The stark difference in Father’s Day messages from the Obamas and Trumps gets Twitterati buzzing

Notice the difference? US First lady Melania Trump stands with President Donald Trump as former President Barack Obama kisses the hand of his wife Michelle Obama, during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the US Capitol. (Source: AP) Notice the difference? US First lady Melania Trump stands with President Donald Trump as former President Barack Obama kisses the hand of his wife Michelle Obama, during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the US Capitol. (Source: AP)

As the world celebrated Father’s Day on June 18, sharing adorable and beautiful moments with their dads, US President and FLOTUS too shared their messages with the world. And like everything else, Donald Trump’s and his wife’s message did not escape tweeple’s attention, and not everyone was happy.

It was the First Couple’s first Father’s Day at the White House and Trump – since he’s so dedicated to his role as POTUS – took the opportunity to reaffirm that ‘Make America Great Again’ was doing well. Though it seemed quite normal for the 71-year-old president to do so, it particularly grabbed attention because of former POTUS, Barack Obama. Yes, the striking contrast between their Father’s Day tweets gained a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site.

President Obama with his wife and daughters Malia and Sasha Obama at the Oval Office in 2009. (Source: President Obama/ President Obama with his wife and daughters Malia and Sasha Obama at the Oval Office in 2009. (Source: President Obama/ Facebook

While Trump wrote, “The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm”, Obama retweeted his wife Michelle’s tweet with the message, “Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be Sasha and Malia’s dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father’s Day!”

The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017

Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be Sasha and Malia’s dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father’s Day! http://t.co/ya1YAJignC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017

People were quick to notice the difference in the nature of both the tweets. And not just the two presidents, people also took note of the messages by their spouses. Michelle Obama posted a throwback photo of her family and wrote, “Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you.” This was the post Barack Obama had retweeted. While the FLOTUS just tagged Trump’s official handle and wrote a customary ‘Happy Father’s Day”.

Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017

What even more striking that his Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump chose to thank and wish her husband Jared Kushner, with who she has three children but not her dad. However, a few hours later she did wished her father. Elder son Donald Trump Jr had a tongue-in-cheek wish for his old man, which was the closest to a somewhat warm wish in the entire Trump clan.

Happy Father’s Day! Thank you, Jared, for loving, encouraging and teaching our kids (and me!) everyday. We love you very much! #fathersday pic.twitter.com/3uLadcW1gy — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2017

What an amazing year it has been for us all. Happy #FathersDay to these two incredible dads! pic.twitter.com/z8OZu5Vs8G — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2017

This one aged really well actually. 😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸 http://t.co/3dhj4Rxvg5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2017

Here’s what people had to say:

Father’s Day tweets, 2017 Obama: ‘I’m most proud to be Sasha and Malia’s dad’ Trump: ‘Witch hunt…poll numbers…media should shut up” pic.twitter.com/eCYWVQoO7W — Mark Follman (@markfollman) June 18, 2017

Father’s Day messages from Trump and Obama. pic.twitter.com/cOSZn4z7tA — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 18, 2017

#Trump tweeted lots today, Father’s Day. Hasn’t mentioned his kids, or the day, or other dads – only himself. #Obama on the other hand… pic.twitter.com/S8i5xMDYhd — John Lundin (@johnlundin) June 18, 2017

The Difference Between Obama’s And Trump’s Father’s Day Messages Says It All#NotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/cW0eIuVlv9 — Anti-Trump T-Shirts (@FunkyTeeZ) June 19, 2017

The difference between Trump’s tweets today & Obama’s is staggering. One of insecurity, one of love on Father’s Day. It makes me truly sad. — Christie (@Christie_D22) June 18, 2017

Obama’s first Tweet today was about his children on Father’s Day. Trump’s was about Obama’s ratings. Fathers day? Not one word. pic.twitter.com/rWNdEeN67f — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) June 19, 2017

While Obama is grateful and proud, Trump spends Father’s Day complaining about others and bragging about himself. #FathersDay http://t.co/cnS9I87NCg — Ranae (@Ladybeautyrep) June 18, 2017

It’s Father’s Day and Donald Trump is comparing his popularity with Barack Obama. Insecure much? #NotMyPresident #HappyFathersDay — Jess (@jcardan1) June 18, 2017

Wasn’t a fan of Obama the President, but am a fan of Obama the man. Trump could take some notes on a proper Father’s Day tweet. http://t.co/HjVFpmhBK6 — Jared (@MJBoyd4) June 19, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd