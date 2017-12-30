Donald Trump videos that went viral in 2017 

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who he invited to play golf, at Trump International Golf Club, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo) President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who he invited to play golf, at Trump International Golf Club, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo)

In 2016, Donald Trump shocked the world after he won the high-voltage US Presidential elections defeating Hillary Clinton. But surprises didn’t end there. Even after assuming office, Trump kept people on their toes with his blunt remarks on Twitter or sometimes with his rant on allegations against his predecessors. The US president also made sure he remained in the news throughout this year.

In 2017, many videos were made on Trump which attracted eye-balls all across the globe and was watched by millions on the Internet.

Here are some of his videos which stood out in 2017:

Game of Thrones: Winter is Trumping

Before the US presidential elections, Trump had said if he became president, he would build a giant wall to keep Mexicans out of America. ABC‘s political satirist/mash-up legend Huw Parkinson made a three-minute long clip, which combined Donald Trump’s one-offs from the campaign trail with scenes from HBO’s hit fantasy series, “Game of Thrones.” This video went viral as it racked up more than millions of views.

Trump’s legislative lies

News portal HuffingtonPost made a 62-second long video in which it inculcated Donald Trump’s legislative lies. While speaking with a group of first responders in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump had claimed he broke the record set by Harry Truman for most legislation signed by a president. “You know, one of the things that people don’t understand — we have signed more legislation than anybody,” he said. “We broke the record of Harry Truman.”

However, according to a Politico reports via GovTrack, Trump has signed fewer legislation than any first-term president going all the way back to Dwight Eisenhower.

It’s no secret that the president lies. But as his first year in office to draws to a close, this is one of Trump’s biggest White House whoppers. pic.twitter.com/5CtOG3bE87 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 29, 2017

[Donald Trump Parody]

A video titled “300: Making America Great Again [Donald Trump Parody]” was published by a youtube channel named Aryan Wisdom.

A six-minute 10-second long-video is a parody of the movie 300, starring Donald Trump as the Spartan king Leonidas. It is also a stand-alone sequel to our previous video, The Trumpinator. The video, which was published on May 3, 2016, has so far garnered 4,377,457 views.

Video of Donald Trump and Narendra Modi grooving together

A mash-up of Donald Trump and Narendra Modi grooving to the beats of Rahet Fateh Ali Khan’s famous song Mere Rashq E Qamar went viral on the Internet. While, Modi is seen playing the drums, Trump is singing and dancing along with the beats. Moreover, Hillary Clinton also makes a guest appearance. The 1.54-minute clip is actually a combination of two different videos. The first is of Modi’s visit to Japan, where he joined professional drummers during an event. The second is a clip from the popular show America’s Got Talent, where a participant performed dressed as Donald Trump.

While these above videos are spoofs and mash-ups of the US President, there have been some multiple incidents where Trump’s goof-ups have been recorded and gone viral.

Donald Trump says ‘Melania really wanted to be here’ while she stood next to him

Trump, while speaking to teams involved in rescue efforts after the Hurricane Irma in Florida, made another gaffe. Accompanied by Melania Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence, Trump expressed gratitude and said, “I just want to thank everybody, the first responders, on behalf of myself, our vice-President. Melania really wanted to be with us, it’s really touched her heart.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd