Trying out a new dress and want some advice? Send your pictures to this family

A woman accidentally sent pictures of her trying out a dress to a wrong number, however, the response of the receiver has left Twitterati cheerful. The screenshots and pictures were put out on social media by the lady's friend.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 10, 2018 6:32 pm
girl sends picture to family by mistake, photo sent wrong, photo sent to unknown family, wrong picture, wrong text, misplaced text, funny news, good news, Indian express, indian express news Wondering which dress to buy? This family could give you some advice. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Haven’t we all, at some point in our life sent a text or a picture to a wrong number and then regretted it? Often, those at the receiving end either ignore the message or respond to inform that it’s reached the wrong person. However, something unpredictable happened with a woman who was trying out a new dress and wanted some opinion on the same. Quite amusingly, her text received a very warm and supportive response from the other end. “I believe this message was intended for someone else. My wife isn’t home, so I couldn’t get her opinion, but kids and I think you look stunning in your dress! You should definitely go with that one!” was the response.

The lady’s friend Mandi Miller, who goes by the user id bbymandi on Twitter shared the incident. In her post she wrote, “Syd accidentally sent pics of her dress to the wrong number and this was their response.” With the text, she also tweeted out pictures of the message.

Quite impressed with the response of the family, many people on social media showed their appreciation on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions that followed the tweet, which went viral and received over 14 lakh retweets and 6 lakh likes.

