This Twitter thread points out why women saying ‘I think’ should not be a problem at the workplace

There has been much discussion about the choice of words that women should use at their workplace. However, this Twitter thread about the use of "I think" is something many working women would like to ask the misogynist society.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2018 9:00 pm
working woman, working woman twitter thread This Twitter thread will change your ideology about office communication. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Many people tend to hand women a rule-book on how to behave at the workplace — especially the choice of words they “must” avoid. It is often recommended that women drop off lenient language like “I think” and “I just wanted…” or “sorry but…” during a professional conversation as it is said to show a lack of self-confidence and weaken an argument.

However, before you start chopping off “I think” from your email responses, here is a Twitter thread by a software engineer that would make you think twice. April Wensel, the founder of a software development company, took to Twitter to shed light on the grave matter.

Wensel tweeted, “Women are often told to avoid “weak” language like “I think,” but the truth is it’s often more accurate. I find it more troubling when people state their opinion as if it’s an undisputed fact. We don’t need to fix women; we need to appreciate what they’re already doing.”

While women have been instructed to state opinions as if they are ‘facts’ just like men do, isn’t it better to be humble and polite, she wondered. In her tweets, she mentioned that it might be nicer if more people made an effort to keep their arrogance and pride in check at the workplace. Soon, many women agreed with her and doled out their thoughts.

