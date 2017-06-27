Twitterati found a ‘Gorilla giving TED talk’ and then the funniest memes on the Internet happened

This photo of a gorilla from a Los Angeles zoo was shared on the micro-blogging site and even since has gone viral with hilarious photo captions.urce: Tastefactory/Twitter) This photo of a gorilla from a Los Angeles zoo was shared on the micro-blogging site and even since has gone viral with hilarious photo captions.urce: Tastefactory/Twitter)

For the uninitiated, a TED talk is a motivating speech given by expert speakers in their areas of interest, seeking to influence and move the audience to bring about the desired positive change. While imminent speakers from across the world have often taken a TED centre stage, imagine a gorilla nonetheless, looking at a crowd and giving his best speech ever? You have difficulty imagining that, we suppose?

Well, the Internet just made things easier for you — a gorilla ‘giving TED talk’ is the latest Internet sensation.

No, TED did not invite a gorilla as a motivational speaker, it is just that a photo of the animal from a Los Angeles zoo was shared on the micro-blogging site and even since has gone viral with hilarious photo captions.

No prizes for guessing, there were references to Harambe, obviously!

When the top pic on @reddit is from last week’s Roaring Night at the #LAZoo! 🦍http://t.co/eKDuc3E45Xpic.twitter.com/QIoMN6ui1t — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) June 25, 2017

Check out some of the funniest reactions the photo resulted in on Twitter.

“So basically the gist of the meme, such as it is, is that the gorilla kind of looks like he’s holding forth in an I’m-talkin’-here way.” pic.twitter.com/IzFrifL6o8 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) June 25, 2017

People think this Gorilla is giving a Ted Talk but he’s actually practicing for his Comedy Central half hour. pic.twitter.com/qgfuNX11Mj — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) June 26, 2017

“But the real low point for me came in ’97” pic.twitter.com/9fJKKI4RfJ — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) June 23, 2017

So I said to myself, “if this can happen to Harambe, it could happen to me” pic.twitter.com/B0KhT3izMy — pat tobin (@tastefactory) June 25, 2017

“So do yall understand now why we are so outraged by Harambe’s death?” pic.twitter.com/SFETKHJT80 — Queen Kaneki (@Crislex) June 24, 2017

“Thanks for coming, I’ll keep this brief. I’m not looking to name names but I want to talk to you all about the state of the shared kitchen” pic.twitter.com/TsF0Q8IwoD — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) June 25, 2017

“So boom…this little ass UNSUPERVISED kid jumps in OUR enclosure….” pic.twitter.com/b97wIO7Qs4 — memes (@memeprovider) June 24, 2017

“Harambe epitomized the performative/discursive resistance of an intersectional praxis against entrenched, privileged power structures.” pic.twitter.com/5Thp4jJ4ig — Sweet Meteor O’Death (@smod4real) June 25, 2017

The only TED Talk I’d pay to see pic.twitter.com/vVSE0Oh5e7 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 25, 2017

Actually, there were not just mere references to Harambe, it seems the ‘Gorilla giving TED talk’ had some serious activist agenda up his sleeves. Sample these — “Harambe epitomized the performative/discursive resistance of an intersectional praxis against entrenched, privileged power structures.” “So I said to myself, “if this can happen to Harambe, it could happen to me,” “So do yall understand now why we are so outraged by Harambe’s death?” These are probably just some of the references the Internet believes the gorilla made at the 17-year-old gorilla who was shot dead after he killed a three-year-old boy who climbed into his enclosure at Cincinnati zoo in the US.

