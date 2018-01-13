Supreme Crisis

Tweeple are sharing artworks they spotted at a dentist’s chamber and it’s amazing!

Sometimes going to the dentist is like going to an art gallery. Ever notice the artwork at your dentist's office or bathroom?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 13, 2018 10:18 pm
From a tooth iceberg to tooth baby, these artworks seems like a trip to a museum! (Source: Chenjerai Kumanyika, Nate Smith/ Twiiter)
There is no dearth of shareworthy material on social media. From hilarious videos to mindboggling puzzles to innovative jugaads, Netizens keep supplying interesting things that keep us all hooked. While some may be as whack as a photo of a lipstick mark inside a toilet pot, others can be heartwarming stories that leave everyone teary-eyed. And more than often people on the Internet join their forces to bring forward things that would otherwise go unnoticed. Like recently, when Tweeple got together to share amazing artworks often found in a dentist’s chamber. Confused? So were we. Who would have thought that moving beyond uncomfortable procedures and few hilarious incidents under the influence of sedatives — a visit to the dental clinic would be so enriching.

If you don’t believe us then check it out yourself the amazing art collection Tweeple around the world spotted at their dentist’s office, lounge and even bathroom. While some are of grinning models, others were tooth-inspired art echoing renaissance. Okay maybe we have exaggerated a bit, but these are worth taking notice. And if not the work of art itself, we should definitely commend the doctor who tried to weave some extra artistic magic in the space.

It all started when Philadelphia professor, Chenjerai Kumanyika, went for a check-up at his dentist and saw an iceberg-inspired tooth art on the bathroom wall. His tweet created a buzz among art enthusiasts and soon others started sharing some brilliant artworks. Sample these.

Here’s how others reacted to his tweet:

But one look at Twitter and it seems, people have been sharing artworks from dentist’s clinic long before his tweet went viral. Check out some previously shared work here:

 

