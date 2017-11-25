Top Stories

What’s one petty thing that can make you fight? Read this HILARIOUS Twitter thread

Have you ever wondered what are some of the trivial things that irritate you to no end? Well, a Twitter user asked this question to social media users and the responses were simply hilarious.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 25, 2017 1:03 am
funny twitter read, things people are ready to fight for, trivial things people are ready to fight for, funny things that irritate people, indian express, indian express news A Twitter user asked others to name the most trivial hill on which they are willing to die. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Related News

We all have little things that we hold dear to our heart — from never losing a game of cards to fangirling over fantasy characters. And sometimes, when it is not done right, it really peeves us. No matter how insignificant it may be to others, we firmly stand behind the cause and are even ready to fight for it. So, when a Twitter user asked people what is the one “trivial hill they are willing to die on” — a phrase that means the one teeny-weeny topic you would be ready to pick a fight on — social media users jumped at the chance and revealed what they believe in with devout conviction.

Giving it a quirky spin, David Burge started the extremely interesting Twitter thread. “Easier twitter challenge: name the most trivial hill on which you are willing to die” he tweeted on November 19. What followed was a bunch of funny and fascinating revelations. While some said they are peeved when pineapple goes to pizza, another wrote, “When people use apostrophes when referring to a decade/era. It’s the 90s, not the 90’s. Unless you’re attributing something that belongs to that decade, there is no. need. for. an. apostrophe.” Aren’t there far too many food connoisseurs and grammar Nazis out there?

This was the tweet that started it all.

And here’s how people reacted.

Would you like to add something to the list? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 24: Latest News