Adam Gilchrist pulls off a classic ‘Circle Game’ prank, earns Twitterati’s praise

Former Australian cricketer and Kings XI Punjab captain Adam Gilchrist pulled off the classic ‘Circle Game’ prank and Twitter was happy losing to him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 5, 2018 1:22 pm
Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist’s achievements on the ground is well known. But few know about his witty avatar on social media. Recently, he pulled off a classic on-field prank ‘Circle Game’ on social media and people were pleasantly surprised seeing his playful attitude.

For those who don’t know about the ‘Circle Game’, here is a quick guide: The objective is to form a circle with your thumb and index finger. Then you try to divert your opponent’s attention to the circle. Now, if your opponent successfully breaks your circle with their index finger, then they get to punch you.

While commentating for the Big Bash League, which is an Australian Twenty20 cricket league, in the match played between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers, Gilchrist played the prank and the video went viral.

The real motive was to show Netizens the circle sign. This old prank has become quite the rage, with videos and memes going viral all over the internet. Twitterati and cricket fans got this prank very easily and started praising the legendary cricket for his witty act.

Did you get tricked in this act?

