Toggle Menu
Twitter outage sparks social media meltdown, sets off meme festhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/twitter-faced-massive-outage-worldwide-twitter-down-jokes-meme-6048391/

Twitter outage sparks social media meltdown, sets off meme fest

#TwitterDown started trending on the platform. With hilarious memes and GIFs, people shared how exactly they felt when Twitter was not working.

twitter, twitter down, twitter down memes, twitter outage jokes, viral news, tech news, indian express
Avid Twitter users had a meltdown online after Twitter faced outage for several hours.

Twitter and its dashboard management platform TweetDeck faced an outage worldwide, sending its avid users in a meltdown. Netizens were left frustrated as they were unable to post on the micro-blogging site, besides facing problem while sharing images and videos. Many also complained that they couldn’t access their direct messages (DMs).

“You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon,” the company tweeted, without giving further details.

Outage monitoring website Outage.report received more than 4,000 reports of the incident globally, including Japan, Canada, and India.

After a long wait, the app and its website platform’s services were restored. However, #TwitterDown started trending on the platform, dominating global trends. With hilarious memes and GIFs, people shared how exactly they felt when Twitter was not working.

Sample these:

Finally, when Twitter is back:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android