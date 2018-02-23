Twitterati are enjoying PyeongChang 2018 with #SelfieOlympics; have you participated yet?

As the excitement surrounding the Winter Olympics continues, Twitterati are not only busy cheering their country’s team or enjoying fascinating performances, but they’ve decided to take things into their own hands as well. While some are conducting their own home Olympics, others are busy in another kind of competition. Yes, while athletes are sweating it out for the medals, Tweeple are busy clicking the best selfie — the whackier the better.
And if you are an ardent Olympics fan, you must have realised it by now, it’s 2014’s top Twitter trend that is back to win us all over again. Yes, after a gap of four years, since 2014 Sochi Games, Tweeple have geared up sharing the weirdest and out-of-the-box selfies.
Keeping up with its previous edition, most have maintained the mirror component, but have certainly taken it to a new level. To be fair, let’s call it bathroom selfie, reinvented — from selfie with a horse to brooms, golf sticks, and even biscuits. If you haven’t seen them yet, then surely you are missing out on some great fun.
It all started when Twitter user @Bradleysanborn decided to revive the trend for PyeongChang 2018 and Tweeple did not disappoint him.
we’re bringing back the #selfieolympics in 2018 pic.twitter.com/S6phl2nrvb
— bad brad (@Bradleysanborn) February 19, 2018
Sample some of our favourites from the #SelfieOlympics:
#selfieolympics When can i take the gold home? pic.twitter.com/n2zA66IeBM
— nish (@nxshank) February 21, 2018
#SelfieOlympics pic.twitter.com/CtUJvXaPeX
— Ivan Ibarra (@ivaniibarra) February 20, 2018
I’m entering myself into the #SelfieOlympics pic.twitter.com/PXxnstW5Rb
— joseph (@jb120200) February 20, 2018
— Paool (@Ciao_ImPaul) February 20, 2018
Do I win? pic.twitter.com/Yb5xZpnZ49
— la croix slut (@jordie_nassif) February 19, 2018
Did I win yet? #SelfieOlympics 📱 pic.twitter.com/R2QXlpnslm
— camila ⚡ (@camilaac0sta) February 19, 2018
Did some one say #selfieolympics pic.twitter.com/JQqp61mrOg
— I think i accidentally (@TRASHANDBASHH) February 20, 2018
I hope to bring back the Gold for my country! 🇲🇽 #SelfieOlympics pic.twitter.com/QbmXdXTbFe
— Richard (@RIlICHARD) February 19, 2018
#selfieolympics are back 😈😈👊🏿👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/YI2rHHcCqy
— CB💧🏀 (@Cori_Bryce_) February 19, 2018
Entering myself into the #selfieolympics pic.twitter.com/VkZPiR9Jqg
— ty🌊 (@TyrekMyles_) February 19, 2018
For my people #selfieolympics pic.twitter.com/Q45AgZ9LjU
— Macaiyla (@toxiclittleboy) February 20, 2018
#selfieolympics pic.twitter.com/Kk6b7tGM9N
— Jonas Chimbanda (@jonas_chimbanda) February 20, 2018
Bring it back! #selfieolympics pic.twitter.com/QgRSrGZ9KF
— Griselda Blanco (@youatemybutt) February 20, 2018
i don’t know what we’re doing but #selfieolympics pic.twitter.com/Fyp6DaVLUu
— Neleh Davis (@neleh_davis) February 19, 2018
sooo like… i heard the #selfieolympics were makin a comeback pic.twitter.com/xM9KWSNMYt
— ❀ leila ❀ (@kianileila) February 20, 2018
Whoever started this is a genius. #SelfieOlympics pic.twitter.com/kevSXFdpIR
— Amritha Soman (@Amritha_Soman) February 20, 2018
