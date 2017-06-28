Latest News

WATCH: When Donald Trump interrupted a call with Irish PM to compliment female journalist’s smile

After the journalist in question, Caitriona Perry shared the video called it a 'bizarre moment', American Twitterati slammed Donald Trump and apologised to her for the POTUS' 'creepy behaviour', calling it highly misogynistic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 28, 2017 4:11 pm
The journalist in question was Caitriona Perry, Washington correspondent for RTE. (Source: Twitter)
US President Donald Trump recently called Ireland to congratulate the country’s newly-elected Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar from the Oval Office. During the phone call, members of the Irish media were also present to witness the call, a rare occasion during Trump’s tenure. However, something awkward happened as the POTUS interrupted the conversation for a bizarre reason.

“We have a lot of your Irish press watching us right now,” Trump told Taoiseach Varadkar, who is the son of an Indian immigrant. “We have all of this Irish, beautiful Irish press here,” Trump added while congratulating Varadkar, who is the country’s youngest-ever and first openly gay leader.

Soon, Trump singled out a female member of the press and asked her to come forward, asking her, “Where are you from? Come here, come here.”

The journalist in question was Caitriona Perry, a Washington correspondent for RTE. As she gave her introduction, Trump went on to inform the Irish PM, “She has a nice smile on her face so I’m sure she treats you well.”

Though the journalist laughed it off while she was at the Oval Office surrounded by many cameras and other members of the press, Perry later tweeted out a video and called it a “bizarre moment.”

Soon many took cognisance of her tweet and even apologised for Trump’s behaviour.

  1. K
    kg
    Jun 28, 2017 at 4:50 pm
    PC brigade gone mad.World is till not uni , there are men and there are women and there are inbetweeners, and there is something called interaction between them, and those interactions have still have charm and fun, that is beauty of life, do not make life a dull, robotic and sad story.Women equality and respect will not come from PC overdose and militant feminism, it will come when you will move away from religious cults of desert which describe women created from parts of men.Move to philosophies where men and women are thought of equal part of same energy,balancing and complimenting each other.The problem is your cult.
    Reply
