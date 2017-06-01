‘Trump’ toilet paper? Mexican businessman rolls out master plan to troll Donald Trump

A toilet paper named after Trump? Oops! (Source: AP/File Photo) A toilet paper named after Trump? Oops! (Source: AP/File Photo)

It wouldn’t be wrong to say most of the people around the world love to troll Donald Trump. But, people in Mexico have a certain enmity for him that is unlikely to go away soon. Remember the wall that Trump wanted to build? While social media networking sites are always buzzing with quirky memes and hilarious jokes on the US President, but a Mexican businessman — offended by Trump’s insults to his countrymen — is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate’s branding plans.

Confused? Well, the corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia has set his sights on a rather humiliating plan to troll the President. As cheeky as it may sound, he is planning to introduce ‘Trump’ brand toilet paper. Amusing, much? If the name wasn’t enough, the slogan of the campaign will definitely trump you. Buzz is that it will be marketed under the slogans ‘Softness without borders’ and ‘This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for.’

Check out the funny cartoon image released by Battaglia here.

(Source: Antonio Battaglia via AP) (Source: Antonio Battaglia via AP)

The Spanish phrases on the illustration read: “Softness without borders,” center, “This supports migrants,” top right, “Four pure rolls,” bottom right, which is a play on words in Spanish that roughly translates as “Pure nonsense.”

The lawyer, said his idea for ‘Trump’ toilet paper came after Donald Trump’s comments characterizing migrants who enter the US illegally as criminals, drug runners and rapists offended many Mexicans. “My thinking was: We can’t keep quiet, right? … So with this insult that was made, (I figured) I’m going to add my grain of sand in response,” he told AP.

Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump’s company trademarks in sectors such as construction, hotels, tourism, real estate and financial services, an AP report read. But the Trump Organization didn’t bother to cover what’s referred to in Spanish as “hygenic paper.” Battaglia’s trademark for Trump toilet paper was approved in October 2015.

It was also reported that packages are expected to begin rolling off production lines later this year. A lawyer for the Trump Organization did not respond to phone messages and emails seeking comment.

