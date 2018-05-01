Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Turkish football fan hires crane after being banned from entering the stadium

A Turkish fan was banned to enter the football stadium for 12 months, so he went to "great heights" to watch the match — quite literally. Instead of fighting with the authorities, he rented a crane and watched the football club Denizlispor's match from outside the stadium.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 4:43:38 pm
Turkish football fan, Turkish fan hired a crane to watch a match, Turkish football fan Ali Demirkaya, football club Denizlispor, Indian express, Indian express trending news Can you beat this Turkish footballer’s crazy show of fandom? (Source: DonaldBKipkorir/Twitter)
Related News

Most football lovers worship their club and can hardly miss any match or hear a word against their favourite team. So, when a Turkish fan was banned to enter the football stadium for 12 months, he went to “great heights” to watch the match — quite literally! Instead of fighting with the authorities, he rented a crane and watched the football club Denizlispor’s match from outside the stadium.

Reportedly, the supporter has been identified as Ali Demirkaya and he was not allowed to enter Turkey’s Denizli Ataturk Stadium for around 12 months. However, it is unclear why he wasn’t allowed to enter the respective stadium.

According to the media reports of Turkish football, Demirkaya started watching the match from the 75th minute. But later on, local police asked him to pull down his crane from the stadium premises. Although the man missed the final score, his favourite team won the match by 5-0.

The football fan took social media by storm after his picture went viral. His act of fandom seems to be something every football fan would relate to, isn’t it? Check out some reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

Do you relate to the Turkish football fan? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now