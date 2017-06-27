Latest News

Twitterati found a ‘Gorilla giving TED talk’ and then the funniest memes on the Internet happened

"Harambe epitomized the performative/discursive resistance of an intersectional praxis against entrenched, privileged power structures," "If this can happen to Harambe, it could happen to me," "So do yall understand now why we are so outraged by Harambe's death?"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 27, 2017 1:10 pm
This photo of a gorilla from a Los Angeles zoo was shared on the micro-blogging site and even since has gone viral with hilarious photo captions.
For the uninitiated, a TED talk is a motivating speech given by expert speakers in their areas of interest, seeking to influence and move the audience to bring about the desired positive change. While imminent speakers from across the world have often taken a TED centre stage, imagine a gorilla nonetheless, looking at a crowd and giving his best speech ever? You have difficulty imagining that, we suppose?

Well, the Internet just made things easier for you — a gorilla ‘giving TED talk’ is the latest Internet sensation.

No, TED did not invite a gorilla as a motivational speaker, it is just that a photo of the animal from a Los Angeles zoo was shared on the micro-blogging site and even since has gone viral with hilarious photo captions.

No prizes for guessing, there were references to Harambe, obviously!

Check out some of the funniest reactions the photo resulted in on Twitter.

Actually, there were not just mere references to Harambe, it seems the ‘Gorilla giving TED talk’ had some serious activist agenda up his sleeves. Sample these — “Harambe epitomized the performative/discursive resistance of an intersectional praxis against entrenched, privileged power structures.” “So I said to myself, “if this can happen to Harambe, it could happen to me,” “So do yall understand now why we are so outraged by Harambe’s death?” These are probably just some of the references the Internet believes the gorilla made at the 17-year-old gorilla who was shot dead after he killed a three-year-old boy who climbed into his enclosure at Cincinnati zoo in the US.

