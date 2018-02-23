  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Twitterati are enjoying PyeongChang 2018 with #SelfieOlympics; have you participated yet?

To be fair, let's call it bathroom selfie, reinvented — from selfie with a horse to brooms, golf sticks, and even biscuits. If you haven't seen them yet, then surely you are missing out on some great fun. Have you seen photos from #SelfieOlympics?

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 23, 2018 10:41 am
olympics, winter olympics, selfie olympics, selfie olympics 2018, 2014 selfie olympics, twitter olympics selfie, bizarre twitter trend, indian express, viral news, The whacky mirror selfies during Olympics are back! (Source: Twitter)
Related News

As the excitement surrounding the Winter Olympics continues, Twitterati are not only busy cheering their country’s team or enjoying fascinating performances, but they’ve decided to take things into their own hands as well. While some are conducting their own home Olympics, others are busy in another kind of competition. Yes, while athletes are sweating it out for the medals, Tweeple are busy clicking the best selfie — the whackier the better.

And if you are an ardent Olympics fan, you must have realised it by now, it’s 2014’s top Twitter trend that is back to win us all over again. Yes, after a gap of four years, since 2014 Sochi Games, Tweeple have geared up sharing the weirdest and out-of-the-box selfies.

Keeping up with its previous edition, most have maintained the mirror component, but have certainly taken it to a new level. To be fair, let’s call it bathroom selfie, reinvented — from selfie with a horse to brooms, golf sticks, and even biscuits. If you haven’t seen them yet, then surely you are missing out on some great fun.

It all started when Twitter user @Bradleysanborn decided to revive the trend for PyeongChang 2018 and Tweeple did not disappoint him.

Sample some of our favourites from the #SelfieOlympics:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 23: Latest News