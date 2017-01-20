10 tweets about Donald Trump’s inauguration day on Indian Twitter that you don’t want to miss

Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States

Donald Trump has finally taken the oath and has become the 45th President of the United States. Hours before his swearing-in ceremony, Trump tweeted, “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!” In his first presidential address, he talked about how he is going to make ‘America first’. He said he is going to build relations with other nations but keep America’s interests first. “We will follow two simple rules: Buy American, hire American. We will bring back our jobs, dreams,” he said.

Social media is abuzz with Trump’s inauguration day and #Inauguration is trending on social media. People across the world are talking about the president and Indian twitterati are having a ball commenting on Trump and the ceremonies that are underway.

Check out the 10 best tweets.

What do you mean this #TrumpInauguration is not brought to you by Manikchand ? — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 20, 2017

Now Barack Obama is free @RNTata2000 should consider him for the position of Chairman of Tata sons 😜 — Maithun – TNP (@Being_Humor) January 20, 2017

I for one think it’s amazing that the inmate has to take an oath before he runs the asylum — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 20, 2017

Imagine now Donald Trump says ‘Mitro’ countless time in his #InaugurationDay speech. — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 20, 2017

Obama: Tell me how you’re different from me. Trump: I am Uncommon between Common. You were speedbreaker and I am a pothole #InaugurationDay — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 20, 2017

The #InaugurationDay crowd difference can be best, ‘You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about.’ tweet. pic.twitter.com/5OjJ2Xwhdy — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 20, 2017

Our Raag Malhaar is better than Americans #Inauguration — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump to sing ‘Insane ka insane se ho bhaichara’ during oath – CNN #Inauguration — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) January 20, 2017

No political experience. No administrative understanding. Became President cuz someone challenged him. Trump is definitely inspiring tht way — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) January 20, 2017

