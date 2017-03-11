Trending News

Amal Clooney spoke on genocide by ISIS at the UN, but a mag headlines with baby bump and gets slammed on Twitter

The leading magazine, instead of underscoring Clooney's powerful speech at the UN headquarters focused on her 'baby bump'.

Updated: March 11, 2017 3:40 pm
Amal clooney baby bump, amal clooney speech at UN, times says amal clooney baby bump, time trolled for baby bump report, times says amal clooney has baby bump, indian express, indian express news A publication known for setting examples shows a grossly wrong picture. (Source: File Photo)

Amal Clooney – the human rights laywer – didn’t know that a highly eventful day for her will be reduced to something frivolous by one of the world’s leading magazines. Clooney, who also happens to be the wife of Hollywood actor George Clooney, delivered a significant speech at the UN headquarters on Thursday (February 9). In her speech, the activist spoke vocally on the serious crimes like genocide committed by the terror outfit ISIS, and also appealed to Iraq to help UN carry out an investigation into the same. Clooney was speaking on behalf of Yazidi women who escaped ISIS enslavement. The report also said that it was the second time that the lady was making an appeal to the member states to come out strongly against the atrocities caused by the terrorist organisation in the last six months.

The media covered this important event and also highlighted Clooney’s strong and relevant speech. Things were going hunky-dory until TIME did something unusual. The leading magazine, instead of underscoring Clooney’s powerful speech focused on her ‘baby bump’. The publication shared a photo of Clooney with her husband on Twitter and captioned it as ‘Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations’.

This is what TIME tweeted out:

The tweet soon went viral with people across the world censuring the magazine for taking such a take when Clooney gave such an important speech. While many have expressed their shock over the publication deviating from the main issue, a few even said that this incident only goes to bolster the belief that women are not taken seriously when it comes to crucial matters.

Check out how the people reacted to TIME’s tweet:

