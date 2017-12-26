Twitterati define #2017in5words with ‘Virushka, link Aadhaar, GST’ among others

Some of the Twitter users’ best guesses were as good as ours — yes, the lists included Virushka, Aadhaar and Bitcoin, among others.(Source: File Photo) Some of the Twitter users’ best guesses were as good as ours — yes, the lists included Virushka, Aadhaar and Bitcoin, among others.(Source: File Photo)

As the year 2017 draws to an end, Netizens decided to look back from the threshold at the year that, well, whizzed past by us. Trying to define the year 2017 in five words, people on the Internet, especially those on Twitter, got the hashtag #2017in5words trending. People joined in the discussion with five of what they thought were the words that defined the year the best. And, not surprisingly, some of their best guesses were as good as ours — yes, the lists included Virushka, Aadhaar and Bitcoin, among others.

“GST Yogi Padmavati Bitcoin Virushka…,” “Kal se peeni pakka band,” “”What the hell just happened.” “Beta tumse na ho paayega,” were some of the other interesting responses that came up when we did a quick search of the micro-blogging site with the hashtag.

Yogi GST Padmavati Bitcoin Virushka. #2017in5words — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 25, 2017

Yahase Aalloo Daalo, Wahase Sona Nikalo #2017in5words (1 extra for RaGa) — Thug (@ThugOfHindusta) December 25, 2017

Still could not get better at math. #2017In5Words — Mrinal Garg (@MrinalGarg4) December 25, 2017

Firr se single rhe gya 😂#2017In5Words — Rahi (@Ashlil_Ladka) December 25, 2017

Link you life with AdharCard #2017in5words — Ashish (@BeingPunjabi_) December 25, 2017

Dhoni Baahubali Modi Gujarat Virushka#2017In5Words — B. Rohith Kumar 🇮🇳 (@rohithcelluloid) December 25, 2017

Beta tumse na ho paayega#2017In5Words — Roy (@OyeeeRoy) December 25, 2017

Every day felt like Monday #2017In5Words — Stevo (@Steve2you) December 19, 2017

