#TransGuyTwitter: People are sharing incredible before-and-after transgender transformation pictures

While each transformation is unique and beautiful, it also sends a strong message and lends support to the ones who are still struggling to understand their sexuality or are too scared to come out of the closet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2018 9:21 pm
Using the hashtag #TransGuyTwitter, many are putting up their transformation pictures on social media. (Representational Image/Source: Thinkstock Images)
Even today, with the spread of social media and easy access to Internet, there are many misconceptions around the term transgender. The LGBTQ community’s struggles are not confined to the perception in the outside world, but also exist in embracing themselves and their sexuality. While there are a few, who are open and vocal about their sexuality, many prefer to stay in the closet due to the social stigma.

In a bold and empowering move, people on social media are using hashtag #TransGuyTwitter to show their journey — from what they started as to what they have transformed into. Various users have shared their before-and-after pictures along with the hashtag on the networking website. While each transformation is unique and beautiful, it also sends a strong message and lends support to the ones, who are still struggling to understand their sexuality or are too scared to come out of the closet.

Here are some posts that are trending on Twitter.

 

