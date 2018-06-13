Follow Us:
Trump calls Robert De Niro a ‘low IQ individual’ on Twitter; Netizens point out the irony

People pointed out the irony in the first part of Donald Trump's tweet, in which he mis-spelt 'too many shots' as 'to many'. Although this was easily passable as an honest mistake, it seemed many were of the opinion that he definitely did not deserve their kindness.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 13, 2018 4:25:27 pm
US President Donald Trump might have had a rather successful talk with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but on Twitter it is his tweet slamming the IQ (intelligence quotient) of actor Robert De Niro that has gone viral. “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t …realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!” read his two tweets. While a lot of Netizens got down to business, that is slamming the POTUS by supporting De Niro, others took a more scathing and pointed dig at Trump.

People pointed out the irony in the first part of his tweet,  in which he mis-spelt ‘too many shots’ as ‘to many’. Yes, a very minute and easily passable as an honest mistake, but since this was Trump, twitterati were unforgining. Here is his tweet.

Here are the responses it garnered on the micro-blogging site.

What do you think about the tweet? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

