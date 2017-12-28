Best of 2017

Twitter users get the hashtag #NowThatsADoubleStandard trending for all the right reasons

The Netizens went all out as they brought down the facades they see around them and call out the deeply-entrenched "double standards" that many harbour around us.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2017 11:53 am
We know a lot of people around us who would resort to whataboutery or hypocrisy when it is upon them to take a stand. Known in popular parlance as double standards, their actions are seen to be quite in contradiction to the values they come across as believing in or upholding. So when somebody suggested the hashtag #Nowthatsadoublestandard for people to tweet about what they think would fit perfectly under this heading, it does not seem like they had to think a lot. The Netizens went all out as they brought down the facades they see around them and call out the deeply-entrenched “double standards” that many harbour around us.

Some of these included people’s differing perceptions based on sexism. “If man drinks so it’s “cool”, but if woman drinks she is “characterless” “A guy is in a bad mood and ‘he has a lot on his mind.’ A woman is in a bad mood and ‘it must be that time of the month,'” are a few of them. Others also highlighted how people resort to size shaming, irrespective of whether you are fat or thin. “There is no demand for plus sized male models. We are just fat and lazy,” “If it’s considered rude to tell someone that they’re too fat or really need to go on a diet then why is it considered to be “funny” or “okay” to tell someone they are too skinny or need to eat a cheeseburger?” are some of the responses in that vein.

Here are some of the other reactions the hashtag ‘Now that is a double standard’ generated on the micro-blogging site.

