Spanish ORANGE THIEVES caught red-handed with cars filled with 4,000kg of stolen fruit

Police officers in Seville, Spain, discovered three vehicles passing a patrol car on the road between Torreblanca and Mairena de Alcor in the Spanish region. The law enforcement officers noticed something odd in the way the cars were being driven, especially when they changed direction on seeing a patrol car ahead. When the officers chased the two cars and a van down, forcing them to stop, they discovered that the cars were jam-packed with stolen oranges.
According to media reports, five people had stolen the fruits from a warehouse in Carmona. Initially, they said it was for personal use but the police weren’t convinced. Soon after the news broke on social media, people couldn’t handle their curiosity after seeing pictures of cars spilling over with oranges. As the police opened the door, oranges seemingly tumbled out.
#LoMásVisto Denunciadas cinco personas por el presunto robo de 4.000 kilos de naranjas en una nave de Carmona (Sevilla).
Los detenidos dijeron que “venían de muy lejos y las habían ido recogiendo del suelo” http://t.co/HZML09jm6V pic.twitter.com/5uh23Z3AXe
— Europa Press (@europapress) January 31, 2018
Soon after the news got out, people started speculating why these guys would want to steal 4 tonnes of oranges, and the reasons ranged from really needing vitamin C to sheer disbelief. Check out how Twitterati reacted to this incident.
Caught #orange handed! Thieves caught with a car full of stolen fruit in #Spain. They must have really needed that Vitamin C – Maybe one of them hand a cold? 🍊😂 ~ Jane http://t.co/QABaYJB5UA pic.twitter.com/fcdXiiz2j1
— Tailormade Spanish (@JBoladoSpanish) February 1, 2018
This isn’t strange. I’ve seen this before. While living in Spain, I distinctly remember being on a bus, and looking down while driving, and seeing a car next to me loaded up with oranges. People go into large orange vineyards, steal the oranges, and then sell them. http://t.co/JdpEhqESE3
— Nick Pericle (@nickpericle) January 30, 2018
A streak of orange running like bulls in Spain came streaking out from under a car…hahahaha!!!
— A.L. Jones (@laidybug45) July 27, 2016
The drivers claimed they were “coming from very far away and had been stopping and collecting oranges along the way,” Europa Press reported. But cops didn’t buy it. http://t.co/0bhNzSEWpr
— WKRG (@WKRG) January 30, 2018
The mass of oranges is greater than the mass of the car itself http://t.co/V2UxFVPF0H
— Wangly Doodles (@Seej500) January 30, 2018
Orange you glad they didn’t say banana? No but actually the oranges were stolen from a shipment. #mubxl http://t.co/ZgFBSbac0K
— Danielle Damario (@danielledamario) January 30, 2018
Why would anyone need to do this? There are literally oranges falling off trees into the streets all over Sevilla all the time. http://t.co/io6jQFsyeu
— Kristin Nicholson (@circlekdc) January 30, 2018
Why would anyone need to do this? There are literally oranges falling off trees into the streets all over Sevilla all the time. http://t.co/io6jQFsyeu
— Kristin Nicholson (@circlekdc) January 30, 2018
Wouldn’t you think one of them would roll under under the brakes? Maybe that’s why the car couldn’t stop… 🍊 http://t.co/erVgey6fc9
— Joe Lamour ☕❤ (@lamour) January 30, 2018
So many questions! Why no boxes? How did they get them in? (Sunroof – one at a time?) How did they also get five people in?
— The Real Chin Shady (@cinzywincy) January 30, 2018
Aah, what people will do to prevent colds this flu season. http://t.co/EmtyEql7Ao
— Theresa Fallon (@TheresaAFallon) January 30, 2018
