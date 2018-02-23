Twitterati are enjoying PyeongChang 2018 with #SelfieOlympics; have you participated yet?

The whacky mirror selfies during Olympics are back! (Source: Twitter) The whacky mirror selfies during Olympics are back! (Source: Twitter)

As the excitement surrounding the Winter Olympics continues, Twitterati are not only busy cheering their country’s team or enjoying fascinating performances, but they’ve decided to take things into their own hands as well. While some are conducting their own home Olympics, others are busy in another kind of competition. Yes, while athletes are sweating it out for the medals, Tweeple are busy clicking the best selfie — the whackier the better.

And if you are an ardent Olympics fan, you must have realised it by now, it’s 2014’s top Twitter trend that is back to win us all over again. Yes, after a gap of four years, since 2014 Sochi Games, Tweeple have geared up sharing the weirdest and out-of-the-box selfies.

Keeping up with its previous edition, most have maintained the mirror component, but have certainly taken it to a new level. To be fair, let’s call it bathroom selfie, reinvented — from selfie with a horse to brooms, golf sticks, and even biscuits. If you haven’t seen them yet, then surely you are missing out on some great fun.

It all started when Twitter user @Bradleysanborn decided to revive the trend for PyeongChang 2018 and Tweeple did not disappoint him.

Sample some of our favourites from the #SelfieOlympics:

Do I win? pic.twitter.com/Yb5xZpnZ49 — la croix slut (@jordie_nassif) February 19, 2018

Did some one say #selfieolympics pic.twitter.com/JQqp61mrOg — I think i accidentally (@TRASHANDBASHH) February 20, 2018

I hope to bring back the Gold for my country! 🇲🇽 #SelfieOlympics pic.twitter.com/QbmXdXTbFe — Richard (@RIlICHARD) February 19, 2018

sooo like… i heard the #selfieolympics were makin a comeback pic.twitter.com/xM9KWSNMYt — ❀ leila ❀ (@kianileila) February 20, 2018

