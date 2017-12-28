Twitter users get the hashtag #NowThatsADoubleStandard trending for all the right reasons

harbour around us. Some of these included jibes on people’s differing perceptions based on sexism and body size-shaming. (Source: File Photo) harbour around us. Some of these included jibes on people’s differing perceptions based on sexism and body size-shaming. (Source: File Photo)

We know a lot of people around us who would resort to whataboutery or hypocrisy when it is upon them to take a stand. Known in popular parlance as double standards, their actions are seen to be quite in contradiction to the values they come across as believing in or upholding. So when somebody suggested the hashtag #Nowthatsadoublestandard for people to tweet about what they think would fit perfectly under this heading, it does not seem like they had to think a lot. The Netizens went all out as they brought down the facades they see around them and call out the deeply-entrenched “double standards” that many harbour around us.

Some of these included people’s differing perceptions based on sexism. “If man drinks so it’s “cool”, but if woman drinks she is “characterless” “A guy is in a bad mood and ‘he has a lot on his mind.’ A woman is in a bad mood and ‘it must be that time of the month,'” are a few of them. Others also highlighted how people resort to size shaming, irrespective of whether you are fat or thin. “There is no demand for plus sized male models. We are just fat and lazy,” “If it’s considered rude to tell someone that they’re too fat or really need to go on a diet then why is it considered to be “funny” or “okay” to tell someone they are too skinny or need to eat a cheeseburger?” are some of the responses in that vein.

Here are some of the other reactions the hashtag ‘Now that is a double standard’ generated on the micro-blogging site.

A guy is in a bad mood and “he has a lot on his mind.”

A woman is in a bad mood and “it must be that time of the month.”#NowThatsADoubleStandardpic.twitter.com/QZhEx4bXGQ — Wiley Coyote (@Fadedessence) December 9, 2017

If man drinks so it’s “cool”

but if woman drinks she is “characterless”#NowThatsADoubleStandard — Yukti Gaur (@YuktiGaur) December 17, 2017

There is no demand for plus sized male models. We are just fat and lazy.#NowThatsADoubleStandard — JD Westfall (@JDWestfallAWNFP) December 12, 2017

If it’s considered rude to tell someone that they’re too fat or really need to go on a diet then why is it considered to be “funny” or “okay” to tell someone they are too skinny or need to eat a cheeseburger? #NowThatsADoubleStandard — Shelby Pullum (@shelbypullum) December 13, 2017

A woman forced to a sexual act is a rape; a man forced to a sexual act is an “experience.” #NowThatsADoubleStandard — Uwák (@old_cr0w) December 14, 2017

People who think science is useless when it comes to the number of genders in the world…but thinks science is God when it comes to climate change #NowthatsADoubleStandard — Morgonna O’Brien (@Morgonna1) December 23, 2017

When the man pays for the dinner, he’s a gentleman. When the woman pays for the dinner, the man is a rude cheap jerk #nowthatsadoublestandard — Ojorojo (@Ojorojote) December 22, 2017

#NowThatsADoubleStandard Viagra is covered by insurance, but birth control isn’t. — Lilly Paloma (@LillyPaloma1980) December 9, 2017

When people say they hate Capitalism by posting to Facebook with their Apple Computer at Starbucks. #NowThatsADoubleStandard — Ted Talevski (@TedTalevski) December 10, 2017

The Kardashians make more money teaching our youth horrible lessons than our teachers make nothing teaching them how to be decent people.#NowThatsADoubleStandard — Keebler Sidejob (@kauffeemann) December 9, 2017

When a man hits a woman it’s considered an act of abuse, but when a woman hits a man it’s considered an acceptable display of anger. #NowThatsADoubleStandard — Lombe B Ng’andu (@LombeBNgandu) December 9, 2017

