WATCH: When Donald Trump interrupted a call with Irish PM to compliment female journalist’s smile

The journalist in question was Caitriona Perry, Washington correspondent for RTE. (Source: Twitter) The journalist in question was Caitriona Perry, Washington correspondent for RTE. (Source: Twitter)

US President Donald Trump recently called Ireland to congratulate the country’s newly-elected Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar from the Oval Office. During the phone call, members of the Irish media were also present to witness the call, a rare occasion during Trump’s tenure. However, something awkward happened as the POTUS interrupted the conversation for a bizarre reason.

“We have a lot of your Irish press watching us right now,” Trump told Taoiseach Varadkar, who is the son of an Indian immigrant. “We have all of this Irish, beautiful Irish press here,” Trump added while congratulating Varadkar, who is the country’s youngest-ever and first openly gay leader.

Soon, Trump singled out a female member of the press and asked her to come forward, asking her, “Where are you from? Come here, come here.”

The journalist in question was Caitriona Perry, a Washington correspondent for RTE. As she gave her introduction, Trump went on to inform the Irish PM, “She has a nice smile on her face so I’m sure she treats you well.”

Though the journalist laughed it off while she was at the Oval Office surrounded by many cameras and other members of the press, Perry later tweeted out a video and called it a “bizarre moment.”

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

Soon many took cognisance of her tweet and even apologised for Trump’s behaviour.

Trump,”She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well.”😳Ms.Perry, please accept the apology of at least 1 female American.😔 — Christine Canning (@Canni2Canning) June 27, 2017

Here’s a second apology. I couldn’t understand what he said. He’s on the level of a 14 yr old boy. Gross. — allie (@allieart) June 27, 2017

He said, “She has a nice smile. I bet she treats you well.” Level 10 creeper! — JMC (@Juliana4984) June 27, 2017

We apologize for this demented buffoon caveman, the admitted sexual predator, and are working on the problem. Please forgive us. — Julie Silver (@JulieAnnSilver) June 27, 2017

It’s hell to be objectified. When POTUS has no fear of doing that surrounded by cameras… I’m so sorry. Your success is more than a smile. — Cristin Harber (@CristinHarber) June 28, 2017

Remarks like that in workplace R completely inappropriate. There’s a time & place: discussing one’s attractiveness in workplace is wrong. — Tigress (@Tigrress_) June 28, 2017

Needless to say, male reporters are not told that they have a “nice smile” http://t.co/H8pH5CKZd7 — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) June 28, 2017

That moment when the president of the US treats an international reporter like a goddamn pageant contestant. pic.twitter.com/fOXzXxrzlJ — shauna (@goldengateblond) June 27, 2017

We apologize that our president is a weird, inappropriate creep. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) June 27, 2017

1) it was utterly inappropriate in the work-place…they weren’t on a date!

2) you could see she was uncomfortable, he relishes this power — Caroline Feraday (@CarolineFeraday) June 28, 2017

What a creep. I pity any female journalist that has to be in the same room as Trump. http://t.co/D0iaixTjFD — Independent Fife (@indyforfife) June 28, 2017

A professional journalist is told by Trump “she has a nice smile on her face.” How long are women supposed to put up with this crap? http://t.co/Cmhwvw6kkM — Amy Beveridge (@AmyRBeveridge) June 28, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd