Lonely this Christmas? #JoinIn, because you’re not alone

It all started when comedian Sarah Millican several years ago, encouraged people to use the hashtag #JoinIn and connect people who felt lonely on holiday season.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 25, 2017 10:49 pm
While many shared their pain on Twitter, others extended support to them spreading Christmas cheer.
Amid all the Christmas and Holiday cheer of fun and joy, there are many, who might find themselves alone around this time. There are thousands around the world who fine have a chance of spending their holiday with their friends and family. For some it may be work, for others, it might be a loss of someone very special. It’s been statistically proven multiple occasions that this is when most people feel the most lonely, and alas many don’t find this a merry Christmas at all. And as it’s the time of giving and sharing, Netizens are extending support to each other so that people know that they’re not really alone and the are others like them and they care.

It all started when comedian Sarah Millican several years ago, encouraged people to use the hashtag #JoinIn and connect people who felt lonely on holiday season. And this year was no exception. Millican posted on Twitter on Christmas day saying, “I’m going to put the kettle on. Let us know if you’re on your own today or just lonely and we can get some conversations going.” But reminding one golden rule to everyone, “The main rule is to be kind.”

 

Within a few hours, thousands of Twitter users joined the campaign. While some shared their grief through this movement others saw it as a glimmer of hope — reassuring, the world is a kinder and better place. She even replied to many of those sharing their experineces and it was beautiful.

Check out some of the other reactions here:

Some even shared their experience how #joinin had helped them in the past. While others joined in just to support those feeling lonely.

And with the overwhelming response Millican thaked everyone for joining in and helping those in need.

