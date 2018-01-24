Ever blew a job interview? Tweeple are sharing their awkward stories, and they’re hilarious!

Here are a few things you should NOT do in a job interview. (Source: Thinkstock images) Here are a few things you should NOT do in a job interview. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Job interviews are never easy for anyone. Dodging trick questions, being nervous or showing a lack of self-confidence — there are umpteen things that can often ruin a golden opportunity to land your dream job. From being confused about what to wear to an interview to somehow being clumsy, there is no dearth of embarrassing situations. And if you think you were the only one who did such silly goof-ups, be rest assured that you’re not alone.

It’s true that trolling and bullying has turned out to be a dominant and obnoxious trend on social media, but time and again, we have seen more people coming together to spread some joy and happiness. Tweeple recently joined hands yet again to get over their awkwardness and share funny instances of how they spoiled their job interviews. With the hashtag #IBlewTheInterviewWhen, people took to the networking website to share funny and sarcastic incidents. Well, you might also want to take notes to not repeat such blunders.

So, if you have a job interview scheduled in a few days, here’s what you should NOT do if you want to get the job.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I followed someone’s advice who said,”Always dress for the job you want.” pic.twitter.com/BcU3vCJx6D — Dana (@sunkisseeddd) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I stuffed my pockets with the free Keurig cups on the way out. pic.twitter.com/xxv1dFbdbH — Jolene Rheault (@thedigimommy) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen i reenact the audition scene from flashdance. The interviewers from Goldman Sachs were not impressed. pic.twitter.com/HGLDMmt50a — Johan Hulaimi (@th1eves) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I mentioned my previous job was with the Trump administration pic.twitter.com/HTrrHrrUda — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I asked for a raise. I’m surely worth more than the starting salary. pic.twitter.com/N6FlYKLziu — Billie☮️♥️♊ (@Billie_Jean00) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I couldn’t think of any reasons they should hire me pic.twitter.com/7qGuWsoikM — Hillary Miller (@CricketArt67) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I pulled out an iPad at a Microsoft Interview — 2drink (@2_drinkminimum) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I was asked to describe myself in one word and I said ‘contradictory’.#truestory — Ben Ripley 😻🏳️‍🌈📺📽️📚 (@Ben_Ripley42) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen stole the parking space from the interviewer right before it began — Peter Maes (@PeteMaes) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen

My mom interrupted to negotiate my salary — 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝕭👑 (@Granny_4theWIN) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen thry asked me where I see myself in 5 years and I said “hopefully not at this dump” — Seth (@SethShaffer) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I commented on how they were asking too many questions. — Geoff Clark (@geoffreyclark37) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I took a call to schedule another interview. — wordsmith cat (@I_am_not_E) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I told the interviewer I wasn’t willing to relocate. I didn’t realize he was so protective about his desk chair. — Regular Guy630 (@RegularGuy630) January 23, 2018

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen Ever I Talked About My Past Employment I Kept Doing Air Quotes — McMannofthepeople (@McMannofthepeop) January 23, 2018

Ever been in an awkward situation in a job interview? Share the incident in the comments below.

