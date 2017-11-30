Top Stories

Do you think sex is cool? Twitterati are listing out things they feel are way cooler

The word sex generates extreme reactions. While some treat it in a hush-hush manner, others often consider it as the best thing that has happened to mankind. Perhaps in a bid to normalise the topic, some people on Twitter are listing out things they feel are cooler than sex and the responses have been extremely interesting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 30, 2017 1:17 pm
sex, things cooler than sex, twitter thread on sex, people on sex, things cooler than sex, funny tweets about sex, indian express, indian express news What do you think is cooler than sex? (Source: Thinkstock Images)
In India, there is a three-letter word that elicits extreme reactions — sex. The word is almost always avoided in conversations and is treated in a hush-hush manner. But when it is spoken about, the reaction it generates are almost hyperbolic. There are some who feel it is one of the best things that has happened to mankind. The attitude does swing from one extreme to another and perhaps the inexplicable secrecy surrounding the topic is partly responsible for it. However, recently, some people on Twitter listed out things they feel are cooler than sex.  “Sex is cool but have you ever” has started doing rounds and the responses have been extremely interesting. While some are funny, others are rather emotional and insightful.

While one user feels, sex is cool but stepping on a crunchy leaf is way cooler, another user felt taking an hour nap that is later prolonged to a four-hour nap is cooler than sex. The thread also generated some hilarious responses. One user wrote, “Sex and all is cool but have you ever kissed after 27 years,” another wrote “Sex is great and all but have you tried eating Rajnigandha Tulsi while pooping?”  Notwithstanding the obvious humour, a conversation like this on social media does go a long way on normalising the topic.

Here are some of the things netizens on Twitter feel are cooler than sex.

