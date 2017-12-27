2017 Rewind: 10 MOST READ social media stories of the year

Here is a list of top 10 most-read Trending stories from social media in 2017! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Here is a list of top 10 most-read Trending stories from social media in 2017! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

The year 2017 has been as varied as it has been eventful. The Trending section on IndianExpress.com takes cognizance of the conversations and talking points that happen in the social media space. These could be trending hashtags, the ever-creative meme-makers, the eruptions of reactions to news or videos that everyone just needs to share. And the fact that our readers would like a bite of everything is evident in the 10 most-read stories in the section, all through the year.

From celebrities making there presence felt on various interactive platforms such as Akshay Kumar thanking his fans to Katrina Kaif complimenting a woman cop to bizarre videos of a man wearing a parrot suit to sell a house and last, but surely not the least, unsung heroes like the Mangaluru cab driver’s kind gesture towards his passenger are representative of the medley of topics that you readers have preferred this year.

If there is one thread that does tie most of these stories together is that there is some element of positivity in all of them – be it while appreciating acts of bravery or having a good laugh over a quirky video or the tonnes of memes that are generated every single day.

Stories of our ever-favourite Canadian PM Justin Trudeau chilling with former US president Barack Obama and people going crazy about an unknown girl in Shah Rukh Khan’s selfie are notable mentions that just missed making the Top 10 by a tiny margin.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read Trending stories:

1. Akshay Kumar tweets THANK YOU to fans who celebrated his birthday by organising free food

Not only the Internet, but Akshay Kumar himself noticed the efforts of his fans on his birthday and was touched, to say the least. (Source: File Photo) Not only the Internet, but Akshay Kumar himself noticed the efforts of his fans on his birthday and was touched, to say the least. (Source: File Photo)

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, celebrated his 50th birthday on September 9 surrounded by his loved ones and family members. While it is not uncommon for fans to go to extremes when it comes to sending gifts, presents and greetings to their favourite actors on their birthdays, Kumar was in for a touching surprise (and so were we) when his fans across the country decided to do something meaningful on the occasion of his birthday. Celebrating the actor’s good health and prosperity, fans in Pune, Ranchi and Odisha, among others, decided to conduct free medical check-ups and provide food and free books to the needy and orphans. Not only the Internet, but the star himself noticed the efforts of his fans and was touched, to say the least. Read the full story here.

2. Alibaba billionaire founder Jack Ma pulls off the COOLEST Michael Jackson moves

Jack Ma, ALibaba’s founder danced to some popular Michael Jackson numbers. Jack Ma, ALibaba’s founder danced to some popular Michael Jackson numbers.

Founder of Chinese giant e-commerce company Alibaba, Jack Ma, arranged for a special celebration on the occasion of the company’s 18th birthday on September 8. Jack, who has a propensity for theatrics came on the stage dressed like Michael Jackson, wearing a black and gold mask and even performed the King of Pop’s signature thrusts. He then went to perform to some of Jackson’s popular numbers like Billie Jean and Black and White as the crowd cheered on. Watch the video here.

3. Game of Thrones Season 7’s latest episode has got Twitterati excited for more reasons than one

Jon Snow had a moment with Drogon here, reinstating how he is a Targaryen too. Jon Snow had a moment with Drogon here, reinstating how he is a Targaryen too.

Game of Thrones Season 7 brought in a wave of new twists and turns, but then that is common for GOT. But what made this season different – and irritating for loyalists – was the number of leaks that happened. As R+L=J was proven, it was the episode with as Gendry’s return, that super important moment between Sam Tarly and Gilly for the big reveal (how Rhaegar Targaryen got secretly married to “someone”, after annulling his marriage), the then uncertain future of a drowning Jaime that catapulted this story on Twitter conversations on the GOT episode Eastwatch high up the most-read rankings. Check out all the buzz here.

