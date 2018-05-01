Turkish football fan hires crane after being banned from entering the stadium

Can you beat this Turkish footballer’s crazy show of fandom? (Source: DonaldBKipkorir/Twitter) Can you beat this Turkish footballer’s crazy show of fandom? (Source: DonaldBKipkorir/Twitter)

Most football lovers worship their club and can hardly miss any match or hear a word against their favourite team. So, when a Turkish fan was banned to enter the football stadium for 12 months, he went to “great heights” to watch the match — quite literally! Instead of fighting with the authorities, he rented a crane and watched the football club Denizlispor’s match from outside the stadium.

Reportedly, the supporter has been identified as Ali Demirkaya and he was not allowed to enter Turkey’s Denizli Ataturk Stadium for around 12 months. However, it is unclear why he wasn’t allowed to enter the respective stadium.

According to the media reports of Turkish football, Demirkaya started watching the match from the 75th minute. But later on, local police asked him to pull down his crane from the stadium premises. Although the man missed the final score, his favourite team won the match by 5-0.

The football fan took social media by storm after his picture went viral. His act of fandom seems to be something every football fan would relate to, isn’t it? Check out some reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

1 yıl stada girmeme cezası bulunan bir Denizlispor taraftarı, vinç kiralayıp maçı stat dışından havada sepette izledi. Polisin müdahalesiyle vinç indirildi. pic.twitter.com/wKSRPR6lDg — De Marke Sports (@demarkesports) April 28, 2018

Denizlispor Fc Of Turkey handed One-Year Ban On its supporter. To go round the ban, the Fan built a crane outside the Stadium with sky-view Of the Stadium. His club that faces relegation ended up beating Gaziantepspor Fc 5-0 … In life, when a door closes, the Skies open. pic.twitter.com/cRLyP2gAnb — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) April 30, 2018

Yamuk Ali iş başında #Denizlispor (ceza yemiş gene😅) pic.twitter.com/PwEf1bf9cx — Ömer Faruk Doğan (@FarukDogaan) April 28, 2018

Hope his side won!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 — MAVROPANOS (@kipngeno_xiii) April 28, 2018

That’s one hell of a fan! — David Biama (@DBiama) April 30, 2018

Do you relate to the Turkish football fan? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd