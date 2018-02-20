This Twitter thread points out why women saying ‘I think’ should not be a problem at the workplace

This Twitter thread will change your ideology about office communication. (Source: Thinkstock Images) This Twitter thread will change your ideology about office communication. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Many people tend to hand women a rule-book on how to behave at the workplace — especially the choice of words they “must” avoid. It is often recommended that women drop off lenient language like “I think” and “I just wanted…” or “sorry but…” during a professional conversation as it is said to show a lack of self-confidence and weaken an argument.

However, before you start chopping off “I think” from your email responses, here is a Twitter thread by a software engineer that would make you think twice. April Wensel, the founder of a software development company, took to Twitter to shed light on the grave matter.

Wensel tweeted, “Women are often told to avoid “weak” language like “I think,” but the truth is it’s often more accurate. I find it more troubling when people state their opinion as if it’s an undisputed fact. We don’t need to fix women; we need to appreciate what they’re already doing.”

Women are often told to avoid “weak” language like “I think,” but the truth is it’s often more accurate. I find it more troubling when people state their opinion as if it’s an undisputed fact. We don’t need to fix women; we need to appreciate what they’re already doing. — April Wensel (@aprilwensel) February 16, 2018

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard male engineers (and women who follow the aforementioned problematic advice) say, “That won’t work” or “That won’t break,” and sure enough… Honest, accurate communication is not weak; it’s more effective! — April Wensel (@aprilwensel) February 16, 2018

I had a running bit of banter with one male engineer coworker because he loved saying, “I’m 100% sure,” and let’s just say his accuracy rate was not the same as his confidence level. — April Wensel (@aprilwensel) February 16, 2018

While women have been instructed to state opinions as if they are ‘facts’ just like men do, isn’t it better to be humble and polite, she wondered. In her tweets, she mentioned that it might be nicer if more people made an effort to keep their arrogance and pride in check at the workplace. Soon, many women agreed with her and doled out their thoughts.

Oh yeah. We are also told to ‘stop apologizing’ which is sometimes good advice, but workplaces could be a lot nicer if everyone is considerate and some people need to learn to say that they are sorry. — Hayley Denbraver (@hayleydenb) February 16, 2018

The world would be a muuuuch better place if men could apologize approximately and more sincerely and more often. — RESIST (202) 224-3121- resistbot.io – faxzero.com (@gdtrble) February 17, 2018

Women are often times punished for using more masculine language anyhow. More than anything, we (society) need to learn about differences in communication styles and be willing to adapt the best one to the circumstances. — Alyss 💜 (@PreciselyAlyss) February 16, 2018

I have a hard time being 100% sure of anything I say, which makes it difficult to be seen as assertive in an environment where most people will be happy to be confident and wrong. The if I’m direct it can be seen as aggression rather than confident! — Valerie Dryden (@outragedracoon) February 16, 2018

I am always removing “I think” from emails and then putting it back in because the sentence doesn’t feel right without it. I love the idea that maybe men should start adding “I think” rather than women removing it! — Ilana Wiles (@mommyshorts) February 17, 2018

It’s not just women. Men are accused of being weak using similar language. “I think” is an opener for dialog. It means, here’s an idea, I welcome feedback. — Bob Popular (@favoursthebrave) February 20, 2018

Avoiding “I think” was explained to me as avoiding stating the obvious: everything you say is what you think. Now I mentally prefix “I think” to what everyone says, and assumed everyone did because of what I was told. It’s good to hear they don’t! Thanks! — Jason Stumpf (@jasonrstumpf) February 16, 2018

What is your opinion on the entire fiasco? Let us know in the comments below.

