‘Rude’ bridge toll cashier tries to charge driver £56,000 instead of £5.60 not once but twice!

The woman was shocked that the toll assistant did not apologise for the mistake. (Source: wikimedia commons)

If you thought zeros don’t have much value, then think again. Recently, a woman was passing through Severn Bridge while travelling from England to Wales and at the toll booth the staff charged her £56,000 instead of the usual £5.60. Yes, the staffer mistakenly added a few extra zeros while punching the driver’s card, however, not once but twice!

Yes, Phillipa Cousins was travelling to Cardiff from London to visit her mother last week when the hefty mistake took place. She gave her bank card to a toll employee who punched the wrong numbers into the card machine, and then repeated the mistake moments later, Metro reported. Luckily, for the 42-year-old woman, the card declined the transaction owing to the humongous amount, approximately over Rs 51 lakhs in Indian currency.

The Second Severn Crossing is going to be renamed as The Prince of Wales Bridge soon and thus Cousins aptly joked that not even royals could afford to pay £56,000 toll tax.

Describing the incident, she said the staffer was very rude and miffed that the transaction was declined. “She passed me the card machine and I put in my pin. She was very rude to me and told me my card had been declined. I said there was no reason for my card to be declined so she handed it back to me.”

The woman then decided to pay the toll by cash and alleged that the toll employee gave her a “death stare”.

It was later in the day when she reached her mother’s house she glanced at the card receipts and got the shock of her life seeing the five-digit figure. “When I got to my mother’s house, I looked at the receipts and I couldn’t believe that she hadn’t apologised,” she told ITV News.

“I kept thinking what if it had gone through or something like that, it could have been the most expensive crossing of the Severn Bridge ever! (The attendant) made a mistake, an extraordinary mistake and she made it twice,” she added.