4. Mangaluru cab driver’s kind gesture for this woman’s parents will leave you speechless

(Source: Kavya Rao/ (Source: Kavya Rao/ Facebook

According to Kavya Rao’s Facebook post, an Ola cab driver, whom she introduced as Sunil, arrived on time and drove her parents to the hospital. But instead of haggling for money or quoting high prices, he refused to accept any money from her parents. His reason? “He insisted that dropping people to hospitals was his way of helping the society,” she wrote. When her parents insisted he at least take the petrol expenses from them, he stood by his words. Read the full story here.

5. Man dressed as parrot trying to sell off house will leave you in splits

Quite an innovative way to sell off property! (Source: Youtube) Quite an innovative way to sell off property! (Source: Youtube)

The video of a man trying to sell property in a unique way went viral in 2017. Not because the place was marvellous, but because it was a parrot who was selling the house. To put things into perspective, a man dressed up as a parrot was seen promoting different spaces of the mansion in Bolton in the United Kingdom. Donning the costume, the man posed in various areas like the living room, the shower cabin and the barbecue spot in the backyard. Watch the video here.

6. Katrina Kaif shared this woman police officer’s inspiring message, and there’s a good reason why

This female police officer comes from a family of police officers. (Source: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook) This female police officer comes from a family of police officers. (Source: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

A story of a female police officer was shared by the Humans of Bombay. Inspired by her brothers, this woman chose to join the police force, and she shared how just because of a few incidents, the entire police force is misunderstood. Such is the honesty in her words that even actress Katrina Kaif wasn’t immune to it, and shared her story on her Instagram page. Read the full story here.

7. Delhi security guard foils robbery attempt at SBI ATM even after getting SHOT

Security guard stops robbers from entering the ATM even after being shot at. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Security guard stops robbers from entering the ATM even after being shot at. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In November, a security guard, stationed outside a Delhi ATM, struggled with two robbers to stop them from breaking in and stealing money from the machine. The incident took place at an SBI ATM in the Majra Dabas area. A CCTV footage of the encounter was shared by the news agency ANI on Twitter, which subsequently went viral. Watch the video here.

8. Groom enters wedding in a TRACTOR! That’s desi swag in Canada

Not only tractors, other baraat members got on to rickshaws to make quite an interesting wedding party. (Source: Punjabi Sikh Network/ Facebook) Not only tractors, other baraat members got on to rickshaws to make quite an interesting wedding party. (Source: Punjabi Sikh Network/ Facebook)

While dulhas in India may be fantasising about their grand entry in Mercedes, BMWs and Lamborghinis, the desi grooms in foreign lands seem to be obsessing with earthy and ‘exotic’ things from India. The grand entrance of a groom was caught on camera (but, of course) and makes for delightful viewing. In fact, the entire baraat made an entrance in vehicles such as rickshaws – making for quite a unique wedding party. With loudspeakers playing hit Punjabi songs, rest of the family was on the back of the tractor holding flags. Watch the video here.

9. 5-yr-old boy tears father’s stash of cash worth almost Rs 5 lakh into pieces

The father tried to take the cash to the bank but could not get them exchanged. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The father tried to take the cash to the bank but could not get them exchanged. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A five-year-old boy in China did something completely unthinkable — and might we add has set quite an example in this regard. Left completely to himself, the boy did not scribble on the walls or tear any papers, rather he reached out for his father’s drawer and tore all the cash he found there. Read the full story here.

10. Sachin Tendulkar gets the cutest handwritten fan letter

Sachin Tendulkar shared the letter with an encouraging message. (Source: sachintendulkar/Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar shared a cute letter that seemed to have been written by a child on social media. In the handwritten note, the child said that he’s “a very big fan at you and I want to be just like you when I grow up”. He goes on to write that he wants to be just like him and feels “proud that I am writing this letter to you”. The kid asked his idol to write back, dictating that the letter should be on a different piece of paper with his autograph as well. Read the full story here.

