen Carroll (@StephenTweeted) February 15, 2017

Can’t really blame Theresa pic.twitter.com/2l0yX31Y2E — Louis Doré (@LouisAlexDore) February 15, 2017

When your friend is telling you about that bad date she went on pic.twitter.com/8Of8pJJJhH — Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) February 15, 2017

Theresa May met some children today and it went GREAT. pic.twitter.com/2Ph8yzDhnW — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) February 15, 2017

when someone likes my tweet but then clicks through to read the rest of my timeline pic.twitter.com/GEuKSBaS6H — Thomas Seal (@TW_Seal) February 15, 2017

It’s them pesky state educated children 😳 http://t.co/agtZOQzBw6 — Angela Rayner MP (@AngelaRayner) February 15, 2017

I see Theresa May met some children today. pic.twitter.com/jhvMX843uJ — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 15, 2017

Theresa May matching her predecessor’s “engage with the kids” skills, there. pic.twitter.com/6qBWfrWPvH — Pointless Letters (@pointlesslettrs) February 15, 2017

I believe with all my soul that Theresa May is terrible, but I also identify very strongly with her reaction to being surrounded by children pic.twitter.com/2ur7QDPz0M — Rowena (@whereisrowena) February 16, 2017

Theresa May looking comfortable and relaxed photo op with school kids..#Tories..#children pic.twitter.com/9rUm0t0F55 — LaurelMd (@PanoPanucci) February 16, 2017

@marcustwo @Leilanimitchel @aljwhite If this is how she looks at a child, I can only imagine the expressions she saves for Boris..! — Lydia Guthrie (@Lydia_Guthrie) February 15, 2017

“ERGH” says @theresa_may “I don’t want #children to be able to be productive AND think for themselves, I deserve to RULE!!!!!!” http://t.co/5yiZMYJ9sY — Lee Dargue (@leedargue) February 15, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd