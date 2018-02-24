  • Associate Sponsor
This Twitter thread about WORST roommate stories will make you think twice about sharing a living space

Have you ever shared your room with a stranger? Journalist Gene Demby asked people on his Twitter account to share their worst roommate stories. What came next will make you question your belief in humanity.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 24, 2018 6:31 pm
(Source: Thinkstock Image)
If you have ever shared a room with a stranger then you must have definitely experienced the pros and cons that come along with it. Sure, living without your family might give you a lot of freedom but life is easy only if the person living with you is compassionate. Some incidents can actually give you nightmares. Now, if you are planning to move out and haven’t ever experienced the pleasure and pain of sharing a living space, then this Twitter thread might just give you a heads up.

When journalist Gene Demby asked his Twitter friends to share their most horrific stories and experiences with roommates they hardly knew, the micro-blogging site was ablaze. He also shared his own experience. “This makes me wonder about your worst roommate stories. Go! I’ll start: came home one Sat and had an eviction notice on the door. Turns out roommate had been taking my rent money — at that point, $5K — to pay for his dues to his Scientology-lite cult group”, he tweeted.

Check out a few other horrifying tales here.

Have you ever shared your room with a stranger? Let us know your most horrifying story in the comments below.

