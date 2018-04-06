Presents Latest News

Tit for tat! Thai chef calls Gordon Ramsay’s dish a DISASTER, Tweeple feel he found his ‘match’

In a video, now going viral, it shows chef Gordon Ramsay making pad thai for Buddist monks. But once it is up for tasting, the fellow chef named Chang is not at all impressed. And even as Ramsay tries to defend it saying, "That doesn't taste too bad", Chang is quick to bounce back and says, "For you not for me."

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2018 10:13:03 pm
gordon ramsay, ramsay food reviews, gordon ramsay grilled video, gordon ramsay pad thai video, chef slam gordon ramsay, chef tell gordon ramsay can't cook, viral news, viral videos, indian express When a Thai chef gave Gordon Ramsay a taste of his own medicine! (Source: F World/ Youtube)
Top News

When it comes to a stern critic of food and plating, there is no one topping Gordon Ramsay, right? After all, he is famous for his unabashed and awful food reviews, isn’t it? Well, in the past Ramsay has been under fire for criticising traditional Indian dish but never before has a chef slammed him for his cooking in a Ramsay-like manner. Yes, Ramsay attempted to make a traditional Thai dish and another chef was furious with his miserable attempt so much that he told Ramsay “He can’t cook”! And obviously, the Internet is thrilled by this discovery and celebrating the Thai chef.

In a video that has gone viral, it shows the multi-Michelin star chef making signature dish ‘Pad thai’ for Buddist monks. But once it is up for tasting, the fellow chef named Chang is not at all impressed. And even as Ramsay tries to defend it saying, “That doesn’t taste too bad”, Chang is quick to bounce back and says, “For you not for me.”

His reaction has now turned into a hit meme and people are loving the way he grilled the celebrity chef. Some even said Ramsay found his match and can’t take it.

However, it must be noted the footage is old and has only resurfaced again after 9 long years. Yes, the segment is from an episode of “The F Word,” and is from 2009 when he visited a London Thai temple where he tried to make his own version of Pad Thai.

Watch the full episode here:

Have you sent your food for reviews by Gordon Ramsay?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Apr 06: Latest News