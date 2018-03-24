Presents Latest News

‘Spectacular’: Can you believe this painting was made using a ball point pen?

The painting made by Rugangira is incredibly beautiful, but it is the medium used by him that stunned Twitterati. In multiple tweets, the artist shared different stages of the painting before finally posting the completed version.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 24, 2018 9:37 pm
ball pen art, ball pet art pictures, ball pet art by artist, twitter crazy over ball pen painting, ball pen art twitter reaction, indian express, indian express news A visual artist and graphic designer’s art piece using a ballpoint pen has impressed many. (Source:@bryan_rugangira/Twitter)
When it comes to art, there are various mediums and techniques through which artists can create unique art forms. From simple line drawing to complex acrylic paintings, there is a lot that artists can experiment with. Interestingly, a visual artist and graphic designer Bryan Rugangira from Tanzania, who goes by the name @bryan_rugangira on Twitter, has created an overwhelmingly impressive art piece that has astonished many on social media.

While the painting made by Rugangira is incredibly beautiful, it is the medium used by him that stunned Twitterati. In multiple tweets, the artist shared different stages of the painting before finally posting the completed version. After posting the picture, he revealed that he had just used a ballpoint pen and paper for it. “I used a blue ball point pen on a manila paper,” he wrote under the picture.

Soon, people noticed the beautiful picture and started responding to it. In no time, Rugangira’s artwork went viral with over 66,000 retweets and 2 lakh likes, at the time of writing. While some thought that it was a photograph, others – who themselves were ball point artists – commented that the work was exceptional. Some even suggested that the artist should start his own art gallery. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered.

What do you think about his art piece? Tell us in the comments below.

