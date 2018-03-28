Russia US starts Twitter poll on how to react to Trump administration’s orders to close Russia’s consulate

Clearly unhappy with US’s move, the official Twitter handle ‘Russia In USA’ tweeted out asking people to vote for the US Consulatewould they wanted to shut in Russia. (Source: kremlin.ru/Wikimedia Commons) Clearly unhappy with US’s move, the official Twitter handle ‘Russia In USA’ tweeted out asking people to vote for the US Consulatewould they wanted to shut in Russia. (Source: kremlin.ru/Wikimedia Commons)

Retaliating to the alleged involvement of Moscow in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain, the Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats and also ordered Russia’s consulate in Seattle to close on March 26. According to officials, the administration was taking this action to send a message to Russia’s leaders about the “unacceptably high” number of Russian intelligence operatives in the US, as per an AP report. In addition, Senior Trump administration officials also stated that the 60 Russian were spies working in the US under the diplomatic cover, including a dozen at Russia’s mission to the United Nations.

ALSO READ | In mystery attack on Russian double agent, tactics of Cold War and a new aggression

The move by the Trump administration surely did not go well with Russia and in response to the move, the official Twitter handle Russia in USA tweeted out a poll asking people which ‘US Consulate General’ would they want to shut in Russia. “US administration🇺🇸 ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle @GK_Seattle🇷🇺. What US Consulate General would you close in @Russia, if it was up to you to decide,” read their tweet. Giving out three options — USconsVlad, @USconsulYekat and @USinStPete — they asked the people to poll.

US administration🇺🇸 ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle @GK_Seattle🇷🇺. What US Consulate General would you close in @Russia, if it was up to you to decide — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 26, 2018

Soon people started responding to the tweet and cast their vote. As of now, the poll has received over 52,808 votes and will be held for another 4 hours. However, the post has also received a mixed reaction from people where some were upset about the move and suggested that Russia should instead focus on improving the ties. Here are some of the reactions the poll received.

ALSO READ | Before expulsions, a brick-by-brick hardening of US stance toward Russia

If I were #Russia, I would instead focus on the struggling economy, getting out of other sovereign territories, polishing tax reform & trying to find political balance 2 include formidable oppositional parties. That’s just my 2 cents. 🇷🇺 Tit-for-tat is so 2nd grade. #diplomats — Steven Kenworthy (@stevenkenworthy) March 26, 2018

My sincere condolences for the recent tradgedy.

But why don’t you put your efforts into improving relations with the West instead of turning back the clock to the 80’s? — Gideon (@Gideon21403080) March 26, 2018

It’s frightening that these people are so zombied by their “democratic” propaganda that they can not put up2 at all. Western people have completely forgotten how to think logically. This is scary! They can lie in the face and they will believe blindly, without thinking at all. — Юрий Соболев (@SobolevYuri) March 26, 2018

Classic tactic of pointing out “foreign aggression” (in response to dangerous nerve gas attacks) to distract from horrendous domestic rule — Sohail R Ahmed (@sohailrahmed) March 26, 2018

Please, don’t close any! By closing them, you most of all hurt your own people who voted for you! Find wiser measures. — Jeff (@jeffyros) March 26, 2018

guys, not now, when we have tragedy and mourning — я обожаю интернет (@ponomany) March 26, 2018

This move by the Trump administration has been one of the most significant ones been taken to push back Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd