What’s one petty thing that can make you fight? Read this HILARIOUS Twitter thread

A Twitter user asked others to name the most trivial hill on which they are willing to die. (Source: Thinkstock Images) A Twitter user asked others to name the most trivial hill on which they are willing to die. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

We all have little things that we hold dear to our heart — from never losing a game of cards to fangirling over fantasy characters. And sometimes, when it is not done right, it really peeves us. No matter how insignificant it may be to others, we firmly stand behind the cause and are even ready to fight for it. So, when a Twitter user asked people what is the one “trivial hill they are willing to die on” — a phrase that means the one teeny-weeny topic you would be ready to pick a fight on — social media users jumped at the chance and revealed what they believe in with devout conviction.

Giving it a quirky spin, David Burge started the extremely interesting Twitter thread. “Easier twitter challenge: name the most trivial hill on which you are willing to die” he tweeted on November 19. What followed was a bunch of funny and fascinating revelations. While some said they are peeved when pineapple goes to pizza, another wrote, “When people use apostrophes when referring to a decade/era. It’s the 90s, not the 90’s. Unless you’re attributing something that belongs to that decade, there is no. need. for. an. apostrophe.” Aren’t there far too many food connoisseurs and grammar Nazis out there?

This was the tweet that started it all.

Easier twitter challenge: name the most trivial hill on which you are willing to die — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 19, 2017

And here’s how people reacted.

Tough choice between ‘Die Hard is not a Christmas movie’ and ‘couples can’t go on dates’ http://t.co/VpprPXdrv3 — Steve O’Rourke (@steveohrourke) November 23, 2017

When someone lands on a property🏠in #Monopoly 🎲💵 & they don’t buy it, IT GOES TO AUCTION for any player to buy. IT. IS. IN. THE. RULES. — Ruben (@AskRubenHow2Bet) November 20, 2017

One space after a period. Period. — Mededitor (@Mededitor) November 20, 2017

Ketchup, mustard, and chili are acceptable toppings on a hotdog. In that order. http://t.co/ZrrQS85yYg — Cass Anderson (@casspa) November 23, 2017

‘Irregardless’ is an ignorance marker. — Ray Cleveland (@NitwitMN) November 19, 2017

Pineapple does go on pizza. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 19, 2017

When people use apostrophes when referring to a decade/era. It’s the 90s, not the 90’s. Unless you’re attributing something that belongs to that decade, there is no. need. for. an. apostrophe. http://t.co/xiY96L72Nl — Elias Jahshan (@Elias_Jahshan) November 23, 2017

energy drinks are for teenagers to mix with cheap vodka, you’re an adult, drink a coffee http://t.co/NHA28ZKFIe — harriet pudney (@lqpharriet) November 23, 2017

It’s “COULDN’T” care less. As in, “I do not care at all. There is no smaller amount of caring.” “Could care less” means the opposite of what you’re trying to say, and that you don’t think about things before saying them, and that maybe you should be burned a little. http://t.co/6HVGvCal2Z — Jonas Samuelle (@JonasSamuelle) November 23, 2017

Would you like to add something to the list? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

