‘Spectacular’: Can you believe this painting was made using a ball point pen?

A visual artist and graphic designer’s art piece using a ballpoint pen has impressed many. (Source:@bryan_rugangira/Twitter) A visual artist and graphic designer’s art piece using a ballpoint pen has impressed many. (Source:@bryan_rugangira/Twitter)

When it comes to art, there are various mediums and techniques through which artists can create unique art forms. From simple line drawing to complex acrylic paintings, there is a lot that artists can experiment with. Interestingly, a visual artist and graphic designer Bryan Rugangira from Tanzania, who goes by the name @bryan_rugangira on Twitter, has created an overwhelmingly impressive art piece that has astonished many on social media.

While the painting made by Rugangira is incredibly beautiful, it is the medium used by him that stunned Twitterati. In multiple tweets, the artist shared different stages of the painting before finally posting the completed version. After posting the picture, he revealed that he had just used a ballpoint pen and paper for it. “I used a blue ball point pen on a manila paper,” he wrote under the picture.

I used a blue ball point pen on a manila paper pic.twitter.com/rv2KqASOME — Bryan Rugangira (@bryan_rugangira) March 22, 2018

Soon, people noticed the beautiful picture and started responding to it. In no time, Rugangira’s artwork went viral with over 66,000 retweets and 2 lakh likes, at the time of writing. While some thought that it was a photograph, others – who themselves were ball point artists – commented that the work was exceptional. Some even suggested that the artist should start his own art gallery. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered.

Dude you should start your own gallery man… — peter charles (@pseky13) March 22, 2018

Dude, this is fantastic. Well done, well done bro. — Sam Gitonga (@KimwakiKinare) March 23, 2018

Where can we buy your beautiful art pieces boss? — Musethegwa Magwabeni (@musethegwa) March 22, 2018

Amazing work of @bryan_rugangira man I’m blown away I thought was picture taken by camera… #ChangeTanzania #Talent #gifted — Zakaria Kisinda (@zakariajk) March 22, 2018

Fabulous.

I can’t even write my name legible. pic.twitter.com/idxCavzC4r — Gerard McNeil (@GerardMcNeil5) March 23, 2018

I just went to your page and saw you posted several amazing pieces at different stages-WOW!!! I hope you are doing this for a living. You need to put a watermark of some sort over whatever you post so people don’t take credit for your work. Really spectacular! Best of luck! — lamamitavita 🌊🌊🌊 (@lamamitavita) March 23, 2018

Bryan, this is absolutely masterful!!!

If you’re not in commercial art or other advertising media, you should be!!! Absolutely Gorgeous!!! — Dennis yazel (@YazelDennis) March 23, 2018

Dude this is INCREDIBLE. You truly have a God given gift — Jay Kroutz #RF9 (@Jaymino_9) March 23, 2018

What do you think about his art piece? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd