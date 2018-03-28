Presents Latest News

Russia US starts Twitter poll on how to react to Trump administration’s orders to close Russia’s consulate

The move by the Trump administration has surely not gone well with the Russian and in response to the move the official Twitter handle Russia In USA tweeted out a poll asking people which US Consulate would they want to shut in Russia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 28, 2018 1:51 pm
Russian diplomats, Russian diplomats expelled, 60 Russian diplomats expelled, Seattle consulate, US, Donald Trump Administration, World News, Indian Express News Clearly unhappy with US’s move, the official Twitter handle ‘Russia In USA’ tweeted out asking people to vote for the US Consulatewould they wanted to shut in Russia. (Source: kremlin.ru/Wikimedia Commons)
Related News

Retaliating to the alleged involvement of Moscow in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain, the Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats and also ordered Russia’s consulate in Seattle to close on March 26. According to officials, the administration was taking this action to send a message to Russia’s leaders about the “unacceptably high” number of Russian intelligence operatives in the US, as per an AP report. In addition, Senior Trump administration officials also stated that the 60 Russian were spies working in the US under the diplomatic cover, including a dozen at Russia’s mission to the United Nations.

ALSO READ | In mystery attack on Russian double agent, tactics of Cold War and a new aggression

The move by the Trump administration surely did not go well with Russia and in response to the move, the official Twitter handle Russia in USA tweeted out a poll asking people which ‘US Consulate General’ would they want to shut in Russia. “US administration🇺🇸 ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle @GK_Seattle🇷🇺. What US Consulate General would you close in @Russia, if it was up to you to decide,” read their tweet. Giving out three options — USconsVlad, @USconsulYekat and @USinStPete — they asked the people to poll.

Soon people started responding to the tweet and cast their vote. As of now, the poll has received over 52,808 votes and will be held for another 4 hours. However, the post has also received a mixed reaction from people where some were upset about the move and suggested that Russia should instead focus on improving the ties. Here are some of the reactions the poll received.

ALSO READ | Before expulsions, a brick-by-brick hardening of US stance toward Russia

This move by the Trump administration has been one of the most significant ones been taken to push back Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 28: Latest News