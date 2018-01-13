Tweeple are sharing artworks they spotted at a dentist’s chamber and it’s amazing!

From a tooth iceberg to tooth baby, these artworks seems like a trip to a museum! (Source: Chenjerai Kumanyika, Nate Smith/ Twiiter) From a tooth iceberg to tooth baby, these artworks seems like a trip to a museum! (Source: Chenjerai Kumanyika, Nate Smith/ Twiiter)

There is no dearth of shareworthy material on social media. From hilarious videos to mindboggling puzzles to innovative jugaads, Netizens keep supplying interesting things that keep us all hooked. While some may be as whack as a photo of a lipstick mark inside a toilet pot, others can be heartwarming stories that leave everyone teary-eyed. And more than often people on the Internet join their forces to bring forward things that would otherwise go unnoticed. Like recently, when Tweeple got together to share amazing artworks often found in a dentist’s chamber. Confused? So were we. Who would have thought that moving beyond uncomfortable procedures and few hilarious incidents under the influence of sedatives — a visit to the dental clinic would be so enriching.

If you don’t believe us then check it out yourself the amazing art collection Tweeple around the world spotted at their dentist’s office, lounge and even bathroom. While some are of grinning models, others were tooth-inspired art echoing renaissance. Okay maybe we have exaggerated a bit, but these are worth taking notice. And if not the work of art itself, we should definitely commend the doctor who tried to weave some extra artistic magic in the space.

It all started when Philadelphia professor, Chenjerai Kumanyika, went for a check-up at his dentist and saw an iceberg-inspired tooth art on the bathroom wall. His tweet created a buzz among art enthusiasts and soon others started sharing some brilliant artworks. Sample these.

I would have also been okay with a choice of no art in my dentists bathroom. 😬 pic.twitter.com/gGNyXAR8vj — Chenjerai Kumanyika (@catchatweetdown) January 10, 2018

“It suggests that we are powerless over our teeth. It’s also got a Titanic vibe. So much happening here.” – @asarahlarson pic.twitter.com/IQIk8nWfn2 — Chenjerai Kumanyika (@catchatweetdown) January 11, 2018

Here’s how others reacted to his tweet:

This is hanging in my dentists office. Not that this is in any way a competition. But. I fucking win it. pic.twitter.com/k8Ikevrmkm — Rachel A! (@madamradams) January 12, 2018

This diorama is in the bathroom at my dentist’s office. pic.twitter.com/PEQT5XxP5O — Anne Richards (@annecrackswise) January 10, 2018

glad I’m not the only one who took pics of my dentist’s bathroom art. Why are their heads so small? pic.twitter.com/Fb0rNYyeiJ — Kathryn Knight (@k_knightbooks) January 12, 2018

My grandpa has a picture of me in his dentist room so I can stare at his patients directly as they get their cavities filled 😬 pic.twitter.com/sLAVR112Na — ʚ♡⃛ɞ SWEET PEA ʚ♡⃛ɞ (@AnOddAudrey) January 12, 2018

But one look at Twitter and it seems, people have been sharing artworks from dentist’s clinic long before his tweet went viral. Check out some previously shared work here:

Encouraging art in my dentist’s bathroom pic.twitter.com/ZtyIRlJ2yt — Benedict Fritz (@benedictfritz) December 19, 2017

I get we’re in Maryland, but this is some random art for a dentist’s office pic.twitter.com/zzIqYjXmV1 — 🏩 (@Jibaye_) December 7, 2017

Art by Lise Montigny of Montreal on my dentist’s office wall. pic.twitter.com/SVrCWgBUJm — Peter Kuitenbrouwer (@pkuitenbrouwer) August 17, 2017

Hate on those faces all you want, but this painting is hanging in a dentist’s office/operation rooms somewhere in PDX #RCTID pic.twitter.com/MW9s5efShM — Nicole Scragg (@artbynms) August 16, 2017

My dentist office has this sleeping pup painting to make a calming atmosphere and I love it pic.twitter.com/Qi2ONegOPI — julia (@lifeisforChumps) June 28, 2017

My dentist has a praying Berlusconi painting in her waiting room. What does this mean? #Berlin #ilCavitiere pic.twitter.com/FT2bWhV7dL — Tyson Barker (@tysonbarker) April 19, 2017

my dentist’s office has some ground breaking art, friends. #boldgate pic.twitter.com/wlB8Yu2nZ7 — Paige Sawler (@littleonepaige) April 8, 2017

About to get my wisdom teeth pulled. This is in the bathroom at the dentist’s office. Good omen or bad? pic.twitter.com/W3nCtmTlpO — Nate Smith (@natesmithimprov) November 4, 2016

Some cool stuff happening in the dentist’s bathroom. pic.twitter.com/FTYnnzjiT1 — courtney anderson (@CocoAndTheShow) November 8, 2016

An allusive piece of art at my dentist’s office: My dentist is the god of my smile, destroyer of plaque buildup. pic.twitter.com/RH132HqoOw — Cullen Lewis (@MrCullenLewis) November 18, 2015

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd