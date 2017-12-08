Woman loses Twitter challenge, wears Christmas tree costume to class EVERYDAY

Be careful about what you tweet, sometimes it might just come true. (Source: Kelseyhall1313/Twitter) Be careful about what you tweet, sometimes it might just come true. (Source: Kelseyhall1313/Twitter)

During the month of December, people all around the world start preparing for the holiday season. Even though there are many customs followed during the season, decorating a Christmas tree probably takes precedence over all. Indulging in the festive spirit, Twitter user Kelsey Hall decided to do a social media experiment that she immediately regretted.

Dressed as a Christmas tree, the 20-year-old posted the picture on social media with a caption ‘More 1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester’. This was just the trigger Twitterati needed and within no time the tweet started receiving several likes and re-tweets. Hitting the mark of over 30,000 Retweets and 54,000 likes, Hall had no choice but to abide by her own challenge. She later tweeted that she did not want to do this, however Tweeple reminded her that she herself took the challenge and should complete it. Check out the tweets here:

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

To make sure that Hall did not back out from her promise, even the official Twitter handle got involved and pepped her up for fulfilling the challenge. Seems like her harmless tweet soon turned out to be her life’s biggest regret. Check out the reactions here:

Looking forward to people Tweeting about that kid wearing a Christmas tree costume to class every day. — Twitter (@Twitter) December 4, 2017

Guys I️ really don’t want to do this — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 4, 2017

now that you’ve gotten over 2K retweets, I think that means you have to wear it until Three Kings Day. ::checking internet:: January 6 2018 — KateRothwell (@KateRothwell) December 4, 2017

Now she got 14.4K. No backing out now😂 — Pessimistic Optimist (@ak_greek) December 5, 2017

Finally she went on and wore the costume. Check out the pictures here:

Day 2: it’s raining and this costume is about to get all wet and gross 😫 pic.twitter.com/umqaOoPob2 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 5, 2017

mine lights up pic.twitter.com/ER1IEOAosL — Sarah Clark (@SarahGClark7) December 3, 2017

Day 3 and she is going strong!! pic.twitter.com/RP4GwXpg5q — Kat (@katbielinski) December 6, 2017

Day 4: jasper is getting festive too pic.twitter.com/CVE9g5ohio — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 7, 2017

Have you ever taken a challenge that backfired? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

