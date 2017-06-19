Latest News

The stark difference in Father’s Day messages from the Obamas and Trumps gets Twitterati buzzing

People noticed the way Michelle Obama and Melania Trump wished their husband on Father's Day.

father's day, donald Trump, barack obama, michelle obama, melania trump, obama trump father's day message, usa news, world news, indian express Notice the difference? US First lady Melania Trump stands with President Donald Trump as former President Barack Obama kisses the hand of his wife Michelle Obama, during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the US Capitol. (Source: AP)
As the world celebrated Father’s Day on June 18, sharing adorable and beautiful moments with their dads, US President and FLOTUS too shared their messages with the world. And like everything else, Donald Trump’s and his wife’s message did not escape tweeple’s attention, and not everyone was happy.

It was the First Couple’s first Father’s Day at the White House and Trump – since he’s so dedicated to his role as POTUS – took the opportunity to reaffirm that ‘Make America Great Again’ was doing well. Though it seemed quite normal for the 71-year-old president to do so, it particularly grabbed attention because of former POTUS, Barack Obama. Yes, the striking contrast between their Father’s Day tweets gained a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site.

US President Barack Obama, Barack Obama, President Obama's Daughter, President Obama about his daughters, President Obama news, Latest news, International news, World news President Obama with his wife and daughters Malia and Sasha Obama at the Oval Office in 2009. (Source: President Obama/ Facebook)

While Trump wrote, “The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm”, Obama retweeted his wife Michelle’s tweet with the message, “Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be Sasha and Malia’s dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father’s Day!”

People were quick to notice the difference in the nature of both the tweets. And not just the two presidents, people also took note of the messages by their spouses. Michelle Obama posted a throwback photo of her family and wrote, “Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you.” This was the post Barack Obama had retweeted. While the FLOTUS just tagged Trump’s official handle and wrote a customary ‘Happy Father’s Day”.

What even more striking that his Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump chose to thank and wish her husband Jared Kushner, with who she has three children but not her dad. However, a few hours later she did wished her father. Elder son Donald Trump Jr had a tongue-in-cheek wish for his old man, which was the closest to a somewhat warm wish in the entire Trump clan.

Here’s what people had to say:

