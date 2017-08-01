Twitterati are loving this young boy’s ‘genius’ Lego creation

The boy has been called a minimalist on social media. (Source: Joel Williams/Twitter) The boy has been called a minimalist on social media. (Source: Joel Williams/Twitter)

Growing up most of us had loved a box of Lego. Those small, tiny colourful pieces helped us to create anything we liked to, giving wings to our imagination. From houses to cars, bridges to incomprehensible complicated objects, we bet you have created all, or at least have tried to make them, with a box of Lego. However, it is not an elaborate structure rather a simple creation of a little boy that has made people on social media call him a genius. On July 30, Twitter user Joel Williams posted a picture of ‘young’ Riley’s Lego creation, and captioned it, “Riley, you’re a genius.” Created by “Riley,” Riley’s creation is a single, yellow brick, which the young boy described as a worm. Since then the Twitterati are praising the 12-year-old, calling him a genius and are hailing him for his ‘minimalist’ design aesthetic. Riley’s imaginative prowess has clearly impressed one and all as the tweet has been retweeted 1,24,639 times and has 2,67,904 likes at the time of writing.

This is the tweet.

Do you appreciate little Riley now? Social media surely is.

Here are some of the reactions.

Kind of reminds me of Lego’s own ads: pic.twitter.com/sxFVNYFKj9 — Tom Lemmens (@TomLemmens) July 30, 2017

We agree.

There’s a great future in marketing waiting for you, Riley! — Michael (@SuperMickyChow) July 30, 2017

I’ll be looking for Riley’s first exhibition in the Tate in a few years. I’ve known conceptual artists who didn’t have half his vision. — Dazy Graves (@Missdazygraves) July 30, 2017

Clean lines. Bright color. Very minimalist. 10/10 would build again. — Krysti 🐘🏈 (@TheRuntSquad) July 30, 2017

There were some who also shared other ‘creations’as well. Which one do you like more?

This tops everything pic.twitter.com/U8yurtMWnx — Vacuum Climbingspoon (@BartS9478) July 31, 2017

Riley is a minimalist — ashish (@housebrigade) July 30, 2017

However, not all were pleased. Some found the creation crazy and called out on all the brouhaha and the buzz around the Lego creation.

How snowflakes are created: Kid is lazy, gives minimal effort, then rewarded for it with massive praise. The real world salivates. — Len Clements (@mwave1) July 30, 2017

Notwithstanding the criticism, one cannot help but marvel at the young boy’s thought process, and his ability to keep things simple. As is often said, making simple things generally require the most effort.

