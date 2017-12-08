Top Stories

Woman loses Twitter challenge, wears Christmas tree costume to class EVERYDAY

Taking on a bizarre challenge, this social media user decided to post a picture of herself in a Christmas tree costume and stated that she would wear it to her school everyday if she got 1000 re-tweets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 8, 2017 9:40 pm
girl in Christmas dress, Christmas tree dress, twitter reactions, funny tweets, Be careful about what you tweet, sometimes it might just come true. (Source: Kelseyhall1313/Twitter)
During the month of December, people all around the world start preparing for the holiday season. Even though there are many customs followed during the season, decorating a Christmas tree probably takes precedence over all. Indulging in the festive spirit, Twitter user Kelsey Hall decided to do a social media experiment that she immediately regretted.

Dressed as a Christmas tree, the 20-year-old posted the picture on social media with a caption ‘More 1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester’. This was just the trigger Twitterati needed and within no time the tweet started receiving several likes and re-tweets. Hitting the mark of over 30,000 Retweets  and 54,000 likes, Hall had no choice but to abide by her own challenge. She later tweeted that she did not want to do this, however Tweeple reminded her that she herself took the challenge and should complete it. Check out the tweets here:

To make sure that Hall did not back out from her promise, even the official Twitter handle got involved and pepped her up for fulfilling the challenge. Seems like her harmless tweet soon turned out to be her life’s biggest regret. Check out the reactions here:

Finally she went on and wore the costume. Check out the pictures here:

Have you ever taken a challenge that backfired? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

