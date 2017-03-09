Donald Trump gets slammed for tweets on International Women’s Day

Bitterness hits Trump for his so called ‘sweet message” on International Women’s Day, 2017. Source: (File Photo, Oliver Va-CARE/Twitter) Bitterness hits Trump for his so called ‘sweet message” on International Women’s Day, 2017. Source: (File Photo, Oliver Va-CARE/Twitter)

US President Donald Trump is an aggressive twitter. Very vocal in his thoughts and perceptions, he tweets his feelings out quite often. Although his posts draw censure and backlash more often than not, the President seems undeterred by all this and keeps sharing his views with equal vigour and dynamism.

Keeping up with this nature of his, he shared two posts on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Twitter in a bid to show how much respect he has for women and to celebrate womanhood.

This is what the US President tweeted first, “I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.”

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Trump was quick to send out another tweet saying, “On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”

On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

But his tweets were not taken to very kindly by many who saw it as a mere eyewash – in the light of his tainted track record – and slammed him. While some didn’t shy away from sharing a couple of Trump’s earlier tweets that smacked of disrespect for women, the others took potshots at him for putting up a supposed false show. Downplaying Trump’s posts, a Twitter user running his account by the name of Oliver Va-CARE tweeted, “if he replaced “respect” with DISDAIN and “roles” with MEN I might have believed him for the first time.”

Here are some of the tweets showing the reactions to the US President’s posts on International Women’s Day.

@realDonaldTrump Please stop lying. You have a terrible record for abusing, assaulting and exploiting women http://t.co/TZWS8N8S3i — Jack Schofield (@jackschofield) March 8, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump you bragged about sexually assaulting women, said women should be punished for abortion, reinstated global gag rule — Shane Bazzi (@shanebazzi) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump When You read that Trump respects women. pic.twitter.com/cxNz4EljTo — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) March 8, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Oh really, you respect women? Name five of their albums — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) March 8, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump from your own book, demonstrating just so much respect for women. pic.twitter.com/4KbgexGmO7 — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) March 8, 2017

