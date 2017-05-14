Donald Trump accidentally tweets ‘WE’; Twitterati complete the sentence

Many hailed the tweet as the moment when Donald Trump really became the President! (Source: AP) Many hailed the tweet as the moment when Donald Trump really became the President! (Source: AP)

Donald Trump is known for expressing his thoughts through tweeting. In fact, everything that the POTUS puts out on Twitter never goes unnoticed. So, it can be rightly said, Twiterrati can like him or hate him but never ignore him. Thus, when the US President accidentally tweeted out a single word on Saturday (May 13), people immediately took notice. It seems to have been a mistake as Trump tweeted the word ‘WE’, and them immediately deleted it.

Of course, the time in between was all it took for people to take a picture and then let the tweet take on a character of it own, what with meme-makers having found their fodder for the day

Netizens frantically tried to decode what exactly Trump had meant to say and the results were hilarious. Almost instant photoshopped versions of the tweet starting doing rounds on the micro-blogging site to even one saying, “We are doomed”. Many also applauded the president and said that this was probably his best tweet ever, “Pure awesomeness. Minimalist, yet inclusive. The most unifying thing Trump has tweeted yet!”

While most used the tweet as a ‘fill-in-the-blank’ exercise, few others tried to analyse why he deleted the tweet. “Trump quickly deleted his tweet because obviously he meant ‘I’,” one user ruled.

Check out some of the reactions here:

How is Donald Trump this bad at Twitter? pic.twitter.com/9Ba9cIkcP5 — Mark Pygas (@MarkPygas) May 13, 2017

Trump wrote this, then had to look up what the word meant. When he found out it meant more than just himself, he promptly deleted it. http://t.co/OcQZVI50FQ — UNITE & FIGHT (@stopthenutjob) May 13, 2017

…WILL WE WILL ROCK YOU pic.twitter.com/l2Iioxip7a — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) May 13, 2017

🎶 are NEVER, EVER, EVER / getting back to political stability in this country 🎶 pic.twitter.com/3XAUXBhm6F — Kevin O’Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) May 13, 2017

WE… Weekend, the first good thing I ever heard from Trump… http://t.co/4ipdkC9Bxe — Shelly Azalea Nova (@TheShellyNova) May 13, 2017

No I will not turn off my notifications b/c I would miss the opportunity to witness tweets like these… I mean we all do it, but Trump 😂😁🙃 pic.twitter.com/Z5zXCQNxoC — sittinginbednaked (@nakedtakinnotes) May 13, 2017

And with this tweet, Donald Trump truly became the President of the United States pic.twitter.com/C4J4kYzmos — Joey Amiel (@JoeyAmiel) May 13, 2017

Pure awesomeness. Minimalist, yet inclusive. The most unifying thing Trump has tweeted yet! http://t.co/k9OWPf1lZV — MarcyJMiller (@MarcyJMiller) May 13, 2017

Eventually, Trump returned to Twitter and tweeted some promo for a Saturday night interview on Fox News, but did not mention anything about the accidental tweet. People started replying to the promo with even funnier gifs ans memes.

That’s all of the Constitution Trump knows pic.twitter.com/9oPa8CXh1L — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) May 13, 2017

And this is what really we all need on Twitter!

