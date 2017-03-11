Amal Clooney spoke on genocide by ISIS at the UN, but a mag headlines with baby bump and gets slammed on Twitter

A publication known for setting examples shows a grossly wrong picture. (Source: File Photo) A publication known for setting examples shows a grossly wrong picture. (Source: File Photo)

Amal Clooney – the human rights laywer – didn’t know that a highly eventful day for her will be reduced to something frivolous by one of the world’s leading magazines. Clooney, who also happens to be the wife of Hollywood actor George Clooney, delivered a significant speech at the UN headquarters on Thursday (February 9). In her speech, the activist spoke vocally on the serious crimes like genocide committed by the terror outfit ISIS, and also appealed to Iraq to help UN carry out an investigation into the same. Clooney was speaking on behalf of Yazidi women who escaped ISIS enslavement. The report also said that it was the second time that the lady was making an appeal to the member states to come out strongly against the atrocities caused by the terrorist organisation in the last six months.

The media covered this important event and also highlighted Clooney’s strong and relevant speech. Things were going hunky-dory until TIME did something unusual. The leading magazine, instead of underscoring Clooney’s powerful speech focused on her ‘baby bump’. The publication shared a photo of Clooney with her husband on Twitter and captioned it as ‘Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations’.

This is what TIME tweeted out:

Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations http://t.co/EvO1cIvKDu — TIME (@TIME) March 9, 2017

The tweet soon went viral with people across the world censuring the magazine for taking such a take when Clooney gave such an important speech. While many have expressed their shock over the publication deviating from the main issue, a few even said that this incident only goes to bolster the belief that women are not taken seriously when it comes to crucial matters.

Check out how the people reacted to TIME’s tweet:

It is sad state of journalism that media ignored #bestspeech given by #woman named #AmalClooney & focused on her dress & baby bump. — Madhurima Mukherjee (@bulbulm) March 10, 2017

And all this time I thought Attorney Clooney was advocating for girls and soldiers who were raped/enslaved by ISIS http://t.co/Rl7Lbxq89f — Dr Academic Batgirl (@AcademicBatgirl) March 9, 2017

@harriethadfield @TIME Shame in you, Time Magazine. You have no idea what #AmalClooney said? Is it about the baby breeding job of women? — Luciana L. (@LucianaLamb) March 10, 2017

@TIME Nice celebration of #WomensHistoryMonth, @TIME. Reduce a lawyer working to keep humanity civilized down to a baby-dispenser to be gawked at. — Bill Flood (@Bill_Flood) March 9, 2017

@TIME @motto shame on you for not focusing on substance of her speech. Another example of how women are not taken seriously. — Christina (@cwu_bunzi) March 9, 2017

@TIME And once everyone had finished asking her if she wanted a boy or girl, she got on with all that genocide investigation stuff. — Ross McKinnonWaddell (@Ramck001) March 9, 2017

@TIME She went to the UN to “show off her baby bump”? Shame on you. This kind of condescending attitude is why women protested yesterday. — Thia (@Thia2) March 9, 2017

@TIME Oh good. I’m glad you focused on the important things and not like her discussing genocide and human rights and what not. 😒 — Lo Mayne (@LoMayne) March 9, 2017

@TIME Really, Time? REALLY? You DO know she’s an internationally acclaimed lawyer, not Clooney’s baby machine, right? FFS, dudebros. — #HillaryIsMyPOTUS (@TerencePlumb) March 9, 2017

.@TIME this has to be one of the most infuriating headlines ever. You should be ashamed. — Jessica C. (@seca1985) March 10, 2017

Hi, @TIME @motto…Amal is an amazing civil rights laywer. Please don’t reduce her to red carpet candy and body related headlines. — Heidi Wilson (@HeidiMWilson) March 9, 2017

@TIME I can’t believe how the media has downplayed her accomplishments as a lawyer and have just made her Mrs. Clooney. — Xan (@rebelle7fleur) March 9, 2017 What are your views on the tweet? Please let us know in the comments below.

