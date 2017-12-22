Twitterati count their blessings, end the year on a high note with #heygoodnews

What is your best memory of 2017? (Source: Pixabay) What is your best memory of 2017? (Source: Pixabay)

Every year brings with it new beginnings, and hope that the coming year would be better than the last one. While it’s good to look forward to happier times, it’s equally important to count your blessings and be grateful for what you have. So in a fun move, Canadian actor Jonathan Torrens asked his followers to share their good memories of 2017 and soon after, the hashtag #heygoodnews started trending.

From surviving cancer, learning how to live with anxiety to simply getting a puppy, here’s a look at a few heart-warming tweets:

Who wants to take a little break from all the bad and heavy stuff going on these days? What is the BEST thing that happened to you this year? Use the hashtag #heygoodnews so we can all follow along. — Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) December 21, 2017

Here are few of the interesting tweets from the thread.

Two and a half years after being told we couldn’t have children, finding out the doctors were wrong and we’re expecting our first child in May!!!#heygoodnews — Putting the CHRIS back in CHRIStmas (@ChrispyPaul) December 21, 2017

I lost 70 pounds and kept it off all year after a lifetime of struggling. Going for another 50 in 2018! #heygoodnews — Lori Errington (@DartmouthNSDiva) December 21, 2017

Husband and I Celebrated our 10 year wedding anniversary this year! And we are still BFFs #HeyGoodNews — Jingle Bugs 🕷️🐜🦂🐛 (@gnomedruid) December 21, 2017

Got married, took my first trip to Europe for our honeymoon, had some great work opportunities, and got a new puppy! #heygoodnews http://t.co/WveboQQ7Ql — Heather Arbuckle (@heatherarbuck) December 21, 2017

#heygoodnews I finally learned how to perfectly poach an egg and it changed my life. http://t.co/rW6Z3uJKE5 — Hannah Main (@hannahmain) December 21, 2017

❤️ Passed my Masters Degree in Health Psychology with Distinction 🧡 Began a job with a brilliant organisation in a field I’ve always been interested in 💛 Saved up for a deposit to begin house-hunting in 2018 👫 💜 #heygoodnews http://t.co/2RsjCt27ML — Catherine Leckie (@CatLeckie) December 21, 2017

I have moved to a great place to live, started a band, learning how to live with my anxiety, and have a wonderful partner! #heygoodnews — Sin-D Lou-Who (@Fuzkat) December 21, 2017

My mom was diagnosed with, fought, and is on her way to beating cancer. After her chemo we got to go on a kickass, life-changing spiritual pilgrimage together in Europe. Also I got a promotion at work, started going to church, and tried a pierogi for the first time! #heygoodnews http://t.co/VYVVZQVzm1 — Stephanie Townrow (@StephTownrow) December 21, 2017

I’m so thankful or this little bahd. She’s so amazing and has completely changed my life in so many positive ways. Her @TAGGARTnTORRENS looks great as well. 😆😆😆#heygoodnews pic.twitter.com/AfdyaIrsrk — Josh Hines (@americanbahds) December 21, 2017

I got to 18 years of being sober and got over 500 YouTube views on my channel so I am pretty much an internet sensation now. #heygoodnews — Bagel (@andrewmoriarty) December 22, 2017

i graduated college with a bachelor’s degree, got my first big girl job, my brother got married to an absolute angel, and i had open heart surgery on nov 7th and i am recovering wonderfully #heygoodnews http://t.co/ZowQxKpW0q — kate (@addictionourry) December 22, 2017

Getting a job after searching for 7 months! and our trip for my brothers wedding back home to nova scotia #heygoodnews — Lacey Smith (@LaceySm52127106) December 22, 2017

A day before the one-year anniversary of our civil union, Kathrine and I were finally approved for a spousal visa. After being denied once & almost having to forcibly separate, that was the greatest moment of the year. #heygoodnews http://t.co/yLnZAF8QIU — Cecilia Perez Ho-Ho-Homar 🇵🇷🎄 (@RoseTintedLook) December 21, 2017

I met two of my favourite people in the world after 7 years !! I also got into college and have the most wonderful friends. Had the best 18th ever. Second half of the year was amazing #heygoodnews http://t.co/OK36iP0Tx1 — waiting for dec 30th (@JessTheWanted) December 21, 2017

#heygoodnews I bought my first home and got permanent status at my salaried job. I made new, healthy friendships. I became closer to my dad. http://t.co/gpAwMg3mtR — Olivia (@okf223) December 22, 2017

Got through depression & anxiety after a seriously difficult start to 2017. Gained more confidence in my ability as a writer. Learned to enjoy my own company and be more independent – leading to me going on my first solo holiday next year! 🙌🏻 #heygoodnews http://t.co/LSD6sOYKEc — Sarah Mullaney (@shesawriterblog) December 21, 2017

Made new close friends

Dropped an ex and left a toxic relationship

Got closer bonds with my Dad and siblings

Went to LA, Sorrento and Spain

Started college

💗💗💗#heygoodnews http://t.co/X84VkBUHaG — Niamh👑 (@LifeAsNiamh) December 21, 2017

Finally got my first official job in the career I’m pursuing, I got to meet lots of wonderful children, and I’m able to help my mom out financially, oh yeah and I have a boyfriend so yeah it’s been a great year👌🏼☺️ #heygoodnews http://t.co/TkqkVyVjWU — ♡jasmin♡ (@_jasminisrad) December 22, 2017

The best things that came out of this year : my 50 lbs weight loss and the birth of my chicken nugget niece 💗#heygoodnews pic.twitter.com/WR6FtxZs4x — steve harrington (@sammm_wellls) December 21, 2017

got out of a borderline abusive relationship and into a new fantastic one and i’ve never been happier #heygoodnews http://t.co/fiqTdV1X2e — shayla (@hendersobss) December 22, 2017

My wife got the all clear of cancer this year. I’m back at the job I love. My kids are awesome. And I’m still alive, active and stubborn as always. #heygoodnews http://t.co/1bheO1rUlF — Eric Wynne (@EricW_Photos) December 21, 2017

I also didn’t die!!!! So 2017 really wasn’t a complete garbage fire! #heygoodnews pic.twitter.com/j1OCR2vXW2 — Liz (@lliz_zill) December 22, 2017

I actually came to terms with the fact that I’m gay and made it public information✌🏻🏳️‍🌈 #heygoodnews http://t.co/L2KLurBK2i — christmas of a down (@RyanLChristian) December 21, 2017

But seriously #heygoodnews 2017 was one for the books… summited Mount Kenya, got drenched in rain and good music at StanFest, visited the Prairies for the first time, started a PhD in my dream subject…. http://t.co/rW6Z3uJKE5 — Hannah Main (@hannahmain) December 21, 2017

What was your best part of 2017? Write to us in the comments’ section below.

