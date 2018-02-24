This Twitter thread about WORST roommate stories will make you think twice about sharing a living space

These bad roommate stories will leave you horrified. (Source: Thinkstock Image) These bad roommate stories will leave you horrified. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

If you have ever shared a room with a stranger then you must have definitely experienced the pros and cons that come along with it. Sure, living without your family might give you a lot of freedom but life is easy only if the person living with you is compassionate. Some incidents can actually give you nightmares. Now, if you are planning to move out and haven’t ever experienced the pleasure and pain of sharing a living space, then this Twitter thread might just give you a heads up.

When journalist Gene Demby asked his Twitter friends to share their most horrific stories and experiences with roommates they hardly knew, the micro-blogging site was ablaze. He also shared his own experience. “This makes me wonder about your worst roommate stories. Go! I’ll start: came home one Sat and had an eviction notice on the door. Turns out roommate had been taking my rent money — at that point, $5K — to pay for his dues to his Scientology-lite cult group”, he tweeted.

This makes me wonder about your worst roommate stories. Go! I’ll start: came home one Sat and had an eviction notice on the door. Turns out roommate had been taking my rent money — at that point, $5K — to pay for his dues to his Scientology-lite cult group. http://t.co/jAd1YfXAyF — Gene “GD” Demby (@GeeDee215) February 21, 2018

Check out a few other horrifying tales here.

This was in college, but my roommate hid a 4ft bald python under our bunk bed for 4 days before I found it. Our very first conversation involved my snake phobia so needless to say we were not off to a great start. — ✌🏻 (@somuchbetter88) February 22, 2018

Mine was a landlady who also lived in the house: she wouldn’t let me use the washer/dryer because “people are dirty” (direct quote) and, several times, woke me up at 3am to ask me if I’d been cooking. She also stole all my mom’s care packages…and my passport… — Mallory Yu (@mallory_yu) February 21, 2018

I had a roommate that would tell me i could eat anything in the fridge and borrow any of her clothes, but left notes on clothes saying “i wouldn’t wear this if i had YOUR figure,” or “don’t eat this, it’ll go straight to your big hips,” on the food. — MJ (@mccaelaaaa) February 22, 2018

Roommate went on probation and didn’t tell anyone. Stopped showing up to check-ins and so his PO showed up at the house. This was in college… so you can imagine the type of things that were laying around — Manveer Heir aka King Curry Thunder (@manveerheir) February 21, 2018

Sometimes when one of your roommate provides ~adult services~, a hypothetical digital journalist may occasionally be asked to do website repairs and/or provide business advice. — David Rudin (@DavidSRudin) February 21, 2018

WOW. This makes me so glad that my “worst roommate” stories are really mild. Freshman year of college, I roomed with a sleep-walker. Woke up to her sitting on top of me in the middle of the night on more than one occasion. — Dianna E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) February 21, 2018

roomie’s gf also had major boundary issues. not to be a prude, but she would walk around naked proclaiming it was totally fine and not uncomfortable because she was cool with it. made bringing dates home an exciting kind of roulette! — Danny Lewis (@dannydoodar) February 21, 2018

My then-roommate’s then-girlfriend came to stay overnight once after it got too cold to sleep in her tent at Occupy Boston. Cut to six months later and no rent paid, we finally got him to kick her out — Danny Lewis (@dannydoodar) February 21, 2018

i had this roommate who would binge eat all my nutella and bread. and then get really apologetic and buy me another nutella and loaf of bread. and then binge that again. and then apologize. i would hide it in my room but he’d sneak in and ate it again. and then apologize, again. — ahmed ali akbar (@radbrowndads) February 21, 2018

Ohhh! Let’s talk about the roommate who would let her sister come to our house every weekend from Morgan State, do laundry, have guests and eventually set us up to be robbed by said sister. — lesliecamille (@Hautemommie) February 22, 2018

Two women roommates said I was “disrupting their lifestyle” by going to bed at 10:30pm/waking up at 6am. Tried to hash out the problem in person, but then they complained to the landlord. He “kindly asked me to leave” b/c he was “afraid of losing 2 tenants instead of one.” 😑 — John Asante (@jkbasante) February 21, 2018

I mean nbd but my roommate poured her leftover spaghetti (like half a bowl) into our shared bathroom sink and tried to just “wash it down the drain” — (((Leah Donnella))) (@AskLeezul) February 21, 2018

Have you ever shared your room with a stranger? Let us know your most horrifying story in the comments below.

