‘Diplomacy done right’: Tweeple go gaga as Denmark PM gifts special Metallica album to Indonesian President!

Danish PM gave Presient Jokowi a box-set of Metallica's seminal record Master of Puppets during a bilateral meeting. But what made the gift even more special for the Metallica buff was that the vinyl set was personally autographed by the band's Danish drummer Lars Ulrich!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 30, 2017 2:57 pm
Indonesian President Joko Widodo smiles as Denmark’s Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen presents a box of Metallica’s vinyl records autographed by its Danish member Lars Ulrich as a souvenir during their meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. (Source: AP)
Exchanging gifts between world leaders during foreign state visits is a gesture that strengthens the tie between two countries. And often to ensure a thriving relationship, state leaders carefully select gifts that are more than just a diplomatic practice. So, keeping the fact in mind that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo of Indonesia is an ardent fan of heavy metal, Danish PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen gifted him Metallica box set!

Yes, during their meeting in Indonesia’s Bogor Palace, the visiting prime minister gave President Widodo a box-set of Metallica’s seminal record Master of Puppets during a bilateral meeting. But what made the gift even more special for the Metallica buff was that the vinyl set was personally autographed by the band’s Danish drummer Lars Ulrich!

The box set is part of a reissue project celebrating the album’s 30th anniversary and only became available earlier this month. The superhit album, Master of Puppets was recorded in Copenhagen between September and December 1985, two years after the band broke through the metal scene with their debut album Kill ‘Em All.

“Prime Minister Rasmussen understands my favourite (music),” Jokowi was seen saying while smiling as he received the two boxes that include even early unreleased demos and live recording.

Much as it elated the President, it surely left others in a frenzy on Twitter. Tweeple couldn’t stop how uber cool the gift was and lauding the PM for his surprising gift.

