Twitterati have hilarious responses to British PM Theresa May’s weird facial expression while meeting school children

Within few hours, her photos meeting the schoolkids turned into a viral meme with hundreds captioning it and few even attempted a photoshop battle.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:February 17, 2017 12:44 pm
Would you like going back to school now? Well, most adults might feel a little nostalgic, and a few may enjoy getting away from all the workload. But the idea of homework might still upset many. But what exactly forced British Prime Minister Theresa May to twitch her face in disgust or put her off is hard to tell, when she visited children at a school.

The British PM was at Captain Shaw’s primary school in Bootle, Cumbria, while she was visiting Copeland, where a by-election is taking place. The PM spent some time interacting with school kids and the pictures were shared online. However, what caught the attention of the netizens were her peculiar expression. The pictures show the children showing her toys. But it seems the PM was not pleased.

As soon as the pictures were shared online, people could not ‘unsee’ it. Within a few hours, it turned into a viral meme with hundreds captioning it and a few even attempted a photoshop battle.

Well, political leaders around the world often visit schools and colleges and interact with students, and we have mostly come across funny and hilarious pictures. Be it former POTUS Barack Obama or Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, or our very own PM Modi who have been photographed many times pulling ears and nose of children, presenting the world with happy moments. But certainly, nothing has been as entertaining as the expressions of May.

