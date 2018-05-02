Virat’s ‘gift’ to Anushka, Tharoor’s definition of ‘achhe din’, remembering Satyajit Ray: All that’s buzzing on the Internet

Keeping a track of what’s happening in and around the world, when you are constantly on the move, is a rather tedious task. From videos that went viral to the buzz that Indian Premier League (IPL) is resulting in, on the Internet — a quick look through social media shows how, in addition to the news making headlines, there is so much going on around us. And guess what? We have you covered. Here, we will bring you a lowdown of all that is happening on Twitter and Facebook, how people like you and me, are reacting to socio-political affairs of currency. And not just that, we will also be bringing you a fair share of memes, funny one-liners and tweets, hilarious/adorable videos that have got people hooked, these days.
All this, in addition to stories that touch a chord and at other times, powerful enough to create a volcano of fury within you. Today, we look at how fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could not stop drooling over Kohli’s sweet gesture for his ladylove on her birthday. Further, Shashi Tharoor, also now popularly known as the ‘English tutor of Twitter’ found a word that some think best defines ‘achhe din’ in his opinion and how people are reacting to the conviction of Chhota Rajan in the murder of veteran journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, among other things.
'Veere Di Wedding' song 'Tareefan': The song featuring actors Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania has been sung by rapper Badshah. Going by the reactions on social media, fans are already loving the song.
As Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrated their victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018 match that was held on May 2 at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Chennai, on Tuesday, many on the Internet got busy shipping Virat Kohli and Anushka. Here's why.
Shashi Tharoor, now popularly known as the 'English tutor of Twitter', seems to have come across an interesting word, which he thinks is what defines 'achhe din' best, for some people. Do you agree though?
Born on April 2, Satyajit Ray has been the Jack of all trades. From being a novelist to a composer and director, Ray has donned many hats and was awarded with an Honorary Oscar in 1992 for Lifetime Achievement. His first film Pather Panchali (1955) garnered accolades from all quarters and is still regarded as one of the best films of all times. Today, on his birth anniversary, many remember him by paying him homage on Twitter.