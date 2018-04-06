Tit for tat! Thai chef calls Gordon Ramsay’s dish a DISASTER, Tweeple feel he found his ‘match’

When a Thai chef gave Gordon Ramsay a taste of his own medicine! (Source: F World/ Youtube) When a Thai chef gave Gordon Ramsay a taste of his own medicine! (Source: F World/ Youtube)

When it comes to a stern critic of food and plating, there is no one topping Gordon Ramsay, right? After all, he is famous for his unabashed and awful food reviews, isn’t it? Well, in the past Ramsay has been under fire for criticising traditional Indian dish but never before has a chef slammed him for his cooking in a Ramsay-like manner. Yes, Ramsay attempted to make a traditional Thai dish and another chef was furious with his miserable attempt so much that he told Ramsay “He can’t cook”! And obviously, the Internet is thrilled by this discovery and celebrating the Thai chef.

In a video that has gone viral, it shows the multi-Michelin star chef making signature dish ‘Pad thai’ for Buddist monks. But once it is up for tasting, the fellow chef named Chang is not at all impressed. And even as Ramsay tries to defend it saying, “That doesn’t taste too bad”, Chang is quick to bounce back and says, “For you not for me.”

His reaction has now turned into a hit meme and people are loving the way he grilled the celebrity chef. Some even said Ramsay found his match and can’t take it.

The moment Ramseys heart was broken pic.twitter.com/7Y8wxvn6xB — Anna Williams (@AnnaProgw) April 3, 2018

When Ramsey meets himself but the Asian version 😂😂😂 http://t.co/PkCG1storQ — §murf Parker (@IsmethakaSmurf) April 3, 2018

When you taste your traditional dish after the colonisers have gentrified it pic.twitter.com/kLHh4Jrk1D — This Woman (@KingThandie) April 3, 2018

He looked at him with the FULL ANGST of colonial past & present 😂😂😂 http://t.co/UNYgM1uFQD — Durags & Dialectics (@Hood_Biologist) April 3, 2018

Let’s take this frame by frame

1. – Chef in the back looking like “you gon try this yt boys food fr?”

2. – The face he made after the food hit his tastebuds 😭

3. – How was the food?

“HUH?!” 🤣

4. – Chef in the back turned away like “oh he bout to ROAST yo ass” pic.twitter.com/2N8rDh1ion — Marvelous Marvin The Modern Marvel (@SimplyDop3) April 3, 2018

i love how in all of gordon ramsay’s entire career on television the ONLY two times he was bossed around was by a thai uncle & a malaysian auntie 😂😂😂 http://t.co/3wSNTaPK5O — siham (@PsighYam) April 2, 2018

He gave Gordon a taste of his own medicine lmao — 🕯 (@oddblavkout) April 3, 2018

You can tell he didn’t even know where to begin with Gordon Ramsay pic.twitter.com/NpcwsyuJzW — flying nimbus (@OldManDes) April 3, 2018

However, it must be noted the footage is old and has only resurfaced again after 9 long years. Yes, the segment is from an episode of “The F Word,” and is from 2009 when he visited a London Thai temple where he tried to make his own version of Pad Thai.

Watch the full episode here:

Have you sent your food for reviews by Gordon Ramsay?

