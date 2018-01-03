Train company responds to woman’s complaint on sexist behaviour with more sexism; apologises later

The train company, Virgin Trains, later deleted their ‘sexist’ tweet. (Source: Representative Image/ Thinkstock) The train company, Virgin Trains, later deleted their ‘sexist’ tweet. (Source: Representative Image/ Thinkstock)

It goes without saying that we live in a patriarchal society and there is a stark difference in the way men and women are treated. Not only does our society subscribe to pre-defined gender roles, it also feels it is socially acceptable to patronise or speak to a woman in a condescending tone.

However, this British woman did not take kindly to a manager’s response to her complaint. When Emily Lucinda Cole was travelling by Virgin Trains in the UK, an elderly train manager dismissed her complaint with the “hideously patronising word”, “honey”.

She later took to Twitter to share the incident and tagged the train operator. But to her shock, this too was met with some more sexist response.

On January 2 she posted, “When virgin trains mess up and the older male train manager in the resulting conversation dismisses you with that hideously patronising word women shudder at in contexts such as these: “honey”‘to which the company had responded, “Sorry for the mess up Emily, would you prefer “pet” or “love” next time? ^MS”. The tweet was later removed but Cole shared the screenshot and wrote, Wonderful to see that @virgin_trainsEC take complaints of rude and misogynistic behaviour seriously. Stunned.”

People on social media were quick to call out the company and it had later rendered an apology and deleted its previous tweet.

“We apologise unreservedly for this tweet and any offence that it may have caused. To avoid causing more offence we have deleted the original post,” the company wrote.

When virgin trains mess up and the older male train manager in the resulting conversation dismisses you with that hideously patronising word women shudder at in contexts such as these: “honey” @virgin_trainsEC. — Emily Lucinda Cole (@EmilyLucindaRC) January 2, 2018

Wonderful to see that @virgin_trainsEC take complaints of rude and misogynistic behaviour seriously. Stunned. @EverydaySexism @VirginTrains pic.twitter.com/q26EdDoegR — Emily Lucinda Cole (@EmilyLucindaRC) January 2, 2018

She did receive a lot of support from social media. “Wow. Not sure old fashioned unfunny sexism is a smart way to reply to a customer complaint @Virgin_TrainsEC Especially when the taxpayer is going to have bail you out for being crap. Think an apology to @EmilyLucindaRC is in order,” was a response while another user said, “So instead of giving good customer service, you thought it would be best to mimick the behaviour being complained about? Does the whole company enjoy demeaning women or just you two?”

So instead of giving good customer service, you thought it would be best to mimick the behaviour being complained about? Does the whole company enjoy demeaning women or just you two? — robyn (@nervous_onion) January 2, 2018

There’s quirky social media customer service and then there’s condescending #everydaysexism customer service… @Virgin_TrainsEC pic.twitter.com/5Tht26nMtm — Claire Phipps (@Claire_Phipps) January 2, 2018

Wow. Not sure old fashioned unfunny sexism is a smart way to reply to a customer complaint @Virgin_TrainsEC Especially when the taxpayer is going to have bail you out for being crap. Think an apology to @EmilyLucindaRC is in order. http://t.co/i75FhY7siS — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) January 2, 2018

It SHOULD NOT be normal. If a man would not say it to another man, he has no business saying it to a woman. — deathbysuzy (@deathbysuzy) January 2, 2018

Is sexism your default response to complaints? — Helena Horton (@horton_official) January 2, 2018

