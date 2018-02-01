  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Spanish ORANGE THIEVES caught red-handed with cars filled with 4,000kg of stolen fruit

The Spanish police chased down three suspicious vehicles in Seville, only to discover that they were carrying more than four tonnes of oranges. Soon after the news got out, people started speculating why these guys would want to steal 4 tonnes of oranges, and the reasons ranged from really needing vitamin C to sheer disbelief.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2018 6:33 pm
orange, orange in spain, caught stealing oranges, caught stealing oranges in Spain Why do you think these guys stole 4 tonnes of oranges? (Source: @EmergenciasSev/Twitter)
Related News

Police officers in Seville, Spain, discovered three vehicles passing a patrol car on the road between Torreblanca and Mairena de Alcor in the Spanish region. The law enforcement officers noticed something odd in the way the cars were being driven, especially when they changed direction on seeing a patrol car ahead. When the officers chased the two cars and a van down, forcing them to stop, they discovered that the cars were jam-packed with stolen oranges.

According to media reports, five people had stolen the fruits from a warehouse in Carmona. Initially, they said it was for personal use but the police weren’t convinced. Soon after the news broke on social media, people couldn’t handle their curiosity after seeing pictures of cars spilling over with oranges. As the police opened the door, oranges seemingly tumbled out.

Soon after the news got out, people started speculating why these guys would want to steal 4 tonnes of oranges, and the reasons ranged from really needing vitamin C to sheer disbelief.  Check out how Twitterati reacted to this incident.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Feb 1, 2018 at 7:06 pm
    Consider it as a health cess by people who create violence for people who want to who has to suffer. A drunk person hitting a sober person and sober person is dead. Don't understand the cool in that.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Nilesh Jain
      Feb 1, 2018 at 7:04 pm
      People drink, because it has been made a fashion or something cool. It has been systematically made into a habit of people. I drank, because someone told me it is cool to drink and you'll be a striving for freedom , you'll be considered different if you drink alcohol. What is cool, I couldn't understand till date. It only agitates, it only brings violence, it only brings accidents. Muslims countries should TAX it 100 percent or 200 percent for their revenue. Even India should Tax it 100 percent and 200 hundred percent, it can be a big source of revenue, it will decrease consumption and you'll be cleaning your society of violence, of accidents, of lots of health issues.
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. Nilesh Jain
        Feb 1, 2018 at 6:53 pm
        8 YEARS of my life ? all my business ideas in return of humitialtion, defamation. I have to thing 10 times even going to normal society, everyone think of me as rpst, terorrist even before interacting with me. And here you are making joke about it.
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        Most Read
        Best of Express
        Buzzing Now
        Top News
        Feb 01: Latest News