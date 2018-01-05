Adam Gilchrist pulls off a classic ‘Circle Game’ prank, earns Twitterati’s praise

Twitter is happily losing to Adam Gilchrist’s ‘Circle game’ prank. (Source: Twitter) Twitter is happily losing to Adam Gilchrist’s ‘Circle game’ prank. (Source: Twitter)

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist’s achievements on the ground is well known. But few know about his witty avatar on social media. Recently, he pulled off a classic on-field prank ‘Circle Game’ on social media and people were pleasantly surprised seeing his playful attitude.

For those who don’t know about the ‘Circle Game’, here is a quick guide: The objective is to form a circle with your thumb and index finger. Then you try to divert your opponent’s attention to the circle. Now, if your opponent successfully breaks your circle with their index finger, then they get to punch you.

While commentating for the Big Bash League, which is an Australian Twenty20 cricket league, in the match played between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers, Gilchrist played the prank and the video went viral.

The real motive was to show Netizens the circle sign. This old prank has become quite the rage, with videos and memes going viral all over the internet. Twitterati and cricket fans got this prank very easily and started praising the legendary cricket for his witty act.

Did we all get pranked by Gilly? http://t.co/VaI6PqCteS — Shane van Rooy (@shanevanrooy) January 4, 2018

That’ll be a lot of punches! http://t.co/XTA8H0H1ld — Emily (@ech0whiskey) January 4, 2018

Pretty happy with himself old Gilly 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eMrge2Xp2J — Hollywood_33 (@martzy_33) January 4, 2018

GOLD! 👏👏👏 — Pickles & Bonz (@picklesandbonz) January 4, 2018

Gilly, 14/11/71. Me, 14/11/71. Good job brother. You made that date significant — Sammy Moore (@SammyMo55270113) January 4, 2018

punch him gilly 🤣😂🤣 — Pirate of The Lake (@1amv33r) January 5, 2018

I think more then Australia in India u have more fans bcoz u r the rocking batsman & wicket keeper love u sir from india — manoj kumar (@itsmanoj_behera) January 4, 2018

Did you get tricked in this act?

