Lonely this Christmas? #JoinIn, because you’re not alone

Amid all the Christmas and Holiday cheer of fun and joy, there are many, who might find themselves alone around this time. There are thousands around the world who fine have a chance of spending their holiday with their friends and family. For some it may be work, for others, it might be a loss of someone very special. It’s been statistically proven multiple occasions that this is when most people feel the most lonely, and alas many don’t find this a merry Christmas at all. And as it’s the time of giving and sharing, Netizens are extending support to each other so that people know that they’re not really alone and the are others like them and they care.

It all started when comedian Sarah Millican several years ago, encouraged people to use the hashtag #JoinIn and connect people who felt lonely on holiday season. And this year was no exception. Millican posted on Twitter on Christmas day saying, “I’m going to put the kettle on. Let us know if you’re on your own today or just lonely and we can get some conversations going.” But reminding one golden rule to everyone, “The main rule is to be kind.”

I’m going to put the kettle on. Let us know if you’re on your own today or just lonely and we can get some conversations going. Remember to include #joinin in your tweets so we can all see them. ❤️❤️ — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2017

Within a few hours, thousands of Twitter users joined the campaign. While some shared their grief through this movement others saw it as a glimmer of hope — reassuring, the world is a kinder and better place. She even replied to many of those sharing their experineces and it was beautiful.

Sorry for your loss, Jill. Can you all share memories around the dinner table so you can feel like she’s close? #joinin — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2017

Someone always has it worse but it’s good to wallow in your own stuff sometimes. I know I do. And feel better about it. Hope you and your baby boy (!) have some good new memories to build together. #joinin — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2017

What a sad time for you but such a good idea to continue her traditions. That way it’ll feel like she’s there. ❤️ #joinin — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2017

So sorry for your loss, Colin. #joinin — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2017

Check out some of the other reactions here:

2nd Christmas without my partner Mark who died aged 44. He loved Christmas. Finding it hard today, moved out of the house we shared a week ago and my youngest daughter is poorly. Trying to put on a brave face for my kids. #joinin — Anth (@antheapimlott) December 25, 2017

#joinin This is my first Christmas on my own, no family near by, my daughters are with their dad since Friday and won’t be seeing them until the 28th. Life has been a bit too hard recently and feeling a bit too humbug about the whole Christmas thing. — QuirkyT (@quirky_tm) December 25, 2017

First Xmas home alone. Always went to my parents. This year they are both gone. ☹️ Odd feeling. Had loads of invites from friends but I chose to spend the day with my cats. Hope all out there are OK. It’s just 1 day. Soon be over. ❤️❤️❤️ #joinin @SarahMillican75 — Spartan Goddess (@spartan_goddess) December 25, 2017

On Christmas day a decade ago, I smashed a Guinness glass on the kitchen floor so that I could use it to cut myself. Today I am working on a doll’s house with my two children. Life can get better. Believe, be strong and talk if you want to. #joinin — ☆Z☆ (@mediocre_joker) December 25, 2017

Hi, #joinin…I’m in the midst of a divorce and this will be my first Christmas alone…my babies will be with my ex at his family’s celebration and I’m just here – wallowing in self-pity…Thank you so much @SarahMillican75 for starting this chat. 😭💛 — Maggie is NOT Merry 🎄 (@thenovelorange) December 25, 2017

#joinin Thanks for making this day a bit more bearable I lost my wife a few years back and it still hurts on this day in particular — Martin Norton (@martinnorton58) December 25, 2017

#joinin missing my dad this xmas. He died last year and it really doesnt get any easier. Only present i want is my dad ❤️ — Alysoun Crawford (@AlysounC) December 25, 2017

Some even shared their experience how #joinin had helped them in the past. While others joined in just to support those feeling lonely.

My 76-year-old mom & best friend haven’t put up a tree since we lost my father. We had already lost my 19 year old brother. I’m a 3x survivor, my mom & I are holding on by our fingernails. About to lose our home of 47 years-rarely have enough to eat. But have met 💝 ppl. #joinin — Nofearnofavors (@Nofearnofavors4) December 25, 2017

Happy Christmas everyone! Fortunately I’m not working today, but am tomorrow. (District Nurse) so my 2 children are joining me later for Christmas dinner. #joinin was a saviour to me 3 years ago when my ex left me out of the blue. So if anyone wants a chat I’m here 👋 — Carolyn O’Connor (@cazzioc) December 25, 2017

2 years ago i was so down on Christmas day that I called Samaritans as i wanted to end my life. Now i have a loving partner and no longer feel alone. But i never forget that day. So please feel free to tweet me and chat about your day. I will listen! #joinin — Lee Anthony (@Holland4La) December 25, 2017

Look after each other and #joinin Warm virtual #ChristmasDay hugs to all. ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/PUV6jT41Wa — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) December 25, 2017

Would like to say a special hello to all of you who lost a love one. Tough day, lonely, but we’ll get through it together. #joinin — Tanya (@DutchDelights13) December 25, 2017

Just one more thing… If you know someone who may be elderly, lonely or vulnerable this Christmas, please pop in & check on them. Or even better, invite them over! Let’s share the love! ❤️#joinin — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) December 25, 2017

Remembering all of those who have lost a loved one on Christmas, those who are feeling lonely, those who are depressed, and those that are spending time around family they don’t like. Feel free to vent; I’ll listen. Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays. #joinin pic.twitter.com/ogEXUXVgQQ — ✨🏵 jamey 🏵✨ (@_Lycana_) December 25, 2017

And with the overwhelming response Millican thaked everyone for joining in and helping those in need.

Thanks to everyone still going with #joinin. Plenty people still on there up for a chat and some feeling a bit low. Click on the hashtag and jump in. Much love and thanks to you all. This is nothing without you lovely lot. X — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2017

