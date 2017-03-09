Trending News

Donald Trump gets slammed for tweets on International Women’s Day

But, the tweets of the President were not taken to very kindly by the people who saw it as a mere eyewash - in the light of his tainted track record - and slammed him completely

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 9, 2017 1:28 pm
trump message on women's day, trump tweet on women's day 2017, people mock TRump, people troll trump. people trolling trump, indian express, indian express news Bitterness hits Trump for his so called ‘sweet message” on International Women’s Day, 2017. Source: (File Photo, Oliver Va-CARE/Twitter)

US President Donald Trump is an aggressive twitter. Very vocal in his thoughts and perceptions, he tweets his feelings out quite often. Although his posts draw censure and backlash more often than not, the President seems undeterred by all this and keeps sharing his views with equal vigour and dynamism.

ALSO READ| Horror writer Stephen King trolls Donald Trump for his Obama ‘wire-tapping conspiracy’ with Twitter short story

Keeping up with this nature of his, he shared two posts on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Twitter in a bid to show how much respect he has for women and to celebrate womanhood.

ALSO READ| Kal Penn’s hilarious spoof to mock Donald Trump’s aide Kellyanne Conway is going viral

This is what the US President tweeted first, “I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.”

Trump was quick to send out another tweet saying, “On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”

 

But his tweets were not taken to very kindly by many who saw it as a mere eyewash – in the light of his tainted track record – and slammed him. While some didn’t shy away from sharing a couple of Trump’s earlier tweets that smacked of disrespect for women, the others took potshots at him for putting up a supposed false show. Downplaying Trump’s posts, a Twitter user running his account by the name of Oliver Va-CARE tweeted, “if he replaced “respect” with DISDAIN and “roles” with MEN I might have believed him for the first time.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 09: Latest News