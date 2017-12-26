Twitterati define #2017in5words with ‘Virushka, link Aadhaar, GST’ among others

As the year 2017 draws to an end, Netizens decided to look back from the threshold at the year that, well, whizzed past by us. Trying to define the year 2017 in five words, people on the Internet, especially those on Twitter, got the hashtag #2017in5words trending. People joined in the discussion with five of what they thought were the words that defined the year the best. And, not surprisingly, some of their best guesses were as good as ours — yes, the lists included Virushka, Aadhaar and Bitcoin, among others.
“GST Yogi Padmavati Bitcoin Virushka…,” “Kal se peeni pakka band,” “”What the hell just happened.” “Beta tumse na ho paayega,” were some of the other interesting responses that came up when we did a quick search of the micro-blogging site with the hashtag.
Please link your Aadhaar Card.#2017in5words
— N. (@Dabangg_Ladki) December 25, 2017
Yogi GST Padmavati Bitcoin Virushka. #2017in5words
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 25, 2017
Virat aur Anushka ki shaadi #2017In5Words #VirushkaWedding
— Durgadas. (@iDURGADA5) December 25, 2017
Yahase Aalloo Daalo, Wahase Sona Nikalo #2017in5words (1 extra for RaGa)
— Thug (@ThugOfHindusta) December 25, 2017
Arre Bhai Bhai Bhai Bhai.#2017In5Words
— Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) December 25, 2017
El are you there? #2017in5words #StrangerThings
— Divya Sharma (@divyastark) December 25, 2017
Exasperateing Farrago of distortions misinterpretation!!
— Sampath_46 (@46Sampath) December 25, 2017
Flop remakes, prequels and sequels. #2017In5Words
— Anamika (@OnlyAnamika) December 25, 2017
Still could not get better at math. #2017In5Words
— Mrinal Garg (@MrinalGarg4) December 25, 2017
Firr se single rhe gya 😂#2017In5Words
— Rahi (@Ashlil_Ladka) December 25, 2017
Link you life with AdharCard #2017in5words
— Ashish (@BeingPunjabi_) December 25, 2017
Dhoni Baahubali Modi Gujarat Virushka#2017In5Words
— B. Rohith Kumar 🇮🇳 (@rohithcelluloid) December 25, 2017
Beta tumse na ho paayega#2017In5Words
— Roy (@OyeeeRoy) December 25, 2017
#2017in5words Gai, Gobar, Gaumutra, Gaurakshak & Gobarnence …
— AK Parmar (@Asis_Parmar) December 25, 2017
“What the hell just happened.”#2017In5Words pic.twitter.com/XVAzCkiHSo
— Mark Ollig (@bitsandbytes) December 22, 2017
Every day felt like Monday #2017In5Words
— Stevo (@Steve2you) December 19, 2017
