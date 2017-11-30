Do you think sex is cool? Twitterati are listing out things they feel are way cooler

What do you think is cooler than sex? (Source: Thinkstock Images) What do you think is cooler than sex? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

In India, there is a three-letter word that elicits extreme reactions — sex. The word is almost always avoided in conversations and is treated in a hush-hush manner. But when it is spoken about, the reaction it generates are almost hyperbolic. There are some who feel it is one of the best things that has happened to mankind. The attitude does swing from one extreme to another and perhaps the inexplicable secrecy surrounding the topic is partly responsible for it. However, recently, some people on Twitter listed out things they feel are cooler than sex. “Sex is cool but have you ever” has started doing rounds and the responses have been extremely interesting. While some are funny, others are rather emotional and insightful.

While one user feels, sex is cool but stepping on a crunchy leaf is way cooler, another user felt taking an hour nap that is later prolonged to a four-hour nap is cooler than sex. The thread also generated some hilarious responses. One user wrote, “Sex and all is cool but have you ever kissed after 27 years,” another wrote “Sex is great and all but have you tried eating Rajnigandha Tulsi while pooping?” Notwithstanding the obvious humour, a conversation like this on social media does go a long way on normalising the topic.

Here are some of the things netizens on Twitter feel are cooler than sex.

yeah sex is cool but have u ever tried taking a 1 hour nap but then it turned into a 4 hour nap — champagne wary ⁶𓅓 (@warysanchhh) November 29, 2017

yeah sex is cool but have you ever stepped on a crunchy leaf — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) November 28, 2017

Yeah, sex and crunchy leaves are cool but have you ever stepped on a half frozen puddle — Brittany M (@19BAM91) November 28, 2017

Sex and all is cool but have you ever kissed after 27 years. — डि.के. (@itsdhruvism) November 29, 2017

Sex is cool and all but have you had a proper sleeping schedule — K🌹 (@KalyaniAdhav) November 29, 2017

Sex and all is cool but have you ever given them the same love & care they wanted from you too. — MainBhiTrash (@Mr_ascetic) November 29, 2017

Sex is cool but peeing after holding it since long is some different level of attaining nirvana. — pinku (@LEDtvn) November 29, 2017

Sex is cool and all, but have you even tried it? — Rajdeep (@_IndianPsycho) November 29, 2017

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever closed 15 tabs after finishing a project — daddy (@lifeofdaddy) November 29, 2017

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever held hands with your crush for so long that you two don’t even care that your palms sweating? That shit is therapeutic — Josué (@hoesuueee) November 20, 2017

Sex is cool and all but have you ever had a 5 hour conversation with someone without running out of things to talk about? — Corlin. (@ogcorlin) November 28, 2017

